Nashville, TN

WSMV

Co-hosts announced for Nashville’s New Year’s Eve celebration

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Country music stars Jimmie Allen and Elle King and Entertainment Tonight’s Rachel Smith will host New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash on Saturday, Dec. 31 at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park. The celebration will air on the CBS Television Network. “When I...
NASHVILLE, TN
Sumner County Source

Twin Peaks Opens New Location in Madison

Madison, TN  (RestaurantNews.com)  Whether you prefer touchdowns on the field or hat tricks on the ice, Twin Peaks Restaurant is the place to score with its newest Nashville-area location in Madison. Located at 2151 Gallatin Pike, across the street from Rivergate Mall, the nearly 10,000-square-foot lodge opened its doors Monday, Nov. 7 and is the perfect spot […] The post Twin Peaks Opens New Location in Madison appeared first on Sumner County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Gas buildup likely cause for food truck explosion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After a food truck exploded in Clarksville, the truck’s owner has a warning for you, telling WSMV4 how she nearly lost her life on Friday night and the damages she’s facing. Moments after serving food a wedding in East Nashville, Marisa LaRocco said her...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

New Locally Owned and Operated Bookstore in Murfreesboro

(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) It’s an interesting time for bookstores across the nation, with smaller, locally owned bookstores becoming harder and harder to find. The subject of books was even highlighted late last month when a publishing merger was blocked by a federal judge. CBS News Correspondent Vicki Barker reported... Meanwhile...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Nashville Parent

Top Things To Do With Kids for Nov. 17 – 20

Top Things To Do With Kids! Here are our 10 weekend best bets — listed in no particular order — for Thursday, Nov. 17 through Sunday, Nov. 20. Click on the links for more information about each event. 1. Zoolumination: Chinese Festival of Lights. Friday, Nov. 18 –...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

New event venue burns in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire crews were called to a commercial fire in North Nashville early Monday morning. According to personnel at the scene, the fire started outside of Flash Me Xperience on Jefferson Street, a new party and event venue next to Mary’s Old-Fashioned Bar-B-Que. Early indications show debris behind the building caught fire and spread to the inside back rooms.
NASHVILLE, TN
AdWeek

Nashville Reporter Reunites Lost Dog Found on Highway with Family

The pup WZTV reporter Sydney Snow saved after a live shot on Friday morning has been reunited with her people. The Nashville Fox affiliate said Snow had just wrapped a live shot when she saw the dog, whose name is Bella, wandering through highway traffic. Bella was wet, had a collar and a flea collar but no tags.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Nashville Fire demonstrates dangers of cooking as holidays approach

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Thanksgiving preparations are underway, and the Nashville Fire Department (NFD) is reminding people of the dangers this time of the year brings. Thanksgiving is the most likely day for home cooking fires, followed by the day before Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Christmas Eve. The Consumer Product Safety...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Clarksville police say propane gas leak caused food truck explosion

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville firefighters have now determined the cause of a food truck explosion that happened Friday night and said that it could have been prevented with one detector. According to officials, the explosion stemmed from a leak out of one of the propane tanks a gas detector...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Travel Maven

This Tennessee Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the State

Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend. While Missouri is filled with tons of amazing brunch restaurants there are none quite as good as Adele's Sunday brunch. This all-you-can-eat Sunday buffet boasts an incredible assortment of breakfast and lunch dishes, keep reading to learn more.
NASHVILLE, TN

