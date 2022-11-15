Read full article on original website
Dolly Parton has $100 million to give away. Who should she support?Ash JurbergNashville, TN
Felix Cavaliere of the Rascals: On New Book, Tour with Gene Cornish, Memories of Jimi Hendrix and the BeatlesFrank MastropoloNashville, TN
Metro Nashville Police Detectives are Searching for a 'Fake' Rideshare Driver Drugging Passengers and Robbing ThemZack LoveNashville, TN
New plan would give Tennessee families hundreds each monthR.A. HeimTennessee State
A new concept called Yaki House is coming to Nashville
A recently filed permit states the restaurant will be at 2422 Elliston Place. Currently, the location houses Tiff's Treats Cookie Delivery.
WSMV
Co-hosts announced for Nashville’s New Year’s Eve celebration
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Country music stars Jimmie Allen and Elle King and Entertainment Tonight’s Rachel Smith will host New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash on Saturday, Dec. 31 at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park. The celebration will air on the CBS Television Network. “When I...
Twin Peaks Opens New Location in Madison
Madison, TN (RestaurantNews.com) Whether you prefer touchdowns on the field or hat tricks on the ice, Twin Peaks Restaurant is the place to score with its newest Nashville-area location in Madison. Located at 2151 Gallatin Pike, across the street from Rivergate Mall, the nearly 10,000-square-foot lodge opened its doors Monday, Nov. 7 and is the perfect spot […] The post Twin Peaks Opens New Location in Madison appeared first on Sumner County Source.
What happened to the pink building on West End? It's being replaced
Emma's Flowers and Gifts is being torn down and replaced with a 27 story mixed use development. Joy's Flowers and Rotier's Restaurant were also recently torn down.
WSMV
Drunk man threatens to 'blow up' Nashville hotel over potato chips: police
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) — A drunk man was arrested in Nashville Wednesday after police say he threatened to “blow up” a downtown hotel and assaulted a security guard after having a confrontation about potato chips. Ryan Abdelqadar, 35, was charged with assault, burglary, public intoxication, among other...
WSMV
Gas buildup likely cause for food truck explosion
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After a food truck exploded in Clarksville, the truck’s owner has a warning for you, telling WSMV4 how she nearly lost her life on Friday night and the damages she’s facing. Moments after serving food a wedding in East Nashville, Marisa LaRocco said her...
wgnsradio.com
New Locally Owned and Operated Bookstore in Murfreesboro
(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) It’s an interesting time for bookstores across the nation, with smaller, locally owned bookstores becoming harder and harder to find. The subject of books was even highlighted late last month when a publishing merger was blocked by a federal judge. CBS News Correspondent Vicki Barker reported... Meanwhile...
Iconic Nashville Venue Closing Its Doors
The venue will close after more than 50 years serving Music City.
Nashville Parent
Top Things To Do With Kids for Nov. 17 – 20
Top Things To Do With Kids! Here are our 10 weekend best bets — listed in no particular order — for Thursday, Nov. 17 through Sunday, Nov. 20. Click on the links for more information about each event. 1. Zoolumination: Chinese Festival of Lights. Friday, Nov. 18 –...
WSMV
Taylor Swift tour ticket presale pause causes major buzz in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Taylor Swift Eras Tour presale tickets caused a lot of buzz around town and on social media on Tuesday, but as fans flocked to the Ticketmaster website, many were put on pause. Whether you know her as America’s Sweetheart, Tay Tay or Miss Americana, the...
Fire destroys local business, owner plans to rebuild
A local North Nashville business full of color and art was engulfed in smoke and flames when an early morning fire on Monday destroyed everything inside Flash Me Xperience.
Music City Pawn Shop Owner/Operator Arrested After 10-Month Police Investigation
November 15, 2022 – A 10-month investigation by Fraud Unit detectives into four Music City Pawn locations, three in Nashville and one in Franklin, knowingly buying/selling stolen merchandise resulted in today’s arrests of owner/operator Damon Holland, 52, and John Barker, 38. The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests/charges are anticipated.
WSMV
New event venue burns in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire crews were called to a commercial fire in North Nashville early Monday morning. According to personnel at the scene, the fire started outside of Flash Me Xperience on Jefferson Street, a new party and event venue next to Mary’s Old-Fashioned Bar-B-Que. Early indications show debris behind the building caught fire and spread to the inside back rooms.
AdWeek
Nashville Reporter Reunites Lost Dog Found on Highway with Family
The pup WZTV reporter Sydney Snow saved after a live shot on Friday morning has been reunited with her people. The Nashville Fox affiliate said Snow had just wrapped a live shot when she saw the dog, whose name is Bella, wandering through highway traffic. Bella was wet, had a collar and a flea collar but no tags.
Metro police raid pawn shops across Nashville
Officers with Metro police raided multiple pawn shops in Nashville and one in Franklin after a lengthy investigation into stolen property.
Woman hit with wrench before car stolen in Nashville
A knock on the door in the night led to one woman being hit in the head with a wrench and her car stolen.
WSMV
Nashville Fire demonstrates dangers of cooking as holidays approach
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Thanksgiving preparations are underway, and the Nashville Fire Department (NFD) is reminding people of the dangers this time of the year brings. Thanksgiving is the most likely day for home cooking fires, followed by the day before Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Christmas Eve. The Consumer Product Safety...
Contested parking tickets roll in from Metropolis parking company
One Nashville business owner said he's gotten more than a dozen parking tickets from Metropolis that he says shouldn't be his.
WSMV
Clarksville police say propane gas leak caused food truck explosion
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville firefighters have now determined the cause of a food truck explosion that happened Friday night and said that it could have been prevented with one detector. According to officials, the explosion stemmed from a leak out of one of the propane tanks a gas detector...
This Tennessee Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the State
Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend. While Missouri is filled with tons of amazing brunch restaurants there are none quite as good as Adele's Sunday brunch. This all-you-can-eat Sunday buffet boasts an incredible assortment of breakfast and lunch dishes, keep reading to learn more.
