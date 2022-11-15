ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ValueWalk

Why It’s Time To Check On Your Savings Account

Only several years ago, the interest rate you could expect on your average savings account rested around 0.70%. However, the Federal Reserve’s recent increases to interest rates have caused the APY on savings accounts to jump significantly. There are many savings accounts on the market now that boast an...
Vibe

Ja Rule’s ICONN Live App To Debut On Apple TV

Ja Rule officially brought his ICONN Live to Apple TV. ICONN Live app arrived on Apple’s streaming box on Monday (Nov. 14), allowing viewers to access Rule’s app bringing never-before-seen content from rap’s most iconic artists.  In an Instagram post, the Murder Inc. artist appeared to test out the ICONN app on Apple TV, browsing through a bevy of content including Big Daddy Kane’s Vibes Concert performance. More from VIBE.comJa Rule Gives History Lesson On Snitching In Light Of Takeoff's DeathAshanti Breaks Silence About Irv Gotti With Angie MartinezONE Musicfest Showcased Generations Of Black Music And Culture “We live,” Ja Rule, 46, captioned his post....
CAR AND DRIVER

Car Loans for Students: Everything You Need to Know

You often have many financial responsibilities to handle when you're a student. Many students pay for their expenses, including tuition, books, housing, food, and other basic living expenses. But having a way to get around is also a must, especially if you don't live close enough to your school's campus to walk or rely on public transportation.
sippycupmom.com

You Can Make Money While You Travel – Here’s How

One of the best things about being a digital nomad is that you can make money while you travel. With a little bit of planning and creativity, you can keep traveling while keeping your funds topped up along the way! Fortunately, there are a number of ways to do this, from freelance writing and consulting to running an online business. This post will examine some of the most popular ways travelers use the internet to stay financially liquid while enjoying the sights and sounds of the world around them.

