WASHINGTON -- The Washington Wizards lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder 121-120 on Wednesday night at Capital One Arena. Here are five takeaways from what went down... The next time the Wizards see the Thunder, in January, OKC may be firmly in the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes, but for now, they are one of the league's somewhat surprising teams, pulling out wins behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and a burgeoning group of recent draft picks. In that sense, the Wizards may have caught the Thunder at the wrong time, as they lost a tough one thanks to Gilgeous-Alexander sinking a stepback three with 1.1 seconds to go. That one-upped a go-ahead two by Bradley Beal with six seconds left on the clock.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 20 HOURS AGO