Dennis Schroder and Thomas Bryant expected to return Friday
On Sunday, the Los Angeles Lakers ended their five-game losing streak by getting a 116-103 win over the surging Brooklyn Nets. With four full days off before taking on the Detroit Pistons on Friday, the short-term future could be looking up for the Purple and Gold. The team has a...
PHOTOS: Best images from the Thunder's 126-122 loss to the Celtics
The Oklahoma City Thunder almost shocked the NBA world on Monday after they barely lost to the Boston Celtics, 126-122. After leading by seven points entering the fourth quarter in a hostile and historic road environment, the Thunder youth was on full display against a battle-tested Celtics squad with the NBA’s best record. Boston used a 37-point fourth quarter to improve to 11-3.
Ja Morant and Zion Williamson, NBA stars forever connected, meet for 1st time in 638 days
From the moment Zion Williamson and Ja Morant became the top two picks in the 2019 NBA Draft, their careers forever have been linked. And when you consider both are South Carolina natives and once played on the same AAU team, the connection runs even deeper. Yet, to this point, NBA fans too often...
Thunder vs. Wizards: Five takeaways from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander & OKC's win at Washington
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Getting MVP chants at home is one thing. Getting MVP chants on the road? That’s superstar stuff. And a superstar is what Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has become. Gilgeous-Alexander tied...
numberfire.com
Corey Kispert playing with Wizards' second unit on Wednesday night
Washington Wizards small forward Corey Kispert is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Kispert will resume his previous bench role after Bradley Beal was announced as Wednesday's starting guard. In 22.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Kispert to record 8.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.1 assists.
Which Wizards Players Stood Out From The Weekend
The Wizards are piling on a nice amount of wins. Which players have been impressive during this winning streak?
NBA
Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 124, Bulls 110
Pelicans (9-6), Bulls (6-9) Suddenly, the New Orleans Pelicans have become a prolific three-point shooting team. In completing a 2-0 mid-week back-to-back in the Smoothie King Center, the hosts drained 17 treys, after knocking down a season-high 18 the previous evening against Memphis. Chicago was competitive for a half Wednesday, but New Orleans took over with a surge to open the third quarter and won that period 37-25, expanding the differential from five to 17. The Pelicans improved to 3-1 on their longest homestand of 2022-23, with remaining games against 2022 NBA Finals participants Boston (Friday) and Golden State (Monday).
ESPN
Gilgeous-Alexander nets 42, hits winner as OKC beats Wizards
WASHINGTON -- — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hit a 3-pointer with 1.1 seconds remaining and matched a career high with 42 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Washington Wizards 121-120 on Wednesday night. Gilgeous-Alexander scored 30 points in the second half, making nine of his 10 field goals in...
NBC Sports
Wizards have high praise for Gilgeous-Alexander
WASHINGTON -- There was some frustration for the Wizards after their loss to the Thunder on Wednesday night, as they blew a 17-point lead and then a 16-point lead, committed 19 turnovers and allowed Oklahoma City to make 16 threes. They made some mistakes down the stretch, the types that had both Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porzingis speaking of the game in terms of the Wizards essentially beating themselves.
Heat, Wizards both looking to spark new winning streaks
The Washington Wizards nearly extended their season-high winning streak to five games before seeing a pair of double-digit leads evaporate
NBC Sports
Wizards independently lost two big leads in backbreaking Thunder loss
WASHINGTON -- The Washington Wizards lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder 121-120 on Wednesday night at Capital One Arena. Here are five takeaways from what went down... The next time the Wizards see the Thunder, in January, OKC may be firmly in the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes, but for now, they are one of the league's somewhat surprising teams, pulling out wins behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and a burgeoning group of recent draft picks. In that sense, the Wizards may have caught the Thunder at the wrong time, as they lost a tough one thanks to Gilgeous-Alexander sinking a stepback three with 1.1 seconds to go. That one-upped a go-ahead two by Bradley Beal with six seconds left on the clock.
CBS Sports
How to watch Wizards vs. Thunder: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NBA game
Current Records: Oklahoma City 6-8; Washington 8-6 The Washington Wizards will stay at home another game and welcome the Oklahoma City Thunder at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 16 at Capital One Arena. The Wizards will be strutting in after a victory while OKC will be stumbling in from a defeat.
