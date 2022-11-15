ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

PHOTOS: Best images from the Thunder's 126-122 loss to the Celtics

The Oklahoma City Thunder almost shocked the NBA world on Monday after they barely lost to the Boston Celtics, 126-122. After leading by seven points entering the fourth quarter in a hostile and historic road environment, the Thunder youth was on full display against a battle-tested Celtics squad with the NBA’s best record. Boston used a 37-point fourth quarter to improve to 11-3.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
numberfire.com

Corey Kispert playing with Wizards' second unit on Wednesday night

Washington Wizards small forward Corey Kispert is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Kispert will resume his previous bench role after Bradley Beal was announced as Wednesday's starting guard. In 22.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Kispert to record 8.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.1 assists.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBA

Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 124, Bulls 110

Pelicans (9-6), Bulls (6-9) Suddenly, the New Orleans Pelicans have become a prolific three-point shooting team. In completing a 2-0 mid-week back-to-back in the Smoothie King Center, the hosts drained 17 treys, after knocking down a season-high 18 the previous evening against Memphis. Chicago was competitive for a half Wednesday, but New Orleans took over with a surge to open the third quarter and won that period 37-25, expanding the differential from five to 17. The Pelicans improved to 3-1 on their longest homestand of 2022-23, with remaining games against 2022 NBA Finals participants Boston (Friday) and Golden State (Monday).
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ESPN

Gilgeous-Alexander nets 42, hits winner as OKC beats Wizards

WASHINGTON -- — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hit a 3-pointer with 1.1 seconds remaining and matched a career high with 42 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Washington Wizards 121-120 on Wednesday night. Gilgeous-Alexander scored 30 points in the second half, making nine of his 10 field goals in...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
NBC Sports

Wizards have high praise for Gilgeous-Alexander

WASHINGTON -- There was some frustration for the Wizards after their loss to the Thunder on Wednesday night, as they blew a 17-point lead and then a 16-point lead, committed 19 turnovers and allowed Oklahoma City to make 16 threes. They made some mistakes down the stretch, the types that had both Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porzingis speaking of the game in terms of the Wizards essentially beating themselves.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Sports

Wizards independently lost two big leads in backbreaking Thunder loss

WASHINGTON -- The Washington Wizards lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder 121-120 on Wednesday night at Capital One Arena. Here are five takeaways from what went down... The next time the Wizards see the Thunder, in January, OKC may be firmly in the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes, but for now, they are one of the league's somewhat surprising teams, pulling out wins behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and a burgeoning group of recent draft picks. In that sense, the Wizards may have caught the Thunder at the wrong time, as they lost a tough one thanks to Gilgeous-Alexander sinking a stepback three with 1.1 seconds to go. That one-upped a go-ahead two by Bradley Beal with six seconds left on the clock.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

