KELOLAND TV
Victim shot in arm in Wednesday incident, police say
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police said a man was shot in the arm after being threatened by a man with a gun on Wednesday night. Police said the victim’s injury is not life threatening. The victim was meeting with a few people in a parking...
Pursuit suspect holds man hostage in home, South Dakota police say
A man wanted for parole violations now faces a new list of charges for running from law enforcement, breaking into a home and kidnapping a man inside.
KELOLAND TV
Back behind bars; pursuit in SF; reward leads to arrest
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good morning, it’s Thursday, Nov. 17. Here’s the latest in news and weather with KELOLAND On the Go. A Sioux Falls man – who accidentally killed a man with an AK-47 – is back behind bars. A man wanted for...
KELOLAND TV
Stolen sculpture in downtown, Incident at 14th and Summit
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Today is Wednesday, November 16 and here is today’s KELOLAND On The Go. Sioux Falls Police and the highway patrol are involved in a situation near the corner of 14th Street and Summit Avenue. While our photographer was there a helicopter could be seen overhead.
KELOLAND TV
Charges filed in Aberdeen missing man’s case
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two men are now charged in case involving a missing man in Aberdeen. According to court documents, Joshua Ortley is facing kidnapping and aggravated assault charges. Kyle Three Legs is charged with aiding Ortley in kidnapping. Ortley was located in Sioux Falls on Monday,...
KELOLAND TV
Police arrest man connected with shooting near 18th Amendment
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police have arrested a man in connection with a shots fired call that was reported last week at the 18th Amendment. Police found surveillance video which helped them identify the suspect. A warrant was issued for aggravated assault and discharge at an...
KELOLAND TV
A look back at David Randle’s crimes after recent parole violation
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man convicted of first degree manslaughter is back behind bars facing several new charges, including assault on law enforcement. 28-year-old David Randle Jr. was arrested Tuesday afternoon for violating parole. Randle was found near the area of 15th Street and First Avenue just outside of Downtown Sioux Falls.
KELOLAND TV
Wanted man accused of threatening officer with hatchet
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A man wanted for questioning in connection with an Aberdeen disappearance is in the Minnehaha County jail, accused of threatening a police officer with a hatchet. Sioux Falls Police arrested Joshua Ortley Monday afternoon. Court documents, filed this morning, say Ortley not only had...
brookingsradio.com
Guns stolen in Brookings storage unit burglary
Brookings police are investigating the burglary of a storage unit on 12th Street South. It’s believed to have occurred sometime Sunday night or early Monday morning. A shotgun, a rifle and other items were stolen from the unit. Police do not believe this is connected to the other burglaries...
KELOLAND TV
Authorities respond to incident in central part of city
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND News is following a developing story in central Sioux Falls. Sioux Falls Police and the highway patrol are involved in a situation near the corner of 14th Street and Summit Avenue. While our photographer was there a helicopter could be seen overhead. Officers...
KEVN
Suspected car burglar caught with loaded rifle
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Sioux Falls man is arrested in Rapid City for possession of a firearm after police chased a group of people who were checking car door handles in the area of Talent Street and Elm Avenue last Thursday. Nathaniel Hernandez, 21, is charged with possession...
siouxlandnews.com
Burbank, S.D. woman charged with vehicular homicide after crash
BURBANK, S.D. — A Burbank, SD woman has been indicted by a grand jury in Clay County after a crash last July. Back in July, the Clay County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened just after 11:30 a.m on July 8. At that time the Sheriff said 58-year-old Joyce...
KELOLAND TV
Man wanted for parole violation now facing drug, assault charges
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man, who accidentally killed a man with an AK-47, is back behind bars. Police arrested David Randle Junior Tuesday afternoon. He was wanted for violating parole. When police found him in the central part of town, he allegedly tried to get...
KELOLAND TV
18-year-old turns himself in after police post surveillance video
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Technology is helping Sioux Falls Police solve crimes. Less than an hour after posting surveillance video on social media, Sioux Falls Police say the teenager in the video saw it and turned himself into police. The robbery was one week ago today at the...
KELOLAND TV
Man arrested for receiving marijuana through the mail
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is behind bars accused of trying to use FedEx to get ten pounds of marijuana. 43-year-old Willie Jackson appeared in court this afternoon in Minnehaha County. A prosecutor called him a career criminal with a history of drugs and violence.
nwestiowa.com
Two jailed for trespassing, intoxication
SIOUX CENTER—Two Sioux Center men were arrested about 4:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, on charges of first-offense trespassing and public intoxication. The arrests of 31-year-old Santiago Morales Lopez and 27-year-old Oswaldo Jamie Chavez Morales stemmed from a report of them banging on a resident’s garage door on the 700 block of Third Street Circle Southeast, according to the Sioux Center Police Department.
KELOLAND TV
Inside the shelter offered at Safe Home in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Carolyne Williams calls the Safe Home program on North Minnesota Avenue “a godsend.”. “Because you have someplace to live, you got a warm bed to sleep in, you get three meals a day, you got a wonderful staff,” she said. She’s one...
nwestiowa.com
Two Sioux Falls men charged after stop
ROCK RAPIDS—Two Sioux Falls, SD, men face charges following a traffic stop about 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, in Rock Rapids. The arrests of 38-year-old Andrew Steven Permann and 34-year-old Allen Philip Snook stemmed from the stop of a 2000 Dodge Durango on Highway 9 following a 911 call about an erratic driver, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
KELOLAND TV
Miner County Sheriff called for a refuse to leave
HOWARD, S.D. (KELO) — One person was arrested for multiple charges after an incident in Howard Monday morning. The Miner County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a home just before 3 a.m. for someone refusing to leave. While on scene, they learned that a fire had...
KELOLAND TV
One person killed in Brookings County crash
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash south of Brookings Wednesday morning. The Department of Public Safety says a Chevy Equinox was stationary in the driving lane on I-29 when it was rear-ended by a Mack Anthem truck and tanker. The Equinox was pushed...
