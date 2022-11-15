Last night, at least five people were killed and 25 were injured in a shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The venue, Club Q, has been described as a “second home full of chosen family,” a safe space for people to be who they are. No more. The motive of the attacker remains unclear, but officials are investigating whether the attack should be classed as a hate crime. It comes against a backdrop of continuing threats and vilification of the LGBTQ community and transgender teens, and the rise of hostile protests at gay-rights parades and events.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 23 MINUTES AGO