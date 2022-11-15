Read full article on original website
Rival Reaction: Watch what Xavier coach Sean Miller says about Indiana, Trayce Jackson-Davis, Xavier Johnson
CINCINNATI — Watch what Xavier coach Sean Miller says about Indiana, Trayce Jackson-Davis and Xavier Johnson after No. 12 Indiana's 81-79 road win at Xavier.
FSU Football Bowl Projections Tracker: Where will the Seminoles go bowling?
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State sits at 8-3 on the season and is going to a bowl for the first time under head coach Mike Norvell and for the first time since the end of the 2019 season. The Seminoles were ranked No. 19 in last week's College Football Playoff Rankings. The Seminoles likely trend up in this week's release after another upset-laden weekend in college football.
'I'm blessed to be here': USC's Korey Foreman goes from underachieving top recruit to rivalry hero
Korey Foreman called his shot. "He made the same exact play early in the week in practice," safety Bryson Shaw said. "I came right up to him like, 'All right, you've got to get it in the game now.' He said, 'I got you, I got you.'" The play in...
Oklahoma football legend Teddy Lehman defends Brent Venables as Sooners head coach
This season has not been not what Oklahoma football fans expected this season under Brent Venables. In his first season as head coach after taking over for Lincoln Riley, who left for USC, Venables’ Sooners are just 5-5, not in the College Football Playoff picture, nor the Big 12 title picture. Some fans of the program wondered if it was the right move for the school. However, Oklahoma legend and former linebacker Teddy Lehman pumped the brakes and defended Venables.
N.C. A&T's B&GMM won't make the championship game but the band will play on at the Rose Bowl
It's true. The North Carolina A&T Blue and Gold Marching Machine won't be making it Gardner-Webb for the Big South Championship showdown between the Bulldogs and the North Carolina A&T State University Aggie fo0tball team. The band has performed at a majority of functions this year and Gardner-Webb would literally...
Lane Kiffin answers questions after Arkansas loss
Ole Miss was whipped by Arkansas on Saturday night in Fayetteville. The Razorbacks led 35-6 at halftime and 42-6 early in the third quarters, extenguishing any hopes of an Ole Miss comeback. The Rebels dropped to 8-3 overall and to 4-3 inside the SEC. Arkansas improved to 6-5 and to 3-4 in the league.
Chip Kelly on USC Loss, DTR, the Defense, the Transfer Portal
UCLA coach Chip Kelly answered questions after the loss against USC, talking about where the defense is in year five, Dorian Thompson-Robinson's performance, trying to stop Caleb Williams, how the transfer portal can turn around a program quicker, and more.
Lane Kiffin on Auburn job: 'Maybe if they watched first half I wouldn't be No. 1'
FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — Lane Kiffin is aware of the reports tying him to Auburn's job and another that has Ole Miss primed to offer him a new contract to stay with the Rebels as a potential bidding war erupts between SEC West rivals for the head coach. The noise...
Everything Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said after 28-13 loss in Bedlam
NORMAN, Okla. — For Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy, it was obvious that the four interceptions thrown by quarterback Spencer Sanders were the difference in a 28-13 Bedlam loss on Saturday. The Cowboys (7-4, 4-4 Big 12) fell behind to rival Oklahoma by four touchdowns in the first quarter before closing the gap in the final three periods.
Jimbo Fisher jabs continue at empty Kyle Field during Texas A&M's uninspiring win over UMass
Texas A&M snapped a six-game losing streak Saturday with a 20-3 win over UMass, but the uninspired victory in front of a sparse crowd at Kyle Field led to jabs from national media members aimed at coach Jimbo Fisher, who continued to be a public punching bag during a disappointing season with the Aggies.
College football rankings: Projecting AP Top 25 poll entering Week 13
South Carolina managed one of this season's biggest upsetsas the Gamecocks shattered Tennessee's College Football Playoff hopes with a 63-38 win over the fifth-ranked Volunteers. The top four teams in this week's playoff rankings all went to the brink, but Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and TCU all survived near upsets entering the Week 13 AP Top 25 Poll.
What Josh Heupel said about Tennessee's loss to South Carolina
No. 5 Tennessee’s College Football Playoff hopes came to a gut-wrenching end on Saturday night when it lost 63-38 to South Carolina in Columbia. The Vols’ defense struggled from the start and the offense struggled to keep up before Hendon Hooker suffered an injury early in the fourth quarter.
If I had to predict right now… Ohio State - Michigan game edition
The Ohio State staff currently has the country’s No. 6 ranked 2023 recruiting class in the 247Sports Composite team recruiting rankings. And they are working hard at finishing that class off strong. And the staff is also working on their 2024 recruiting class and has a great start with...
Lincoln Riley hints USC WRs Jordan Addison, Mario Williams could be limited against UCLA
Coming off last Friday's 55-16 win over Colorado, Lincoln Riley and USC head to the Rose Bowl for a rivalry matchup Saturday night with UCLA. With an opportunity to clinch a Pac-12 Championship Game berth with a win over the Bruins, Riley said he will not force star wide receivers Jordan Addison and Mario Williams into a heavy workload following their injuries.
Beamer must move quickly post Clemson
If South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer is moving on from offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield, time is of the essence says Keith Allsep of the Locked on the Gamecocks Podcast. The reason? The NCAA transfer portal opens the ï¿½
So, You’re Saying It’s Possible
When LSU scored a two-point conversion in overtime in Baton Rouge to take a 32-31 Someone had to suggest a possible path for Alabama into the national championship picture. win and hand Alabama its second loss of the season, conventional – and reasonable – wisdom that the Crimson Tide was out of the national championship picture. No two-loss team has ever made the playoff and Bama was also out of the Southeastern Conference Championship Game when LSU defeated Arkansas.
Everything that A&M boss Jimbo Fisher said after the UMass game
Here's everything that Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said after the Aggies beat UMass 20-3 to break a six game losing streak. The team ends its 2022 campaign when they take on LSU this upcoming Saturday night from Kyle Field on ESPN. Introduction:. Very happy for our seniors to...
Everything Matt Campbell said after Texas Tech loss
Iowa State fell to Texas Tech on Senior Day Saturday, 14-10. The Cyclones’ head coach Matt Campbell spoke with the local media after the loss, to discuss short yardage plays, Senior Day, and much more. On fourth down plays in red zone. “I don’t know exactly what is going...
Ryan Day had Ohio State football players practice is snow ahead of unbeaten Buckeyes' game at Maryland
Ohio State has just two games left remaining on its schedule, with Maryland (6-4, 3-4) on the road this Saturday. The No. 2 Buckeyes then go on to play No. 3 Michigan for its finale that will decide who the East Division's representative in the Big Ten Championship Game will be, it might also lock up a spot in the playoff.
Bo Nix guts out four quarters to push Ducks one step closer to Pac-12 title
EUGENE, Ore. — There aren't many football situations Bo Nix hasn't faced during his playing days. Sweating an injury up until kickoff had been one of them prior to Saturday night's 20-17 win over 10th-ranked Utah. Nix practiced sparingly this week while mending an ankle injury suffered late in...
