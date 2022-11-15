ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kcrw.com

Can Hugo Soto-Martinez help make LA City Council more progressive?

LA City Councilmember-elect Hugo Soto-Martinez credits his South LA-based upbringing, union organizing, and time studying criminology at UC Irvine for giving him a different perspective on housing and policing. Susan Straight wrote a love letter to SoCal with “Mecca,” her newest book. She tells a vivid tale of her many...
LOS ANGELES, CA
kcrw.com

Weed is inflation-proof. Its harvest value still fell in 2022

California is poised to overtake Germany and become the world's fourth biggest economy. One of the industries that is helping fuel that roaring engine is the state's cannabis market. The 2022 Leafly Cannabis Harvest Report finds cannabis is the state's eighth biggest crop, just below walnuts. That’s a drop from...
CALIFORNIA STATE
kcrw.com

Homeless veterans in Los Angeles sue VA, demanding housing

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs was hit with a civil rights lawsuit late Tuesday by homeless veterans in Los Angeles and their advocates. The plaintiffs are accusing the agency of misusing a huge VA campus in West LA and breaking a promise to build 1,200 affordable apartments there. Instead, the complaint says, the VA routinely pushes the region’s neediest veterans into temporary shelters, psychiatric facilities, and jails — depriving them of housing and health care benefits.
LOS ANGELES, CA
kcrw.com

Fútbol Confidential:The Soccer Store

- - - - - A story about soccer in Los Angeles seen from the perspective of the biggest family-run chain of soccer stores in the city, Niky's Sports. They began as an all-purpose sporting goods store in 1986 but eventually became soccer-only – a store that catered to foreign born and immigrant players in LA. It started with Nicholas Orellana, the patriarch of the business and the original "Niki.” His son Luis runs the operation now, with parts of the business run by other members of the extended family. When Luis was a teenager, he and his father once were asked to supply soccer cleats to the entire Colombian national team after the team's shoes were confiscated by the DEA.
LOS ANGELES, CA
kcrw.com

Spiritual belonging, home, love: What do people find in ‘Mecca?’

From Hollywood to the mountains to the desert, Southern California is the subject and setting of thousands of books. It’s a place of fascination for many, and as they say, contains multitudes. Susan Straight has used her eight novels to tell the stories of Southern California, particularly those of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy