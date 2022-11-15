Read full article on original website
kcrw.com
Homeless veterans sue VA for failing to deliver on housing promise in West LA
A group of 14 unhoused veterans in Los Angeles have filed a civil rights lawsuit against the VA, alleging the federal agency is depriving them of housing. LA is home to many cultures and traditions that share a common thread: bread. The Natural History Museum celebrates them in the multimedia exhibit “Kneaded: LA Bread Stories.”
kcrw.com
Can Hugo Soto-Martinez help make LA City Council more progressive?
LA City Councilmember-elect Hugo Soto-Martinez credits his South LA-based upbringing, union organizing, and time studying criminology at UC Irvine for giving him a different perspective on housing and policing. Susan Straight wrote a love letter to SoCal with “Mecca,” her newest book. She tells a vivid tale of her many...
kcrw.com
Weed is inflation-proof. Its harvest value still fell in 2022
California is poised to overtake Germany and become the world's fourth biggest economy. One of the industries that is helping fuel that roaring engine is the state's cannabis market. The 2022 Leafly Cannabis Harvest Report finds cannabis is the state's eighth biggest crop, just below walnuts. That’s a drop from...
kcrw.com
Mayor-elect Karen Bass brings coalition-building track record to LA City Hall
As Congresswoman Karen Bass is officially announced as LA’s next mayor, the homelessness crisis here keeps growing, and Angelenos are losing trust in City Hall. Billions will watch the World Cup as kicks off on Sunday. But this year’s event is plagued with scandals and allegations of human rights abuses.
kcrw.com
Homeless veterans in Los Angeles sue VA, demanding housing
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs was hit with a civil rights lawsuit late Tuesday by homeless veterans in Los Angeles and their advocates. The plaintiffs are accusing the agency of misusing a huge VA campus in West LA and breaking a promise to build 1,200 affordable apartments there. Instead, the complaint says, the VA routinely pushes the region’s neediest veterans into temporary shelters, psychiatric facilities, and jails — depriving them of housing and health care benefits.
kcrw.com
Socialist on City Council: Hugo Soto-Martinez talks urgency for action in LA
LA City Council will be welcoming new members, just weeks after the scandal of the leaked audio of former member Nury Martinez making racist comments to two other members. One of those new faces will be Hugo Soto-Martinez. “What they showed is a rotten culture. Absolutely … we have to...
kcrw.com
Fútbol Confidential:The Soccer Store
- - - - - A story about soccer in Los Angeles seen from the perspective of the biggest family-run chain of soccer stores in the city, Niky's Sports. They began as an all-purpose sporting goods store in 1986 but eventually became soccer-only – a store that catered to foreign born and immigrant players in LA. It started with Nicholas Orellana, the patriarch of the business and the original "Niki.” His son Luis runs the operation now, with parts of the business run by other members of the extended family. When Luis was a teenager, he and his father once were asked to supply soccer cleats to the entire Colombian national team after the team's shoes were confiscated by the DEA.
kcrw.com
These trailblazers helped bread rise in cultural status, celebrate them in new exhibit
Few things bring people together like food, especially one that’s existed since pretty much the beginning of time: bread. In LA, which is home to diverse cultures and traditions, there are all kinds of bread to enjoy. The Natural History Museum of LA (NHM) is highlighting over 30 bread...
kcrw.com
Spiritual belonging, home, love: What do people find in ‘Mecca?’
From Hollywood to the mountains to the desert, Southern California is the subject and setting of thousands of books. It’s a place of fascination for many, and as they say, contains multitudes. Susan Straight has used her eight novels to tell the stories of Southern California, particularly those of...
