Trial begins for man accused of killing Newport News officer

A high-profile trial surrounding the death of a Newport News police officer is now underway.

Nearly three years ago, officer Katie Thyne was killed in the line of duty in Jan. 2020. On Tuesday, jury selection began in the trial for the man accused of her death.

Officer Thyne's aunt, her friends and fellow officers all showed their support Tuesday afternoon. They've been waiting years for the trial to begin.

"She was a great person," said Cassie Thyne-Fenlon, Katie's aunt. "She was always smiling. She was a great mom. She was a great sister, a great niece, a great daughter. And we miss her every day."

The traffic stop happened on Jan. 23, 2020 at the Monitor-Merrimac Overlook. The driver, Vernon Green, was suspected of having marijuana. During the stop, police said Green attempted to drive away, striking and dragging officer Thyne in the process before crashing.

Earlier that day, the 24-year-old mother spoke with her aunt, sharing some exciting news.

"She had just gotten engaged," her aunt said. "I was just joking around with her before she went to work via text."

Inside the courtroom Tuesday, Green pleaded not guilty on charges of murder and hit and run.

Twelve people will serve on the jury including two alternates.

The suspect is already serving a 10-year prison sentence for a federal drug and weapons charge related to that same night.

Officer Thyne's family is hoping Green gets more time behind bars.

"Justice looks like him never seeing the light of day," Thyne said.

Thyne leaves behind a daughter Raegan, 4, who's birthday is in January. She was just two years old when her mother was killed.

Opening arguments begin Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. The trial is expected to wrap up Thursday.

