ABC News
Estee Lauder acquires Tom Ford for $2.8 billion
Estée Lauder is acquiring Tom Ford for $2.8 billion, the venerable beauty brand announced Tuesday. Through the new deal, the beauty conglomerate plans to add the designer label's fragrances, cosmetics, skin care and apparel to its large portfolio of brands. While the acquisition is subject to certain conditions, including...
The NPD Group: Prestige Beauty Grew 15 Percent in Q3
Prestige beauty sales continue to rise, even as the threat of a potential global recession looms. According to data from The NPD Group, prestige beauty sales in the U.S. grew to $6 billion in the third quarter, a 15 percent increase versus 2021’s third quarter. More from WWDMermaid-Core Beauty Looks at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023How Ana de Armas Transformed Into Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde'Eye Candy: It's Skin for the Win at NYFW “Unit sales and revenue are both growing by double digits for beauty products sold in the prestige market, indicating that consumers are indulging in beauty products this year,” said...
theindustry.fashion
Burberry reveals new growth strategy in H1 results
Burberry has reported a 11% increase in revenue to £1.34 billion for the first half ending 1 October 2022. Adjusted operating profit was up 21% to £238 million, whilst adjusted operating profit margin increased 150 bps to 17.7%. The company opened or renovated 22 stores in the first...
Macy's heads into holidays strongly, boosts 2022 guidance
NEW YORK — (AP) — Macy's profits and sales slid in the third quarter as the department store had to step up discounts amid a pullback from shoppers stung by inflation. Yet it topped Wall Street expectations and the New York company raised its earnings outlook, in part due to better credit card revenue. Shares rose nearly 7% before the opening bell Thursday.
Amazon’s Next Delivery: 10,000 Pink Slips
Amazon’s holiday prep apparently includes laying off some 10,000 workers, according to multiple media reports on Monday, in the latest round of layoffs to hit the tech and retail sectors. The e-tail giant, of course, traverses both industries, and its reported staff reduction — the largest for the company — could come as soon as this week, inside sources told The New York Times. Other outlets independently corroborated the news.More from WWDRed Carpet Looks at 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' L.A. PremiereThe Fashion in 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season Four2020 Holiday Gift Ideas: Google's Top Searched Beauty,...
Why Gap, Wayfair, and Nordstrom Stocks Were All Falling Today
Bad news from Target weighed on the retail sector.
Macy’s Inc. Shows Q3 Declines but Prepared to Meet Christmas Challenges
What a difference a year makes. And that’s certainly true for Macy’s Inc. and the holiday season. “A year ago everybody was talking about the supply chain, spooking customers into early shopping. If you didn’t buy it right away, there would be nothing left for Christmas. This year, with all the press about inventory gluts, there are no concerns about running out of inventory before the holiday,” Jeff Gennette, Macy’s Inc. chairman and chief executive officer, told WWD in an interview Tuesday.More from WWDSpring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week in New YorkA Look Inside Destree's First StoreBackstage at Macy's Herald Square He...
NASDAQ
Macy's raises annual profit forecast on firm luxury demand
Nov 17 (Reuters) - Upscale department store chain Macy's Inc M.N raised its annual profit forecast on Thursday on resilient demand for high-end suits, gowns and beauty products as wealthier shoppers were undeterred by inflation. Shares of the company rose 5% to $20.75 in premarket trading. Like other retailers, Macy's...
ValueWalk
Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
Lowe’s moves higher while Home Depot moves lower on similar results. Lowe’s position with DIY has it set up for a better 2023. Lowe’s dividend is more attractive because the growth is more reliable. Lowe’s (NYSE:LOW) is up strong following a solid report that was foreshadowed by...
Earnings Previews: Lowe’s, Target, TJX, Zim Integrated Shipping
Here is a look at what analysts expect to hear when these four companies report quarterly results before U.S. markets open on Wednesday.
geekwire.com
Rad Power Bikes CEO Mike Radenbaugh replaced by former Sony leader Phil Molyneux
Rad Power Bikes CEO Mike Radenbaugh is stepping down from his position at the Seattle-based e-bike company. Rad confirmed to GeekWire that Radenbaugh is being replaced by Phil Molyneux, who was hired as president and COO earlier this year. Molyneux previously was president at Sony Electronics and Dyson America. He was most recently CEO at Wrethink.
reinisfischer.com
Latest Stock Buy: Bought 2 AMZN shares at $89.47
On November 8, 2022, we bought an additional 2 shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock, paying $89.47 per share for our Partnership Fund. We are now holding 10 shares of AMZN in our Partnership Fund portfolio. Using dollar-cost averaging our average cost per AMZN share is $112.13. 90 shares to...
Target exec says retail theft has hurt company's gross profit margin
TGT TARGET CORP. 155.50 -24.07 -13.40%. CFO Michael Fiddelke, speaking during the company’s third-quarter earnings call, said a factor affecting Target’s gross margin is "inventory shortage, or shrink, which is a growing problem facing all retailers." Retailers use the term "shrink" to describe theft. "At Target, year to...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Macy's, BJ's Wholesale, Kohl's and others
(NVDA) – Nvidia rose 1.2% in the premarket following better-than-expected revenue for the third quarter and a number of analysts predicting a rebound in the spring of 2023. The company also missed bottom-line estimates for its latest quarter and issued a tepid sales forecast as demand for its video gaming chips wanes.
Macy’s CEO: ‘We’re a Financially Strong, More Modern Department Store’
Drawing on a 40-year purview as a Macy’s employee that began as a trainee in 1983 and has seen him in the role of chairman and CEO for the past six, Jeff Gennette has seen more than his shares of ups and downs atop one of the retail industry’s oldest and best-known brands.
Chad Kessler Joins Dick’s Sporting Goods to Oversee Private Brands
Chad Kessler has settled at another Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-area retailer. A well-respected retail executive who quietly departed American Eagle Outfitters this spring after seven years, Kessler has joined Dick’s Sporting Goods as executive vice president of vertical brands. Both Dick’s and American Eagle are based in the Pittsburgh area.
nrn.com
Restaurant Brands International appoints Patrick Doyle as executive chairman, effective immediately
Restaurant Brands International (RBI) has named Patrick Doyle its executive chairman, effective immediately, the parent company to Burger King, Tim Horton’s, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, and Firehouse Subs announced on Wednesday. “I love the restaurant industry,” Doyle said in a statement. “These are four exceptional brands with real opportunities for...
CNBC
Macy's raises earnings forecast, says it has fresh inventory for the holidays
Macy's reported third-quarter revenue and earnings that topped Wall Street expectations. The company stood by its revenue guidance as it faces a tougher sale backdrop this holiday season. The company left its revenue guidance unchanged though, after trimming projections in August, as it faces a tougher sales backdrop during the...
