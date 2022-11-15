Read full article on original website
Related
Taylor Swift tour tickets listed for as much as $22,000 as Ticketmaster crashes
Millions of fans try to snap up presale tickets to singer’s 2023 Eras tour in the US, with Ticketmaster’s website facing ‘historically unprecedented demand’
wegotthiscovered.com
Taylor Swift’s reign of chaos continues as Swifties discover if they have tour presale access
Taylor Swift’s fandom was sent into another state of chaos — a regular occurrence ever since her tenth studio album Midnights came out — following news that Ticketmaster had begun sending out emails for The Eras Tour presale. Swift announced The Eras Tour on Nov. 1, and...
Taylor Swift presale continues today after Ticketmaster issues
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Upset Taylor Swift fans hopefully have calmed down and are ready to try to buy tickets again today for her concert. Ticketmaster’s website appeared to have crashed during Tuesday morning’s presale and fans voiced their frustrations on social media. What made it particularly frustrating...
wegotthiscovered.com
Swifties call for Department of Justice to destroy Ticketmaster after Taylor Swift’s touring announcement
Mere hours after Taylor Swift announced she was going back on the road for her sixth concert tour, officially titled The Eras Tour, the internet erupted with complaints from fans trying to snag presale tickets on Ticketmaster after the site all but crashed upon impact. Long considered the world’s largest...
CNBC
Ticketmaster extends presale period for Taylor Swift 'Eras' tour to deal with 'unprecedented demand'
Ticketmaster has extended presales for tickets to Taylor Swift's upcoming "Eras" tour after fans flocked to the site, causing site disruptions and slow queues. Swift's latest tour, which comes on the heels of her record-breaking new album release "Midnights," has set 52 dates so far, the singer's largest tour to date.
Ticketmaster Angers Taylor Swift Fans as AOC Calls Company a 'Monopoly'
"8 billion people in the world and every single one of them is ahead of me in the Taylor Swift Ticketmaster queue apparently," one user wrote.
Want to see Taylor Swift in New Jersey — good luck!
Millions of Taylor Swift fans brought the Ticketmaster website to crawl on Tuesday. It was so slow many thought the site has crashed. Ticketmaster says the site did not crash, but, "There has been unprecedented demand for the TaylorSwiftTix Presale." Swift's "Eras" tour has 52 dates, with more possible. It...
Taylor Swift tour chaos spurs calls to probe ticketing industry
When Taylor Swift announced her first tour in five years, Jacob Landry couldn't wait to jump in line to see his favorite artist take the stage. Landry said he was originally willing to pay around $300 to see Swift, but with fees the final price landed at a $569.
Stereogum
Lawmakers Demand Ticketmaster Be Broken Up After Taylor Swift Ticketing Crash
Tickets for Taylor Swift’s gargantuan Eras Tour (which has expanded significantly to encompass 51 stadium shows) went on sale Tuesday. The demand was so intense that Ticketmaster’s servers crashed, and the company temporarily suspended the sale of Swift tickets. Now, as Politico points out, several Democrats in Congress are calling for the breakup of Ticketmaster’s monopoly and an investigation into its merger with Live Nation.
wegotthiscovered.com
Chris Evans fans are writing him passionate hate mail for being in a relationship, in case you needed a laugh today
Chris Evans has made waves recently in two ways – he was declared People Magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive” for 2022, but perhaps more intriguingly, his reportedly year-long relationship with Alba Baptista was made public. The news that Evans is officially taken has incensed some of his...
Taylor Swift tour frenzy fuels frustration at Ticketmaster
Presale tickets for Taylor Swift’s tour hit the market this morning, causing Ticketmaster’s website to crash due to “unprecedented demand.” NBC News’ Stephanie Gosk has more details on how “Swifties” are reacting.Nov. 16, 2022.
Taylor Swift Fans Have Epic Meltdown When Ticketmaster Has Outage Before Tour Tickets Set to Release
On Tuesday morning, just before tickets were set to release for Taylor Swift's Era's Tour, Ticketmaster had an outage and Swifties were in an absolute panic. According to The Daily Mail, "Some fans complained of not being able to access the site at all, while others faced a litany of issues including the website denying accounts are verified when they are."
Trevor Noah wades in on Taylor Swift Ticketmaster saga
TV host Trevor Noah has joked that Taylor Swift has “already put three albums out” about Ticketmaster after the site crashed earlier this week. Ticketmaster crashed as the website reportedly struggled to cope with demand after tickets became available for the singer’s first tour since 2018. Swift...
Swiftie fury at Ticketmaster prompts congressional responses
As the debacle over Ticketmaster's bungled handling of ticket presales for Taylor Swift's "Eras" tour continues this week, Swifties across the country can take heart that their frustration has not gone unnoticed by those in a position to actually do something about it: members of Congress. The uproar from one of pop music's most rabidly dedicated fandoms over the ticket distribution giant's choppy rollout for Swift's upcoming tour has led lawmakers from the House and Senate to chime in. They've used the occasion to point out Ticketmaster's near-total dominance in its field, and the regulatory failings they claim contributed to the...
artscanvas.org
Taylor Swift ticket sale problems spark widespread criticism of Ticketmaster
Judy Woodruff: Fans of Taylor Swift hoping to score tickets to her upcoming tour have met a confusing and chaotic system, prompting outrage from fans and lawmakers alike. John Yang: A mega-tour by megastar Taylor Swift is stirring up bad blood between the singers fans and the company behind the show.
Kumail Nanjiani Revealed He Didn't Go To The Dentist For 15 Years, And I'm Shocked His Teeth Didn't Fall Out
"I knew it was going to be bad when she was like, 'Do you have any symptoms?' and I said, 'If I eat ice cream on the left side of my mouth, my spine hurts.'"
wegotthiscovered.com
Trademark office rules whether Mariah Carey is officially ‘Queen of Christmas’
Mariah Carey, referred to often as “The Queen of Christmas,” thanks mostly to her annual hit Christmas song All I Want For Christmas Is You, has been denied a trademark for the jolly nickname. When it was revealed months ago that Carey filed for the trademark, some controversy...
'Historically Unprecedented Demand': Taylor Swift Fans Caused Ticketmaster's Site To Crash Over 5000 Times
Taylor Swift may sing "I'm the problem, it's me," but her rabid fans have a real problem with Ticketmaster. Pre-sales for Taylor Swift's "The Eras Tour" went on sale this morning in select cities, causing the Ticketmaster's website to crash over 5000 times before 2 pm, according to Downdetector.com. Ticketmaster...
Comments / 0