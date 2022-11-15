Read full article on original website
Food: Mountain Dew Pitch Black is Coming Back in January
Mountain Dew Pitch Black is coming back in January . . . and there will be two new varieties: A zero sugar version and an energy drink one. In a taste test, the best store-bought turkey gravy is . . . Great Value, which is Walmart's in-house brand. Coors Light's...
McDonald’s customer does double take after ordering a fountain soda
When it comes to fast food, you usually get what you pay for. TikToker Jonathan Garcia both teased and praised the problem-solving skills of one McDonald’s worker. Garcia ordered a Coke off the menu. Like anyone regular customer, he expected the fast food joint’s signature fountain drink. Instead, he got something similar but not exactly the same.
I Got My Lips Professionally Tattooed To Add A Subtle Color And I'm So Mad I Didn't Do This Sooner
Yep — I got a permanent tattoo on my face, and I have no regrets.
Wendy’s Switches Strawberry Frosty With New Limited-Time Holiday Flavor
The Wendy’s Frosty is stuff of legend, so it’s only right they decided to add a holiday twist to the chilly treat for this year’s upcoming festive season. Launching this November, along with four new menu items, is a peppermint-flavored Frosty. Although it hasn’t been officially announced,...
23 Wild, Delicious, And Fun Holiday Foods You Can Eat At Disneyland This Year, Including Old Favorites, New Treats, And A Few Surprises
If there is something magical that the Disney Parks know how to do during the holidays, it's making treats that are both delicious and Instagram-worthy.
Starbucks Is Giving Away Free Reusable Red Cups for the Holidays
Starbucks will give away free reusable cups on Thursday, Nov. 17 to celebrate the holidays and promote sustainable habits. This will be the company's fifth annual "red cup giveaway," but the cup design is brand new. Collectors will want to get there early because this promotion will only go on as long as supplies last.
Sam’s Club drops its hot dog combo to $1.38 to beat Costco at its own game
If the current costs of your favorite foods is hard to stomach, just head to Sam’s Club, which is actually lowering the price on one of its most popular cafe items. Previously priced at $1.50, the Sam’s Club hot dog combo is now only $1.38. The combo includes a hot dog and 32-ounce drink with free refills. That means you can start your shopping trip with a hot dog and soda, grab all of your essentials, then get a refill for your drive home.
Nestle Hot Chocolate Mix, 2 lbs only $3.76 shipped!
Amazon has this Nestle Hot Chocolate Mix, 2 lbs for just $3.76 shipped when you checkout through Subscribe & Save!. Note: Once your order ships, you can go into your Amazon account and cancel your subscription if you don’t want recurring orders.
