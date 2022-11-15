Read full article on original website
southernillinoisnow.com
Autopsy to be completed on Centralia man found at foot of his deer stand
Marion County Coroner Troy Cannon says an autopsy will be held Monday to try and determine what led to the death of a 59-year-old Centralia man at the foot of his deer stand in a wooded area east of Centralia Friday morning. Martin Metzger was pronounced deceased on the scene...
Effingham Radio
Thursday Police Blotter
28 year old, Marquis J Ratliff, of Effingham was arrested by the Effingham Police Department for domestic battery. 29 year old, Jeffrey L Durbin, of Beecher City was arrested by the Effingham County Sheriff’s Department on a Fayette County failure to appear warrant for possession/sell of a stolen vehicle. Durbin posted $375 and was released.
Effingham Radio
Friday Police Blotter
Altamont Police arrested 32 year old Brandon C. Neville of Altamont for battery. Brandon was taken to the Effingham County Jail.
southernillinoisnow.com
Two escape injury in car-deer crash early Friday morning
Both occupants of a car that struck a deer on the Iuka Road near the Green Street Road intersection south of Iuka early Friday morning declined hospital treatment. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department reports a car driven by 38-year-old Jada Bellemey of Dover Street in Centralia struck the deer around five am deploying the airbag. An eight-year-old juvenile from Centralia was a passenger.
Effingham Radio
Illinois State Police Announce Results of Alcohol Countermeasure Surveillance Details
Illinois State Police (ISP) Zone 5 Commander, Captain Tony Kestner announces the results of Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement (ACE) surveillance at various establishments in Macon County during November. These details were conducted to determine which businesses may be selling alcoholic beverages to minors (persons under 21 years of age). The ultimate goals are to enforce underage drinking laws and save lives by preventing impaired driving crashes and fatalities.
Effingham Radio
Man Arrested for Manufacture/Delivery of Cannabis
The following was released by the Charleston Police Department on their Facebook Page:. Offender: Joshua T.H. Ford Incident Date: November 15th, 2022. On November 15th at about 11:49 PM a Charleston officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Ford in the 200 block of West Lincoln Ave. During the course of the stop, a probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted. During the search, approximately 120 grams of Cannabis was found.
Effingham Radio
Effingham County Health Department Announces 42 New COVID Cases
The Effingham County Health Department (ECHD) announces 42 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Friday, November 11 through Thursday, November 17. The Effingham County Health Department also announces it will be closed for Thanksgiving on Thursday, November 24 and Friday, November 25; there will be no COVID testing those days.
Effingham Police: Three arrested after shots fired
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — Three people were arrested in Effingham earlier this week after police officials said they were found with a gun inside a home at the reported location of shots being fired. The arrests happened late Wednesday night on Third Street near Market Avenue. Officers responded to that area and obtained a search […]
Effingham Radio
Dieterich Unit #30 Homecoming Court Announced
The following was released by the Dieterich Unit #30 Schools’ Facebook Page:. Congratulations to the 2022 DHS Homecoming Court! Front row from left to right: Callie Faller, Ella Kreke, Cortney Brummer, Laurie Brummer, Callie Gephart, Eva Meinhart. Back row from left to right: Tanner Niemerg, Lucas Westendorf, Cole Will, Brody Will, Pete Britton, Luke Wente.
Effingham Radio
Dieterich Village Board of Trustees to Meet Monday
The Dieterich Village Board of Trustees is set to meet on Monday, November 21st at 6:30pm. Routine Business: Omnibus Vote; Approve Minutes of Regular Meeting on 11/7/2022; Water/Sewer/Streets Department. Unfinished Business: Discuss proposals received for the Refuse, Recycling, and Waste Management Program and consider for approval hiring a company for...
wlds.com
Martin Sentenced For More Charges in Fulton County; Awaiting Hearings in Montgomery, Madison and new case in DuPage
An alleged serial grifter has been sentenced in another Central Illinois county on multiple charges. 27 year old Abigail L. Martin pled guilty on November 7th in Fulton County Court to felony deception, felony theft, and use of a bank account with intent to defraud. The Fulton County Circuit Clerk’s office says that Martin received a concurrent sentence of 3 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, received a total of 31 days credit for time served in the Fulton County Jail, ordered to pay a total of $1,300 in fines, plus additional fees and court costs.
Effingham Radio
Wednesday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 32 year old Daniel E. Martin of Teutopolis for a Crawford County FTA warrant for violation of probation conditions. Daniel was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 44 year old Angela M. Mace of Altamont for an Effingham County...
Effingham Radio
Man Arrested for Residential Burglary and Resisting
The following was released by the Charleston Police Department on their Facebook Page:. Offender: Scott R. Schwartz Incident Date: November 15th, 2022. On November 15th at about 3:37 AM several Charleston officers responded to a report of a residential burglary in progress at an apartment complex in the 700 block of 6th Street. Schwartz was found by officers on the property and was determined to be the suspect of the burglary. Schwartz refused to follow officers commands but was eventually safely apprehended.
southernillinoisnow.com
Suspected burglary turns into rural Texico teen seeking help following crash
The Marion County Sheriff’s Department was called to a burglary in progress in rural Kell early this morning where a 17-year-old rural Texico man had broken into a home seeking help following a nearby crash. The crash occurred in the 5700 block of Kell Road east of Kell when...
Effingham Radio
2022 Teutopolis Unit #50 Homecoming Court Announced
The following was released on the Teutopolis Unit #50 Schools’ Facebook Page:. Retiring Queen from Homecoming 2021: Tia Probst, daughter of Keith and Mandy Probst. Retiring King from Homecoming 2021: Max Niebrugge, son of Scott and Marcia Niebrugge. Freshman Attendant: Olivia Wittenmyer, daughter of Brad and Jen Wittenmyer. Sophomore...
Effingham Radio
Effingham Zoning Board of Appeals to Meet Tuesday
The Effingham City Zoning Board of Appeals is set to meet on Tuesday, November 22 at 6:00pm. Approve minutes from the September 27, 2022 meeting. Public Hearing: Accessory Building Variance-304 W Kentucky Ave.-Amy Marie Guy; Setback Variance-408 W Illinois Ave.-Taylor Morrow. Discussion Only: Change Meeting Time. Adjournment. The meeting will...
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem woman charged with aggravated battery to a nurse
A 58-year-old Salem woman has been charged in Marion County Court with aggravated battery to a nurse. Judy Garrett of Maplewood Avenue is accused of scratching the nurse while she was performing her duties in the emergency room where Garrett reportedly had been brought after being revived with NARCAN. When...
southernillinoisnow.com
Prosecutor: 3-month old Salem child had brain bleed, broken jaw and broken neck
Judge Mark Stedelin set bond at $250,000 for a 21-year-old Salem man formally charged in Marion County Court Wednesday with a Class X offense of aggravated battery to a child under 13. Michael Farrar of West Main Street was taken into custody on Monday by Salem Police after they were...
Effingham Radio
Deneen Partain, 98
Deneen Partain, 98 of Teutopolis, departed this life on November 16, 2022 with his family by his side. He was born on July 25, 1924 in Cave-In-Rock, the son of Tom and Bessie (Joiner) Partain. On December 29, 1943, he was joined in marriage with Abboline Rushing and they celebrated 78 wonderful years before her passing on March 9, 2022. To this union were born two sons, Joey D. (Jewell) Partain of Knoxville, TN, and Thomas A. (Paula) Partain of Decatur.
WAND TV
Coroner's jury rules Lovington man's death homicide
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A Macon County Coroner's Jury ruled a Lovington man's cause of death as homicide. According to Illinois State Police investigators, Michael Peck, 54, of Lovington was found stabbed to death in his kitchen. >>Police: Man stabbed to death in 'neighborhood dispute'. During the coroner's inquest...
