The following was released by the Charleston Police Department on their Facebook Page:. Offender: Scott R. Schwartz Incident Date: November 15th, 2022. On November 15th at about 3:37 AM several Charleston officers responded to a report of a residential burglary in progress at an apartment complex in the 700 block of 6th Street. Schwartz was found by officers on the property and was determined to be the suspect of the burglary. Schwartz refused to follow officers commands but was eventually safely apprehended.

CHARLESTON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO