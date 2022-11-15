ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCTV 5

Broadcaster Steve Physioc retiring from Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Royals announced the retirement of one of the team’s mainstay broadcasters. Steve Physioc, who has been a member of the broadcast booth for Kansas City baseball games over 11 years, is retiring after a 43-year broadcasting career. Physioc received a Mid-America Emmy award...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by local people for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KANSAS STATE
CJ Coombs

You can't miss the four tallest buildings in Kansas City's skyline which is even more beautiful at night

Downtown Kansas City, Missouri.Stephen Edmonds, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The top four tallest buildings in Kansas City, Missouri are One Kansas City Place, Town Pavillion, Sheraton Kansas City Hotel at Crown Center, and the Kansas City Power & Light Building. You can see in the above image that One Kansas City Place is the tallest. When you see the buildings collectively, some of the buildings like the Hilton President Hotel look small.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kshb.com

Under the Lights: High school football playoff highlights

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Here's a look at high school football playoff highlights from Nov. 17, 2022. KSHB 41's McKenzie Nelson takes you through Friday's playoff football and playoff fútbol highlights, including action from Kansas as well as an update from the Missouri state soccer semifinals. Check out...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

KC Metro high school football playoffs near completion

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The high school football playoffs are winding down with many semifinal matchups on tap for Friday night. This week’s Hy-Vee Team of the Week was the Blue Valley Southwest Timberwolves. Here are the games:. Kansas Class 6A semifinals:. Olathe Northwest (8-3) at Gardner-Edgerton (8-3)
KANSAS CITY, MO
kcur.org

Early snowfall in Kansas City aligns with meteorological prediction

The Kansas City metro received its first measurable snowfall of the season and The Farmer’s Almanac, which provides a forecast every year, predicts it was only the beginning of what’s to come. Tim Goodwin, the Almanac's associate editor, said historically 80% of their predictions are correct. "Cold and...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here are three amazing steakhouses in Kansas that you should absolutely visit if you happen to be in the area, because all of them are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food.
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy