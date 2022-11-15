ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cold and blustery Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mostly cloudy, cold and blustery today with a chance of afternoon sprinkles or a flurry. High 40. Much colder and windy Friday with wind chills in the single digits Friday morning and a high of 28 Friday afternoon. Sunny and blustery Saturday. High 35. Sunny and warmer Sunday. High 46. Highs return into the lower 50s next Monday through Wednesday. There is a slight chance of showers Wednesday and Thursday.
Cold front brings a chance of light rain/snow to the area this afternoon

A cold front arrives this afternoon and could bring a brief band of rain/snow with it. Sunshine but frigid conditions for the weekend, especially Friday. Thanksgiving week will bring warmer air with highs in the 50s. KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST. Thursday: Mostly cloudy with some flurries or sprinkles possible in the...
A few flurries possible Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Temperatures will drop into the low 20s overnight. Patchy flurries are possible through the day on Thursday. Highs will be near 40 degrees Thursday. Wind chills will fall into the single digits Friday morning with lows in the mid-teens. Highs will stay below freezing Friday,...
A few snowflakes are in Thursday's forecast

A cold front arrives Thursday afternoon and could bring a brief band of snow with it. Thanksgiving week will bring warmer temperatures in the 50s. Tonight: Increasing clouds and bitterly cold. Wind: SW 5-10 mph. Low: 22°. Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a reinforcing shot of cold air as a cold...
Light snow flurries could impact your morning drive

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Areas of fog, drizzle and snow flurries will linger through the morning drive, but temperatures hovering right at or just above freezing should keep roads mainly wet. Nevertheless, a slick or slushy spot can not be ruled out. Cloud cover will eventually break up this afternoon revealing some sunshine. High 37. Cold and blustery the remainder of the week with lows in the teens and 20s and highs in the 20s and 30s. Highs reaching into the middle 30s Saturday and into the lower 40s Sunday. The modest warming trend will continue through the first half of next week with highs in the middle 40s.
Snow is on the way Monday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cloudy and cold today with light snow showers possible between 6 pm and 8 pm. High 42. Areas of light snow likely overnight through 7 am Tuesday with lingering, light snow showers possible through 9 am. Plan on slippery road conditions during Tuesday morning’s drive and bus stop. Snowfall amounts of a coating up to 2’’ are likely, though some spots could receive just a bit more. Mostly cloudy Tuesday afternoon. High 36. Remaining mostly cloudy and cold the remainder of the week with lows in the teens and 20s and highs in the 20s and 30s through Friday. More sunshine Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 30s and 40s.
First snow of the season has arrived

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City's first snow of the season arrived Monday night. Light snow was steady overnight and is expected to last into Tuesday morning. First Alert Meteorologist Nick Bender said we've had our first round of snow, which is entering central Missouri as of 6 a.m. A second band is pushing into the metro.
Kansas City’s Snow Team prepared ahead of winter weather

The City is pretreating roads ahead of a minor weather event tonight. Crews will be out in shifts ensuring major roads will not be impacted. The City is prepared for the approaching snowfall Monday night; however it is not expected to be significant. The City has a fleet of 290...
KC hardware stores see rush for winter supplies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The rush was on for winter items before the first snowfall of the season. Jeff Taylor was one of many to beat the ice melt rush on Monday morning. "Pretty important because our driveway is real slick and steep," Taylor said. Westlake Ace Hardware said...
Young Kansas City skater heads to nationals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An 11-year-old Kansas City-area skater is headed to nationals. Nara Helfrey is the first individual female figure skater from our area to qualify. She discovered skating at a birthday party four years ago and it was love at first try.
Dump truck overturned on I-435 NB on bridge over I-70 in Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Drivers heading north on Interstate 435 on the Missouri side of the state line were met with heavy traffic Thursday morning after a dump truck overturned. That incident happened around 8 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-435 on the bridge over Interstate 70 near Kauffman Stadium and GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
