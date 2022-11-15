ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

Burlington mayor announces completion of ‘phase one’ of Moran Plant renovations

By Patrick Crowley
VTDigger
VTDigger
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sT7fT_0jC57h1H00
The city envisions the former coal-fired power plant, now called the Moran Frame, as the centerpiece of a new waterfront park. An independent group will seek further improvements.
Photo by Patrick Crowley/VTDigger

BURLINGTON - The former coal-fired power plant on the Burlington waterfront was officially unveiled as the Moran Frame on Tuesday, with city officials cutting a ribbon on the revamped outdoor space they hope will become a new multi-use space.

Mayor Miro Weinberger held the press conference to announce completion of what he called “phase one” of the Moran project.

Weinberger also announced the formation of a nonprofit group called Friends of the Frame, dedicated to making improvements and holding events at the new space.

After the ribbon cutting ceremony, officials invited members of the public to wander the grounds around the frame, which is billed as the centerpiece of a section of waterfront now being called “Waterworks Park.”

The renovation removed all of the power plant building except for its steel frame, now painted dark red, and the distinct “City of Burlington” sign. The plant’s basement was filled in and new paths at ground level lead visitors through industrial cement structures. Two swings facing Lake Champlain are attached to the frame. Tuesday’s event featured “aerial healing arts hammock stations,” which involved performers demonstrating yoga-like poses around the space to highlight the potential for events.

Zach Campbell, who founded Friends of the Frame, said the group is working on a crowdfunding campaign, hoping to raise $20,000 in the next month in order to receive a matching grant from Vermont’s Better Places Program. Campbell said that, with the money, the group hopes to bring wheelchair-accessible swings to the frame.

Campbell said he founded Friends of the Frame because he believed that “a former power plant could be a source of empowerment for the community to which it belongs. The striking red steel superstructure becomes a literal framework for creative expression to unfold within.”

Weinberger compared the new nonprofit to efforts such as Friends of the Highline in New York City, “where an independent nonprofit can inject all sorts of energy and resources into the programming and evolution of public spaces.”

“The Moran frame will stand as a proud symbol of the innovative spirit of this community for generations to come,” Weinberger said.

When asked about phase two of the project, Weinberger said he couldn’t comment other than to say that planning is “underway.” He said with the completion of phase one, the city intends to “observe how the public interacts with the building during this pilot period and really be informed as we move forward.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oTyjh_0jC57h1H00
From left to right: Zach Campbell of Friends of the Frame, Jesse Beck of Freeman French Freeman architects and Burlington City Arts Executive Director Doreen Kraft listen to Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger, far right, on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at the Moran Frame. Photo by Patrick Crowley/VTDigger

The plan for a partial demolition of the former plant dates to 2019, when the City Council signed off on the proposal to leave the steel frame in place while converting the area into a multi-use space.

The former coal plant on the Burlington waterfront was completed in 1955 and stopped operating in 1986. Since then, a number of redevelopment concepts have been pitched.

In 2014, Burlington voters approved $9.6 million in tax increment financing for waterfront development, including $6.3 million for the Moran Plant. From that emerged a nonprofit group called New Moran Inc., which entered an agreement with the city to redevelop the property in what was originally a $30 million project.

City officials pulled out from the agreement in 2016 citing concerns with the project’s feasibility. New Moran returned with a scaled-back version of its plans, cutting the price to $15 million. The plan included an event space and a marketplace for artisans and food producers.

In 2017, Burlington ended plans for the New Moran developmen t after failing to reach agreement on a long-term lease on the property and how tax increment financing would support the project. The city then considered demolition until 2018, when the Community and Economic Development Office pitched the plan for a partial teardown with a new event space.

The total cost of the first phase of the frame project came to $6.5 million, higher than initially planned after contaminants, including polychlorinated biphenyls, or PCBs, were found at the site during demolition.

Read the story on VTDigger here: Burlington mayor announces completion of ‘phase one’ of Moran Plant renovations .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
VTDigger

Jason Van Driesche to run for Burlington South District City Council Seat

Jason Van Driesche, Candidate, jvandriesche@gmail.com, 802-735-7271. Joanna Grossman, Campaign Manager, jg.digitalunderground@gmail.com, 802-324-4210. Jason Van Driesche to Run for Burlington South District City Council Seat. Burlington, VT – November 13th, 2021 – South End resident Jason Van Driesche has declared his candidacy for the Burlington South District City Council seat. He...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Work underway on filling ‘The Pit,' long an eyesore in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Work is underway on a massive construction project in Burlington, Vermont, that has been stalled for the better part of five years, becoming a real eyesore in the city’s busy shopping and dining district popular with tourists. Just steps off Burlington’s iconic Church Street Marketplace,...
BURLINGTON, VT
Boston Globe

The bike thieves of Burlington, Vermont

A hunt for stolen goods has put citizens and business owners in the center of a debate about policing and a growing, sometimes violent, problem with crime. Burlington, Vermont, is a bike-friendly city. There are multiple bike stores, a network of bright green bike lanes on many major streets and a waterfront bike path with views of the dazzling sunsets over Lake Champlain and the Adirondack Mountains.
BURLINGTON, VT
VTDigger

After 4 resignations, Chelsea officials announce plan to rebuild Selectboard

After a chaotic week, Chelsea residents and officials agreed to get back on track with a plan to elect new Selectboard members. The town road foreman, whose disagreements with the board were at the center of the controversy, is said to have returned to duty. Read the story on VTDigger here: After 4 resignations, Chelsea officials announce plan to rebuild Selectboard.
CHELSEA, VT
VTDigger

Killington to purchase new town administrative building

KILLINGTON TO PURCHASE NEW TOWN ADMINISTRATIVE BUILDING ALLOWING FOR DEVELOPMENT OF A YOUTH & SENIOR CENTER IN CURRENT TOWN HALL. Killington vows to create a sense of place for visitors and community pride with new purchase. KILLINGTON, VT. (November 15, 2022) – As residents and visitors pull off Route 100...
KILLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Chittenden County housing market among the hottest in the country

BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Burlington and South Burlington area isranked among the hottest real estate markets for October 2022, according to Realtor.com. "It's low supply and high demand," Real estate agent Krista Hoffsis said. "Every Realtor will tell you they have a list of buyers as long as their arm and they're looking for listings."
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
VTDigger

Legislative breakfasts planned for Lamoille County

Listen and Talk with Lamoille Senators and House Representatives. Lamoille Chamber of Commerce and Lamoille Economic Development Corporation are pleased to invite you to a series of Legislative Breakfasts throughout Lamoille County for the 2023 legislative session. These events offer the opportunity to hear about the issues Lamoille County representatives...
LAMOILLE COUNTY, VT
WCAX

Town officials resign in Chelsea following heated town meeting

CHELSEA, Vt. (WCAX) - The small town of Chelsea is in disarray after most of the select board quit after a contentious town meeting. It all started when the Chelsea town foreman verbally quit following a letter of possible termination sent to him by the former select board. Townsfolk were angry and took out their frustrations during a town meeting last week. So four of the five select board members quit.
CHELSEA, VT
WCAX

Vermont minimum wage to increase in 2023

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Some of Vermont’s lowest-paid workers will get a raise starting in January 2023. The Vermont Department of Labor says the state’s minimum wage will increase from $12.55 an hour to $13.18 an hour. That’s a $0.63 increase. For tipped-wage employees, the rate will...
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

VTDigger

Montpelier, VT
11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VTDigger.org is a statewide news website that publishes watchdog reports on state government, politics, consumer affairs, business and public policy.

 http://vtdigger.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy