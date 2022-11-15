ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Sparkling Jordan Binnington, Blues face Blackhawks

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FhP4k_0jC57eN600

St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington has stopped 106 of 113 shots during the club’s three-game winning streak, a sterling stretch he will aim to continue Wednesday as the team visits the Chicago Blackhawks.

While he also was the Blues’ goaltender of record five times during the eight-game skid that preceded the team’s current tear, Binnington has remained steady in his preparation and mindset — and teammates notice.

“He’s always been good — right from the first game (of the season),” St. Louis forward Robert Thomas said. “Even when we weren’t helping him too much. But the last three games especially, he’s taken it to another level and that’s given us a lot of confidence in front of him.”

Thomas sparked the Blues’ most recent victory Monday, contributing a goal and assist to a 3-2 win at Colorado that closed with St. Louis frantically staving off a 6-on-3 situation over the final minute.

Moments earlier, with the Avalanche skating with merely a 5-on-3 — having not yet pulled their goalie — Binnington denied Cale Makar on a shot from the left circle that was headed for a seemingly open net.

“It’s unbelievable,” Blues defenseman Colton Parayko said. “He’s made some incredible saves. He’s kept us in every single game this year and now we’re on the winning side of it. So it’s been a lot of fun to watch him. He’s a true competitor that just continues to build. He’s always there to help us out.”

Wednesday’s game ends a stretch in which the Blues have played five of six on the road. Chicago, meanwhile, will close an abbreviated, two-game homestand that began Monday with a 3-0 loss to Carolina.

Carolina rookie Pyotr Kochetkov made 27 saves against Chicago to record his first NHL shutout. It marked the third time the Blackhawks were blanked this season.

“It’s frustrating because I thought we played OK in the first (period), and we’re getting used to a team that pressures like that,” Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson said. “We haven’t really had that lately. We have to get accustomed to that.

“We have ‘D’ playing more minutes now than maybe they’re used to playing, and they’re put under the gun even more against a good skating, strong team. I thought we weathered that storm pretty good in the first period and played OK.”

Richardson’s sentiments notwithstanding, Chicago trailed 2-0 after 20 minutes and struggled to mount an attack in falling for the seventh time in nine games.

Special teams made a difference, as the Blackhawks finished 0-for-4 on the power play.

Captain Jonathan Toews said Chicago needs to show more urgency while not getting frustrated when pucks don’t go in the net.

“You can’t force it,” Toews said. “I think we’re making good plays and getting chances, and we’re just relaxing with the puck and playing hard without it and giving each other options and things just kind of develop, … We’ve just got to stick with it. There’s a lot of good there.”

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Red Wings Have the Assets to Acquire Sharks’ Erik Karlsson

Last month (Oct. 27), NHL insider Pierre LeBrun reported that the San Jose Sharks are open to hearing offers for just about every player on their roster besides Tomas Hertl. That naturally has since made the Sharks one of the most-talked-about teams in the rumor mill, and general manager (GM) Mike Grier has now added more fuel to the fire. On Tuesday (Nov. 16), Grier confirmed to NHL.com’s Nicholas Cotsonika that he will be listening to any trade offers for star defenseman Erik Karlsson . In my opinion, Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman should take advantage of this and make a push to acquire him.
DETROIT, MI
ESPN

Meier puts Sharks ahead to stay in 5-2 win over Vegas

LAS VEGAS -- — Timo Meier broke a tie on a power play with 2:47 remaining and the San Jose Sharks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-2 on Tuesday night. In winning their third straight to close out a four-game road trip, the Sharks handed Vegas its second consecutive home loss after it had won nine straight, including six on the road.
SAN JOSE, CA
ESPN

Rookie Kochetkov gets 1st shutout, Canes beat Blackhawks 3-0

CHICAGO -- — Rookie Pyotr Kochetkov made 27 saves for his first career shutout, and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-0 on Monday night. Jordan Martinook and Jordan Staal each had a goal and an assist for Carolina (10-5-1). Andrei Svechnikov scored his team-leading 12th goal, and Brent Burns had two assists.
CHICAGO, IL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

85K+
Followers
64K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy