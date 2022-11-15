Read full article on original website
WWMT
"A Challenging Time:" Dozens of plow driver jobs still need to be filled in W. Mich area
PAW PAW, Mich. — There are dozens of plow driver positions open in the West Michigan area. “The skilled professionals labor market is certainly a challenging time right now for road commissions,” said Sarah Phillips, communications administrator for the Kalamazoo County Road Commission. “Obviously, it would be ideal to be fully staffed.”
WWMT
Busy Kalamazoo County intersection to be closed Wednesday morning
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — A busy Kalamazoo County intersection is scheduled to be closed starting 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office. All directions of the intersection of W Main Street and N 9th Street is expected to be closed for about 10 minutes, deputies said.
Drivers beware: Snowy blast makes road conditions treacherous in West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Police responded to multiple crashes Thursday, Nov. 17, on U.S. 131 and I-94 as lake-effect snow hit West Michigan. The heaviest snow is expected this afternoon and evening into Friday and Saturday, the National Weather Service in Grand Rapids said. Michigan Department of Transportation reported...
WWMT
At least 17 vehicles damaged in pileup near Marshall
MARSHALL TOWNSHIP, MI — At least 17 vehicles were damaged in a crash Wednesday around 6:27 a.m., according to Michigan State Police. The crash happened on Verona Road overpass on I-94 in Marshall Township, troopers said. Kalamazoo: Kalamazoo's Girls on the Run opens registration for Spring 2023. Icy road...
51-Year-Old Man Killed In A Multi-vehicle Accident In Kalamazoo (Kalamazoo, MI)
The Michigan State Police reported a two-vehicle collision on Monday. The accident occurred on Sprinkle Road near the Interstate 94 overpass at around 8:30 a.m. The officials reported that a black Toyota SUV was driving down Sprinkle road when the driver tried to overtake another vehicle. In his attempt to do so, he lost control and veered off the roadway. The vehicle then crashed into a utility pole.
WWMT
State officials discuss Kalamazoo air quality investigation
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — State health officials answered questions Wednesday about their long-term study of air quality on the city's northside. Representatives from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services appeared in Kalamazoo this week, at the request of the City of Kalamazoo Environmental Concerns Committee, to answer resident's concerns about the city's air quality.
WZZM 13
When do schools call a snow day? West Michigan officials answer
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Holland Public Schools Communications Director Jason Craner told 13 On Your Side that while safety is top of mind when deciding on closing school, they're also keeping in mind students who use free or reduced meals provided by their school. "In a district like Holland,...
Two face charges after vape shop sting in Battle Creek
Two people face charges after police in Battle Creek conducted a sting at vape shops on Tuesday.
Kalamazoo man pleads guilty to financial elder abuse
A Kalamazoo County man pleaded guilty to several counts of financial elder abuse, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.
2 injured in chase, crash near Zeeland
Authorities say two people were injured after a police chase ended with a crash near Zeeland.
Police searching for suspect who touched multiple women inappropriately in public in Ottawa Co.
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Police are searching for a suspect accused of publicly groping women on two separate occasions in late October. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says they received complaints of a man approaching women in shopping centers and touching them inappropriately. Deputies believe the same man was...
WWMT
Salvation Army kicks off annual Red Kettle Campaign in Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Holidays are approaching and that means festive events will follow. The Salvation Army of Kalamazoo is scheduled to kickoff their annual Red Kettle Campaign at Celebration Cinema Thursday at 6:30 p.m. A free showing of "Silver Bells" that was filmed at the Salvation Army of Grand...
1 arrested following fatal Kalamazoo shooting
A Lansing resident has been arrested in connection to a Friday morning shooting that left a 21-year-old dead.
WWMT
Slippery roads cause Thursday morning semi-truck crash
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — An Amazon semi-truck slid off the road due to slippery weather conditions Thursday, according to Van Buren County deputies. The crash happened near eastbound I-94 at M-51 near exit 56 in Van Buren County, according to Michigan Department of Transportation. Weather: Heavy lake effect...
61-Year-Old Man Killed In A Fatal Crash In Kalamazoo (Kalamazoo, MI)
According to the Michigan State Police Paw Paw Post, a fatal crash was reported on Friday in Kalamazoo. Officials confirmed that one person died due to the single-vehicle accident.
Winter storm warning issued for West Michigan, lasting into Saturday
WEST MICHIGAN -- The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for West Michigan and Southwest Michigan, with up to 14 inches of snow possible in some areas. The warning starts at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16 for Ottawa, Allegan and Van Buren counties and at 7 a.m. Thursday for Kent, Ionia, Barry, Eaton, Kalamazoo and Calhoun counties.
abc57.com
One dead in crash on County Road 15 in Elkhart County
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - One person died in a crash on County Road 15 Wednesday morning, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. At 7:46 a.m., deputies were called to the area of County Road 15 and County Road 32 for the incident. According to the investigation, a 2012 Chrysler...
Police looking for runaway Allegan County teenager
Police are looking for a runaway teenager in the Allegan County area.
Fox17
Lansing resident arrested in fatal shooting near WMU
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A suspect has been arrested in connection to a shooting that left a man dead in Kalamazoo late last week. The shooting resulted in the death of 21-year-old Bryce Salter on Friday, Nov. 11, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS). Investigators say they...
Fox17
Guilty verdict reached in 1983 Newaygo cold case
NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — A guilty verdict was reached Wednesday in a Newaygo County cold case spanning nearly four decades. Richard Atwood went missing from White Cloud back in 1983. His car was later found in the Grand Rapids area, but his body was never located. A suspect, Roy...
