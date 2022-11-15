TOLEDO, Ohio — A veteran sergeant is continuing to serve even when completely immobilized. Leonard Tate served the U.S. Army for 21 years. "He told me so many stories of how he stepped in trenches and how he had to save so many children from being bombed in Afghanistan," his daughter Jasmine Tate said. "He really did a great job and he loved serving in the military."

TOLEDO, OH ・ 23 HOURS AGO