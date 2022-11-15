Read full article on original website
This Ohio city is paying off $1.6 million in medical debt with pandemic moneyJake WellsLucas County, OH
Help Honor Missing Michigan Woman, Dee Ann Warner this Holiday SeasonTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
5 Coffee Shops and Bakeries in Toledo, OROregon Coast JourneyToledo, OR
An Elderly Michigan Woman Targeted in 'Best Buy Geek Squad' Scam; The Scammer Wants $12K in Cash with Unexpected EndingZack LoveDundee, MI
nbc24.com
Learn and find support from Alzheimer's Association Northwest Ohio Chapter
Spotting and discussing Alzheimer's disease in loved ones can be a tricky subject. Julia Pechlivanos, executive director of the Alzheimer's Association Northwest Ohio Chapter, has a few reminders of how to look out for signs of Alzheimer's among loved ones. Anyone with concerns can call the toll-free hotline at 800-272-3900.
nbc24.com
BGSU showcases campus dining halls' efforts to be more sustainable
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Food waste is one of the worst items that could end up in a landfill according to Nick Hennessy, the sustainability manager at Bowling Green State University. "It creates methane gas in a landfill which is many, many times more damaging in terms of creating...
nbc24.com
Ohio veteran helping burn victims in Ukraine as an organ donor
TOLEDO, Ohio — A veteran sergeant is continuing to serve even when completely immobilized. Leonard Tate served the U.S. Army for 21 years. "He told me so many stories of how he stepped in trenches and how he had to save so many children from being bombed in Afghanistan," his daughter Jasmine Tate said. "He really did a great job and he loved serving in the military."
nbc24.com
Cherry Street Mission Ministries in need of help ahead of Thanksgiving
TOLEDO, Ohio — The food on the shelves is sparse and the freezers are almost bare ahead of Thanksgiving at Cherry Street Mission Ministries. "Thanksgiving is bringing out a lot of new need in our community," said Ann Ebbert, the president and CEO of Cherry Street Mission Ministries. As...
nbc24.com
Active shooter hoax calls plague Ohio schools Wednesday
FINDLAY, Ohio — Chase Troyer, a freshman at Liberty-Benton High School in Findlay, was in Spanish class when he heard a scary announcement over the loudspeaker Wednesday morning. "Mr. Gerken when over the announcements and said that we are in lockdown and it's not a drill," Troyer described. Law...
nbc24.com
Join Gathered Glassblowing Studio at Toledo Botanical Gardens for seasonal creations
Gathered Glassblowing Studio is bringing its demonstrations from downtown to a scenic West Toledo spot. The studio's glassworkers will be showing off their process each Friday this week and next week from 4-6 p.m. at the Toledo Botanical Gardens Artist Village on 5403 Elmer Drive. See what Gathered Glassblowing Studio...
nbc24.com
Check out adoptable cats, upcoming events at Paws and Whiskers Cat Shelter
The latest visitor the What's Going On set may have a missing part or two, but that hasn't slowed her down. Arissa had to have bilateral enucleation — removal of both eyes — due to her eyes failing to develop. She's looking for an indoor-only environment where she...
nbc24.com
Braylen Noble's mother, grandmother receive probation sentences in death of 3-year-old boy
TOLEDO, Ohio — After two years of pleas for "justice for Braylen," a sentencing was handed down Monday to the caretakers of the 3-year-old boy who died in September 2020. Both Noble's mother Dajnae Cox and grandmother Bobbie Johnson entered plea deals in September surrounding their involvement, and both received probationary sentences and suspended jail time.
nbc24.com
Check out small businesses first in Fremont on Pink Friday
Sometimes small businesses can get drowned out by big-box doorbuster sales during the holiday shopping experience. That's why The Boutique Hub has established the preceding Friday as an opportunity to shop small first. A week ahead of Black Friday, Downtown Fremont Inc. will be highlighting small businesses with Pink Friday.
