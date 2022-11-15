ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IndieWire

Chris Hemsworth: Marvel Halted ‘Limitless’ Production, Worried Series ‘Might Kill’ Him

By Samantha Bergeson
IndieWire
IndieWire
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LKtNW_0jC57EcK00
Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth’s death-defying stunts had to wait until after filming MCU superhero movie “Thor: Love and Thunder.”

Hemsworth revealed that Marvel halted production on his Disney+ reality series “Limitless” after he injured his ankle while training for one of the challenges.

“I said, ‘Great, we’ll do it before I shoot ‘Thor,'” Hemsworth said during “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” “Anyway, I started training, I blow my ankle out, and Marvel stepped in and said, ‘No. The show that might kill him, you can do that after our film.'”

Hemsworth’s accident happened during a “pretty intense” stunt for “Limitless” involving climbing to the top of a cable car using only a rope suspended 100 feet below the dangling car.

“It was a combination of, like, the intensity of the height but also just trying to muscle my way up the rope,” Hemsworth said of his injury. However, after putting it on hold until completing “Thor: Love and Thunder” production, Hemsworth’s bulkiness made it even more difficult.

“It’s about time I came to actually shoot, I was at the end of ‘Thor,’ and I was Thor size, and my trainer looked at me and said, ‘You’re screwed. This is going to be the hardest thing you’ve ever done,'” Hemsworth recalled. “[The challenge] would not even be about strength, it became the will to fist fight to try and get up the thing.”

Hemsworth also surfed and swam in Arctic waters for “Limitless,” requiring him to work with an exercise scientist. The six-part series, created by “The Whale” director Darren Aronofsky, examines extreme athletes who test the boundaries of the human body.

“It was one extreme after another — a series of scientific experiments where I was the guinea pig,” Hemsworth previously told Entertainment Weekly. “I was just in awe of the individuals I was working with who did this day to day. But also, I gained a beautiful understanding and appreciation for how incredible the human body and mind is, and what potential we all have.”

Hemsworth added of the Arctic swim, “Immediately, I was like, ‘Never again.’ I ticked the box. I do plenty of ice baths, but there’s something different about putting your head under the water at the same time. If there was an emergency, there’d be something familiar about it. But for fun? Nah.”

His brother Liam Hemsworth also appears on the docuseries, which premieres November 16 on Disney+.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.

Comments / 2

Related
IndieWire

Margot Robbie Almost Quit Acting After ‘Wolf of Wall Street’: Instant Fame Was ‘Pretty Awful’

Margot Robbie may have bared all onscreen for “The Wolf of Wall Street,” but the true nakedness occurred after the film premiered. Robbie recalled the overnight success she found following the debut of Martin Scorsese’s film co-starring Leonardo DiCaprio. Scene-stealing Robbie was age 22 at the time, and had come off of the Australian TV series “Neighbours” and the short-lived ABC ’60s drama “Pan Am.” The role of DiCaprio’s mistress-turned-wife in “The Wolf of Wall Street” skyrocketed Robbie’s career stateside, marking one of her first movie roles. “Something was happening in those early stages and it was all pretty awful,” Robbie told...
IndieWire

Anya Taylor-Joy Says ‘Precious’ Actors Probably Shouldn’t Work with Robert Eggers

Anya Taylor-Joy is giving fair warning to any fellow actors eyeing a Robert Eggers film. The “Witch” breakout star, who teamed up again with the director on “The Northman,” addressed why Eggers is known for helming tough productions while speaking to IndieWire at the NYC red carpet premiere of Mark Mylod’s “The Menu” on Monday night. “I think anybody that’s precious would have a difficult time, just in the sense it’s a difficult, physical shoot,” Taylor-Joy exclusively told IndieWire at “The Menu” New York premiere. Her “The Menu” co-star Nicholas Hoult is set to lead Eggers’ long-awaited “Nosferatu” film, which initially was set to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IndieWire

Anne Heche Estate Sued for $2 Million Over ‘Negligence’ and Emotional Distress Following Car Crash

The woman in the home into which Anne Heche fatally drove her car is suing the late actress’ estate for $2 million. Heche drove her car into a Mar Vista home in Los Angeles on August 5. The car caught fire and “heavily damaged” the house, according to Los Angeles Fire Department representative Brian Humphrey. Heche later died August 12 after being taken off of life support while in a coma. Now, Lynne Mishele is suing the Heche estate. Michele, who was renting the Mar Vista home at the time of the crash, is seeking “at least $2 million” in damages for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
wegotthiscovered.com

Zoe Saldaña reveals she felt ‘bitter’ filming ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’

While everyone is riding the wave of the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special trailer, Zoe Saldaña is reminiscing on her “bittersweet” time on set of Vol. 3. Although it is uncertain whether or not Saldaña’s Gamora will show her face around the Christmas Special, the actress has seemingly implied the upcoming third-part of the Guardians trilogy will be her last outing as the green-skinned warrior.
EW.com

Dwayne Johnson wants MummyReturns costar Brendan Fraser to win an Oscar for The Whale: 'I want him to go all the way'

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is ready to see Brendan Fraser have a whale of a good time on the awards circuit. The Black Adam actor said he is "so happy" for the recognition and acknowledgement that his Mummy Returns costar has been receiving for a standing ovation-worthy performance in Darren Aronofsky's upcoming film The Whale, and is ready for him to win big at the 2023 Oscars.
netflixjunkie.com

Millie Bobby Brown and Chriss Pratt Looks Unrecognizable in 90S Style Outfits for Their Movie the Electric State

Well, the Enola Holmes 2 dialogues are pretty suitable for Millie Bobby Brown if we look closely. This young megastar is truly a force of nature unstoppable and undoubtedly magnificent in every way. Since we have not seen her resting for a moment this year and it seemed kind of a whirlwind seeing how she is doing all these things without feeling exhausted. At the beginning of the year, she was shooting and promoting the extremely horrifying season of Stranger Things.
GEORGIA STATE
digitalspy.com

Walking Dead season 11 puts new twist on Rick Grimes' death

The Walking Dead season 11 episode 23 spoilers follow. It's taken a while, but twenty-three episodes in, The Walking Dead's penultimate chapter is finally giving us everything we could ask for. Real tension? Check. Smart zombies that are actually scary? Check. Major character deaths? Quite possibly, although Judith's fate still hangs in the balance.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘DAHMER’ has finally been dethroned on the Netflix charts by another true crime thriller

The onslaught of true crime shows no signs of slowing down, as Dahmer has finally been taken down a notch on streaming — by another true crime drama from Netflix. After nearly a month of dominating the service and causing a near endless amount of discussion and controversy, the Jeffrey Dahmer series has been upstaged by The Watcher. Based on a harrowing story of a family being harassed after moving into a new home, it’s struck a nerve on streaming and gone straight to the top.
Popculture

'Yellowstone': Kevin Costner Speaks on When He'll Leave the Show

Yellowstone star Kevin Costner has stayed on the show much longer than even he anticipated. On the eve of the show's fifth season premiere, Costner said he will continue playing John Dutton for as long as he wants. Costner has played the Dutton family patriarch since the show since 2018, and it was the first regular TV series role of his four-decade career.
UTAH STATE
In Style

Zoë Kravitz Is Finally Getting Candid About Her Relationship With Channing Tatum

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum have been romantically linked since those iconic paparazzi shots in 2021 after she cast him in her upcoming directorial debut Pussy Island. While the two are still going strong, it's rare for us to receive any kind of insight into their private relationship. But now, Kravitz is getting candid about Tatum in a new interview with GQ.
Variety

Oscar Predictions: Best Actor – Brendan Fraser Is Still the Frontrunner for ‘The Whale,’ but Contenders are Gaining Momentum

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday. LAST UPDATED: Nov. 10, 2022 2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Actor CATEGORY COMMENTARY: A24 finally dropped the...
LOUISIANA STATE
Entertainment Weekly

Why Zoe Saldaña says she 'wouldn't be upset' if Gamora never appeared in another Marvel film

Zoe Saldaña's greatest Guardians of the Galaxy nemesis wasn't Ronan the Accuser, Ego, or even Thanos: it was green paint. The actress, who stars as the no-nonsense assassin Gamora in the MCU, said she "wouldn't be upset" if she never had to put on Gamora's signature green body paint for another Marvel film again following the release of Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘The Witcher’ fans have already given showrunners the perfect Geralt successor to Henry Cavill and it’s not Liam Hemsworth

If we were to be the mouthpiece for every The Witcher fan out there, we would be highlighting how the announcement of Henry Cavill’s future exit from the show hasn’t been the real reason for discontent amongst the Netflix series’ fandom. It is the confirmation that Liam Hemsworth has already been chosen to step into Cavill’s shoes once he bids farewell after the third season. This general air of unhappiness with the decision could have been avoided if the showrunners had picked the one star who had already been envisioned by many as a fitting Geralt long before Cavill broke fans’ hearts.
IndieWire

Dave Chappelle ‘SNL’ Monologue Condemned by Anti-Defamation League CEO as Backlash Grows

Dave Chappelle’s latest “Saturday Night Live” monologue is predictably beginning to attract controversy, but not for the reasons that many expected it would. The comedian managed to steer clear of the gender and sexuality-related issues that often get him into trouble, but his jokes about America’s recent problems with antisemitism have generated some backlash that only appears to be growing. Chappelle devoted a considerable portion of his 15-minute monologue making fun of Kanye West and Kyrie Irving for their recent antisemitic remarks. He began by mocking their PR blunders, pointing out that Kanye should have apologized to “buy himself some time”...
MISSOURI STATE
IndieWire

IndieWire

23K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy