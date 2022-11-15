ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Candy will soon be in the hands of our nation’s heroes

By Braydon Wilson
KIFI Local News 8
 1 day ago
REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - After Halloween, many homes with extra candy have been helping the Madison School District collect the candy that will be sent to local vets and active duty military. The campaign has been a part of the district for the past six years.

Michael Monical, a representative of the district, says so far they've collected nearly 100 pounds of candy, with more still coming in.

"We continually have candy coming in. And as for the names, we are also continuing to have those names. But right now we have less than 90 names. And I know we are going to be getting more," Monical said.

He adds the response from the community is very appreciated.

"We really want to thank everybody who has helped out and especially those who those in the school district who have made the letters for the veterans and those currently serving in the military, because we have stacks of letters ready to go out," he said.

He says currently the goal for the district is to try and continue the six year tradition of getting the candy in these heroes hands by the Christmas holiday.

"Before I showed up here working, there have been stories of the veterans and active duty military overseas getting letters in candy on Christmas Day," Monical said. "So we are hoping that that will still be able to happen for those out serving for our country right now."

Monical says the time for collecting candy is still here, but time is running out.

"Friday, November 18 is the last day that we will accept candy, and we are hoping to start sending it out next week before Thanksgiving."

To donate candy, you can visit the Madison School District offices at 60 W Main St, Rexburg, ID 83440. If you have a student in the district, you can leave it at your child's school's office. If you want to have a care package sent to a veteran you know you can find the form through their social media here or on their website here .

