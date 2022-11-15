Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California witness says rectangle UFO moved over festival campsiteRoger MarshBakersfield, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Baker Who Refused to Bake Cake for Lesbian Couple Wins Court CaseThe Maine WriterBakersfield, CA
Arvin High School bullying video shows growing problemJames PatrickBakersfield, CA
Related
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
The Bakersfield Police Department reported a single-vehicle collision on Tuesday. The accident occurred on Wible Road just after 4:30 a.m. The officials reported that a vehicle had crashed into a tree. The driver of the vehicle was ejected upon impact and was found lying on the side of the road.
Taco truck armed robbery reported in Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A taco truck was robbed in Tulare County on Monday night, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say that just before 10:00 p.m. they were called to Los Arbolito taco truck in the area of Avenue 256 and Road 204 for an alleged armed robbery. Deputies say when […]
Police release image of suspect vehicle in deadly hit-and-run
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police have released a surveillance image of one of two vehicles that hit a pedestrian on Stockdale Highway and left the scene. An early 2000s silver Toyota Celica hit 34-year-old Megan Fanucchi as she crossed westbound lanes of Stockdale Highway the night of Nov. 4, according to police and coroner’s officials. […]
2 teens arrested following carjacking, car chase in Bakersfield
Two teenage boys were arrested on Monday night, November 14th, following a carjacking that led to a car chase that began in East Bakersfield and damaged multiple vehicles in Southwest Bakersfield.
Bakersfield Now
One dead after crash in Delano: CHP
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE: 11/17/22 (7:10 a.m.) CHP has confirmed one man died in the car crash that happened this morning. Officials said that the driver in the pick-up truck was driving east on 9th Avenue when they crashed into the box truck which was driving south on Driver Road.
Woman accused of driving with 30K fentanyl pills pleads no contest
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman who authorities said drove with 30,000 fentanyl pills in her vehicle has pleaded no contest to a felony drug charge. Court records show Johana Gallegos pleaded no contest to transporting a drug, and charges of drug possession and child cruelty were dismissed. A 14-year-old was in the vehicle when […]
KGET 17
Woman arrested in connection to Rosamond homicide
ROSAMOND, Calif. (KGET) — A woman has been arrested in connection to a homicide investigation after a man was fatally shot on Nov. 10 in Rosamond, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office said deputies arrested Gabriela Isabel Martinez, 28, in Acton, Calif. on an...
Bakersfield Now
Driver thrown from truck after crashing into tree: BPD
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — One person is in the hospital after crashing into a tree Tuesday morning. On November 15, at around 4:30 a.m., the Bakersfield Police Department responded to a crash in the 6200 block of Wible Road, between Panama Lane, and Harris Road. Police said they found...
Bakersfield police searching for 2 at-risk missing teens
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are asking for help to find two at-risk missing teens who were last seen on Nov. 8. Officers are searching for Bennie West, 15, and Lillie West, 13. They were both seen last Tuesday somewhere on Chester Avenue. The two teens are considered at-risk because they have prior history […]
Bakersfield Now
Shooting threat to Valley Plaza Mall called in from out of state
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating whether a shooting threat called into the Valley Plaza Mall on Monday was credible. Officers responded to the Target around 9:08 pm following a report of someone threatening to shoot people inside the mall. When they arrived they didn't...
Dozens arrested at vehicle ‘sideshow’ events over the weekend
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police made dozens of arrests and impounded numerous vehicles at multiple “sideshow” events over the weekend where participants blocked streets to perform stunts. Around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, police were called to Ming Avenue and Stine Road and arrested two adults and a juvenile and impounded a vehicle, according to a Bakersfield […]
Bakersfield Now
BPD searching for gunman near Downtown Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a suspected gunman in Downtown Bakersfield. Police responded to a reported shooting at the bike path behind Sam Lynn Ball Park at around 6 p.m. on Monday. They found a man in critical condition. He was taken to...
Man sentenced for deadly mistaken identity shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who admitted fatally shooting a woman he mistook for a rival gang member has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison. Keontay Shoemake, 23, was sentenced Tuesday after pleading no contest to first-degree murder. He had faced life without parole if convicted as originally charged in the […]
1 Person Died, 2 Others Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Tulare County (Tulare County, CA)
The California Highway Patrol responded to a motor vehicle crash at Avenue 264 and Road 156 at 3 p.m. According to the authorities, a sedan stopped at a stop sign at the intersection and traveled in the path of an oncoming pickup truck.
Bakersfield Now
GoFundMe set up for man shot and killed in east Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A GoFundMe was made for Alexis Herrera, the man who was shot and killed in east Bakersfield in early November. On Sunday, November 6, 2022, deputies responded to the 2600 block of Lynwood Street, just east of Fairfax Road regarding a man who was shot in apparent drive-by shooting. He was listed initially in critical condition.
KGET 17
Man arrested after allegedly threatening to kill church members
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police arrested a man after he allegedly threatened to kill members of a church, according to the department. BPD responded to Iglesia De Dios Pentecostal on Tuesday for a threat investigation and learned Miguel Campos, 31, of Bakersfield had made threats to kill members of the Pentecostal faith, according to a department news release.
Lake Isabella man dead following crash on Mountain Hwy 99
One man is dead and another is injured following a crash on Mountain Highway 99 around 3:15 a.m. on Monday, November 14th. The crash took place south of Corral Creek.
Suspect in Taft manhunt arrested
A manhunt out of Taft took place on Sunday afternoon, November 13th. The suspect in a pursuit and standoff with police has been arrested.
Man acquitted of felony in Arvin assault, convicted on lesser charge
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury on Monday acquitted a man of a felony assault charge stemming from an incident earlier this year in Arvin, and instead convicted him of a misdemeanor. Rudy Gomez, 36, had faced 30 years to life in prison if convicted on charges of assault with great bodily injury, […]
Bakersfield Now
Delano PD asks for frozen turkey donations for those in need this Thanksgiving
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Delano Police Department and its Officers Foundation are asking for frozen turkey donations for those in need this Thanksgiving. The department is accepting turkeys at the department headquarters, located at 2330 High Street in Delano until Nov. 21. Monetary donations are welcome and can...
Comments / 0