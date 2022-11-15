ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
everythinglubbock.com

KLBK Wednesday Morning Weather Update: November 16th, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Wednesday morning weather update!. Today: Staying chilly with mostly cloudy skies. High of 49°. Winds N 5-10 MPH. Very cold and calm. Low of 29°. Winds VAR 3-8 MPH. Tomorrow:. A bit warmer, with breezy southwest winds and...
LUBBOCK, TX
kswo.com

First Alert Forecast (11/17 AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning! A very similar forecast to yesterday, and given how pleasant Wednesday’s weather was during the afternoon, you can bet you are going to enjoy today’s forecast. Temperatures will rise into the mid/upper 50s for most of Texoma, with some places south of the Red River reaching the 60° mark, only a few degrees below average for this time of year. It will finally feel like fall again today, though this brief break from early winter will not last long. Winds will be light out of the southwest at 5-15 mph with mostly sunny skies.
TEXAS STATE
K-Fox 95.5

Is Snow Really in the Friday Forecast for East Texas?

We have had quite a mixed bag of weather in East Texas over the past several months. This past summer was marked by drought and heat and the subsequent burn bans. Then we saw some flooding and severe storms on Labor Day Weekend. We followed that up with over a month of no rain and the re-issuing of burn bans.
LUFKIN, TX
everythinglubbock.com

USGS: Moderate earthquake reported Wednesday afternoon in West Texas

REEVES COUNTY, Texas — A moderate earthquake struck Wednesday afternoon in West Texas, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). The earthquake occurred at 3:32:44 PM CST in Reeves County and registered at 5.4 magnitude on the Richter Scale. It happened at a depth of 5.5 miles. The epicenter...
REEVES COUNTY, TX
KCBD

Mentone, TX earthquake felt in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A 5.2 magnitude earthquake took place just west of Pecos, and some Lubbock residents are reporting they felt its effects. The earthquake took place at 3:32 p.m., about 45km west of Pecos at a depth of 5km, according to Earthquaketrack.com. While earthquakes in that area are...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Coldest morning of the season, even cooler temperatures on the way

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This morning’s temperatures are the coolest they have been all season!. We expect partly cloudy skies for the day with highs in the upper 40s. We will have quiet weather today as north winds will stay calm and light around 5 to 10 mph. This evening will have mostly clear skies, that will become mostly cloudy throughout the night through the morning. Temperatures will be in the upper 20s with east winds becoming north around 5 to 10 mph.
LUBBOCK, TX
CBS DFW

Chilly weather in North Texas ahead of potential rain Thanksgiving

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The big weather story is mainly the cool weather this week. Expect below-average temperatures each day. Then, later next week, some rain could arrive by Thanksgiving.For Tuesday, it's chilly. High temperatures are in the upper 40s to near 50. Mostly cloudy skies are overhead, but at times, the sun will filter through the clouds. No rain is in the forecast.It will warm up a tad on Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the mid 50s. More  sunshine is expected, especially Thursday. Overnight lows, though, are in the 30s.A weak cold front will push through the area into Friday, giving way to another cool down.  Highs will be in the upper 40s. Low temperatures will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s into Saturday morning.Sunshine arrives by the weekend.Again, forecast models are hinting at some rain pushing in with our next weather system on Thanksgiving.
TEXAS STATE
KCBD

3 injured in N. Lubbock crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock PD and Fire Rescue are responding to a two-vehicle crash involving a semi and an SUV in the northbound lanes of N. I-27 near Municipal Drive. LPD received the call at 5:43 p.m. Two people have sustained moderate injuries and one person sustained a minor injury. Emergency crews have all but one of the northbound lanes closed along with the on-ramp from Marsha Sharp to the Interstate.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

17th Annual Miracles Christmas Parade on December 3

LUBBOCK, Texas — The 17th Annual Miracle Christmas Parade will be Saturday, December 3 at 6:00 p.m. According to a press release from the Miracles Christmas Parade, this year’s parade theme is “Ugly Sweater Christmas.” Participants and spectators are asked to wear their ugliest Christmas sweaters.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

This Might Be the Most Extravagant Home For Sale in Lubbock

Who says Lubbock is a boring place to live? Definitely not the people that live in this extravagant Lubbock home. With masonry in nearly every room, highly specialized design choices, and more, this Lubbock home is unlike anything I've ever seen in the Hub City. Keep scrolling to take a look inside.
LUBBOCK, TX
KAKE TV

Snow causes dangerous driving conditions across Kansas

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KAKE) - The snowfall may have passed Kansas already, but it came down in the western part of the state. "Coming back up, it was crazy driving in it," said Riella Pardise. Riella drove from Oklahoma to western Kansas in driving conditions made difficult by the snow.
KANSAS STATE
KCBD

1 seriously injured in overnight pedestrian crash in North Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is hospitalized after they were struck by a vehicle in North Lubbock early Thursday morning. Just after midnight, officers responded to a crash with injuries in the 4900 block of North Loop 289. Officers found a male pedestrian that had been struck by a...
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy