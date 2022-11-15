Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Three dead following boating accident in OklahomaLimitless Production Group LLCGuthrie, OK
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childR.A. HeimOklahoma City, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Related
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police release bodycam footage from disorderly conduct arrest
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police released body cam video after arresting a man for disorderly conduct last month. On October 30, police were called to Shields and the I-240 Service Road. According to a police report, Isreal Rodriguez was standing in the road preventing people from going...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police: Pregnant woman wounded in late night shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are investigating a shooting that happened late Wednesday night. The incident happened on S. Agnew Ave around 10:30 p.m. Police say a woman was shot in the leg and taken to OU Medical Center. The woman is 25 weeks pregnant. The victim...
okcfox.com
Norman police find unidentified man dead in a ditch
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — The Norman Police Department said officers found a man dead in a ditch on Wednesday morning. Police said they were called near the intersection of Classen Avenue and Boyd Street around 8:30 a.m. and found the man. His identity has not been revealed. The Medical...
okcfox.com
Driver arrested after Pottawatomie County deputies find meth during traffic stop
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KOKH) — A man was arrested after deputies with the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office were performing a routine traffic stop and found methamphetamine inside the vehicle. On Nov. 11, deputies performed a traffic stop on Michael Medlock. Deputies learned Medlock did not have a valid license...
okcfox.com
Chickasha police investigate after home invasion leads to a homicide
CHICKASHA, Okla. (KOKH) -- Chickasha police are investigating a homicide. Officers responded to a disturbance call at a home near Westbrook Street and West Country Club Road around 12:30 Tuesday afternoon. When officers arrived at the scene, investigators say they discovered the suspect had forced his way inside the home....
okcfox.com
OCSO searching for alleged porch pirate after attempted package theft
Oklahoma City, Okla. (KOKH) — As we head into the holiday season, local law enforcement says we need to be on the lookout for porch pirates. Oklahoma County sheriff's deputies say if your package is left sitting by the door, thieves can swipe it in a matter of seconds.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police officer injured during shooting, suspect killed
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police say an officer has been injured in a fatal officer-involved shooting. The incident happened around 11 a.m. at a travel trailer near 14000 Iron Road. The officer was hit by shrapnel but is expected to be okay. FOX 25 is told that...
okcfox.com
Stillwater police arrest man accused of burglary and kidnapping
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — A man is facing charges of first-degree burglary and kidnapping after an incident in Stillwater. Police said they responded to the area of 1400 N. Berry Court just after 7 p.m. Saturday. Officers found a victim and the suspect, Trey Christopher, inside a locked garage.
okcfox.com
OHP identifies three individuals killed in airboat crash
GUTHRIE, Okla. (KOKH) — One week after an airboat flipped at the Guthrie Golf and Country Club, Oklahoma Highway Patrol has released more information about the accident. Divers recovered 38-year-old Kyle White, 33-year-old Justin Blake, and 29-year-old Andrew Allison following the crash. All three individuals were pronounced dead on the scene following the crash.
okcfox.com
Police investigate deadly crash involving multiple vehicles in NW OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) -- Oklahoma City police are investigating a deadly crash in Northwest Oklahoma City. It happened around 7:45 Tuesday night near the intersection of Northwest 23rd and MacArthur. Investigators say at least one man was killed in the multi-vehicle crash. The entire intersection was shut down as police...
okcfox.com
Deaths of construction workers at Edmond job site ruled accidental
Reports from the office of the chief medical examiner are shedding more light on two on-the-job deaths earlier this year. Alejandro Cabrera, 29, and Emilio Alonzo, 28, were both killed at the site of the Coffee Creek sewer interceptor project in June. According to the medical examiner, both men died...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City Fraternal Order of Police releases 2023 Thin Blue Line decal
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Fraternal Order of Police (OKC FOP) released its 2023 Thin Blue Line decal on Thursday to help raise funds for its foundation. The OKC FOP foundation assists injured, disabled, sick or distressed law enforcement members and provides money for medical expenses for members and their families. To help raise money for these costs, the OKC FOP has released their 2023 Thin Blue Line decal.
okcfox.com
OSBI makes arrest in Seminole County homicide investigation
SEMINOLE COUNTY (KOKH) — An arrest was made on Sunday in connection to a homicide investigation in Seminole County. The Seminole County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 call in a rural part of the county on November 6 and found 33-year-old Russell Bolen dead at the scene. A...
okcfox.com
Pedestrian hit by truck, killed in northwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Officials are investigating a hit and run that left one person dead in northwest Oklahoma City on November 4th. Reports say a white truck was scene on video surveillance moments after a pedestrian was hit near NW 10th and MacArthur. The pedestrian died six days later.
okcfox.com
'Hard to find good applicants': Staffing remains an issue for Oklahoma law enforcement
BETHANY, Okla. (KOKH) — Law enforcement agencies around the Oklahoma City metropolitan area are dealing with their own emergency: a staffing shortage. If you go to the City of Bethany's website, you'll find a job opening for a police officer. Lt. Angelo Orefice with the Bethany Police Department tells Fox 25 he hopes more people fill out an application.
okcfox.com
'It's late almost every day': Bus driver shortage leaves students sitting in cold
MOORE, Okla. (KOKH) — Your child may be signed up for the school bus, but that doesn't necessarily mean they'll always get a ride. It's what some parents at Moore Public Schools (MPS) are realizing this school year. A 7th grader tells Fox 25 that on the average morning,...
okcfox.com
U.S. Department of Justice opens civil rights investigation in Oklahoma, OKCPD
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The United States Department of Justice is opening an investigation into the State of Oklahoma, Oklahoma City, and the Oklahoma City Police Department. The investigation aims to find out if Oklahoma fails to provide community-based mental health services to people in Oklahoma County, leading to...
okcfox.com
Edmond Electric's Luminance light display returns to Mitch Park this November
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Edmond Electric's opening celebration for Luminance is Monday, Nov. 21. Luminance is an annual free, walk-thru holiday light display. The light display will open on Monday, Nov. 21, beginning at 5 p.m. at Mitch Park, and will remain open through January 1. The light displays will be lit up daily from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m.
okcfox.com
How Anointed Hands Salon is Changing the Blowout Game
For years people who wanted to get sleek. silk pressed hair would have to drive to Dallas for such services, but not anymore. Roshonda Coleman, Owner of Anointed Hands Express Blowout Boutique in Oklahoma City, is changing the silk press game. Her salon specializes in textured hair and has figured out how to get clients in and out of the salon in 90-minutes or less, while also preserving their hair with the latest technology.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon adds Senior Marathon to 2023 race slate
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon announced on Tuesday that it's adding a Senior Marathon race, giving seniors 65 and older their own race. Beginning in January, seniors will walk/run 25 miles before race weekend. Then during race weekend, runners will meet at the Start Line in front of the Oklahoma City National Memorial and complete their last 1.2 miles, finishing in Scissortail Park.
Comments / 0