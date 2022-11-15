ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmond, OK

Norman police find unidentified man dead in a ditch

NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — The Norman Police Department said officers found a man dead in a ditch on Wednesday morning. Police said they were called near the intersection of Classen Avenue and Boyd Street around 8:30 a.m. and found the man. His identity has not been revealed. The Medical...
NORMAN, OK
Chickasha police investigate after home invasion leads to a homicide

CHICKASHA, Okla. (KOKH) -- Chickasha police are investigating a homicide. Officers responded to a disturbance call at a home near Westbrook Street and West Country Club Road around 12:30 Tuesday afternoon. When officers arrived at the scene, investigators say they discovered the suspect had forced his way inside the home....
CHICKASHA, OK
Stillwater police arrest man accused of burglary and kidnapping

STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — A man is facing charges of first-degree burglary and kidnapping after an incident in Stillwater. Police said they responded to the area of 1400 N. Berry Court just after 7 p.m. Saturday. Officers found a victim and the suspect, Trey Christopher, inside a locked garage.
STILLWATER, OK
OHP identifies three individuals killed in airboat crash

GUTHRIE, Okla. (KOKH) — One week after an airboat flipped at the Guthrie Golf and Country Club, Oklahoma Highway Patrol has released more information about the accident. Divers recovered 38-year-old Kyle White, 33-year-old Justin Blake, and 29-year-old Andrew Allison following the crash. All three individuals were pronounced dead on the scene following the crash.
GUTHRIE, OK
Police investigate deadly crash involving multiple vehicles in NW OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) -- Oklahoma City police are investigating a deadly crash in Northwest Oklahoma City. It happened around 7:45 Tuesday night near the intersection of Northwest 23rd and MacArthur. Investigators say at least one man was killed in the multi-vehicle crash. The entire intersection was shut down as police...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Deaths of construction workers at Edmond job site ruled accidental

Reports from the office of the chief medical examiner are shedding more light on two on-the-job deaths earlier this year. Alejandro Cabrera, 29, and Emilio Alonzo, 28, were both killed at the site of the Coffee Creek sewer interceptor project in June. According to the medical examiner, both men died...
EDMOND, OK
Oklahoma City Fraternal Order of Police releases 2023 Thin Blue Line decal

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Fraternal Order of Police (OKC FOP) released its 2023 Thin Blue Line decal on Thursday to help raise funds for its foundation. The OKC FOP foundation assists injured, disabled, sick or distressed law enforcement members and provides money for medical expenses for members and their families. To help raise money for these costs, the OKC FOP has released their 2023 Thin Blue Line decal.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
OSBI makes arrest in Seminole County homicide investigation

SEMINOLE COUNTY (KOKH) — An arrest was made on Sunday in connection to a homicide investigation in Seminole County. The Seminole County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 call in a rural part of the county on November 6 and found 33-year-old Russell Bolen dead at the scene. A...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, OK
Pedestrian hit by truck, killed in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Officials are investigating a hit and run that left one person dead in northwest Oklahoma City on November 4th. Reports say a white truck was scene on video surveillance moments after a pedestrian was hit near NW 10th and MacArthur. The pedestrian died six days later.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
'Hard to find good applicants': Staffing remains an issue for Oklahoma law enforcement

BETHANY, Okla. (KOKH) — Law enforcement agencies around the Oklahoma City metropolitan area are dealing with their own emergency: a staffing shortage. If you go to the City of Bethany's website, you'll find a job opening for a police officer. Lt. Angelo Orefice with the Bethany Police Department tells Fox 25 he hopes more people fill out an application.
BETHANY, OK
Edmond Electric's Luminance light display returns to Mitch Park this November

EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Edmond Electric's opening celebration for Luminance is Monday, Nov. 21. Luminance is an annual free, walk-thru holiday light display. The light display will open on Monday, Nov. 21, beginning at 5 p.m. at Mitch Park, and will remain open through January 1. The light displays will be lit up daily from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m.
EDMOND, OK
How Anointed Hands Salon is Changing the Blowout Game

For years people who wanted to get sleek. silk pressed hair would have to drive to Dallas for such services, but not anymore. Roshonda Coleman, Owner of Anointed Hands Express Blowout Boutique in Oklahoma City, is changing the silk press game. Her salon specializes in textured hair and has figured out how to get clients in and out of the salon in 90-minutes or less, while also preserving their hair with the latest technology.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon adds Senior Marathon to 2023 race slate

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon announced on Tuesday that it's adding a Senior Marathon race, giving seniors 65 and older their own race. Beginning in January, seniors will walk/run 25 miles before race weekend. Then during race weekend, runners will meet at the Start Line in front of the Oklahoma City National Memorial and complete their last 1.2 miles, finishing in Scissortail Park.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

