Read full article on original website
Related
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 11/8 Tuesday morning forecast
Forecast: Today will be 20 degrees colder with lots of sunshine out there. Expect highs only in the mid to upper 50s... around normal. Tonight will be even colder with lows around 40 in the city with 30s and 20s across our suburbs. As for tomorrow, it's another good looking day, but it will be even cooler with highs only in the mid 50s or so.Looking Ahead: On Thursday, temperatures start to bounce back... low 60s. As for Friday into Friday night, the rain from what's left of Subtropical Storm Nicole will likely move through our area. There's still some "wobbling" going on among the models, but at this point it looks like .5-2+" seems reasonable with pockets of heavy rain possible. That said, if this trend continues, we'll likely have to issue a yellow or red alert.
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for Nicole's rain
Alert: Red Alert this afternoon into early Saturday for downpours and gusty winds associated with the remnants of Nicole. Advisories: Wind Advisories S&E late tonight into early tomorrow morning for wind gusts of up to 50 mph.Forecast: The remnants of Nicole push through our area midday through early tomorrow morning. Pockets of heavy rain are expected anytime this afternoon and evening with a lull late this evening into the early overnight hours, then a final line of gusty showers/downpours will move through overnight. When all is said and done, .5-2.0" is expected with perhaps some localized flooding N&W. In addition...
rsvplive.ie
Ireland weather: Met Eireann issue weather warning as they forecast 'sustained' wind and rain for the week
After a brief few days of sunshine (albeit chilly sunshine) the rain is set to return. Be sure to bring your raincoat with you if you're out and about anywhere for the next few days, as conditions are set to become pretty miserable. Met Eireann have issued a Status Yellow...
NEXT Weather: Eagles game forecast and the freezing week ahead
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- We might as well just come out and admit that we've been spoiled with the weather lately, as 70s were more common than 50s or 60s for most of November in the Philly region so far. Get ready, because all of that comes to a screeching halt for the week ahead.Let's start with Monday: A Freeze Warning is in place from midnight through 8 a.m. for much of the Philadelphia metro. Overnight lows will be in the range of 27 degrees to 34 degrees. This will be a killing freeze, so if you have any late-season plants...
Southern US facing first accumulating snow of the season, risk of severe storms
A storm system moving across the Plains will deliver the first accumulating snow of the season for areas of the Southern U.S., which is also facing a storm risk.
WDTN
Rain and Colder Weather are on the Way
High clouds move in overnight. These will thicken ahead of moisture from Tropical Storm Nicole. Rain will spread in Friday morning after 5 am, and the first half of the day looks pretty wet. Rain will come to an end from west to east by mid to late afternoon as winds increase. A cold front then sweeps through, ushering in much colder air for the weekend.
WDSU
A cold front Tuesday could bring strong to possibly severe storms
As higher humidity moves in ahead of a strong storm system, a cold front could spark up a few strong to possibly severe storms. Right now, we're under a level 1 risk (marginal) for severe storms on Tuesday. Some of our best forecast data still show the likeliest time for...
Northwest to be socked with snow, rain as Plains sees thunderstorms
Severe weather is forecast across the Plains through Friday, bringing the possibility of hail, heavy rain and tornadoes. Meanwhile, the Northwest will see snow.
November is shaping up to be a weather record rollercoaster
It looks like we will have all kinds of temperatures but normal this November. We have obviously started the month with extreme warmth for early November. Most cities are going to miss record high temperatures by just two to four degrees today. Actual temperatures warmed to the low-to-mid 70s, but record high temperatures where 75 degrees to 80 degrees.
WBBJ
Cold Front Brings Showers This Weekend, But Next Weekend’s Front Brings Major Cold
Weather Update – Saturday, November 5, 2022 – 4:30 PM. We started off with a wet and windy morning today but since then, showers have moved out of area area. A thick layer of clouds still remain with wind speeds in the teens but those should both taper off overnight. That will leave us partly clear to mostly clear skies and calmer wind speeds. Lows are expected to drop into the 40’s as the cold front passes. Don’t forget, daylight savings ends on Sunday at 2:00 in the morning, so set those clocks back an hour before you go to bed.
natureworldnews.com
Major Winter Storm to Bring the First Blizzard of the Season in the Western United States
A major winter storm responsible for the torrential rain, mountain snow, and cold air in the Western United States will intensify to cause blizzard conditions and a potential snowstorm in the region. The forecast is according to US weather authorities and meteorologists, who predicted that the weather system will strike...
News 12
STORM WATCH: Wind gusts, periods of rain into Saturday; thunderstorms possible
NOW AND NEW: Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says overnight, there will be periods of rain and it will turn windy. Some wind gusts will be between 40-50 mph, especially along the shoreline. A thunderstorm is also possible with lows only in the low-60s. Saturday will be rainy up until 9 a.m., then becoming mostly sunny and staying windy. Very mild with highs around 70 degrees.
Fall Storm Could Bring First Major Snowfall to Northeast US
Days after Hurricane Nicole slammed regions across Florida, yet another fall storm could potentially bring significant precipitation to the U.S. Multiple states throughout the north and southeastern U.S. impacted by the storm could see their first measurable snowfalls of the season. Southern States to See Another Cold Weather Event. The...
First Alert Forecast: Bright, chilly this afternoon
Say goodbye to the 60s and 70s ... even so long to the 50s after today! This morning's showers will move out by midday, and we'll see some brighter skies filter in.High temps were actually shortly after midnight and won't climb too much this afternoon, mainly in the upper 40s to low 50s. Certainly a reality check after the past several days!There's a chance of some spotty drops or flakes in the mountains later today. Otherwise, it'll be drying out.Tonight will be one of the coldest yet as temps fall into the mid 30s in the city and 20s for the suburbs. Waking up Monday morning, wind chills for many will be in the 20s... and even some teens N&W!Monday itself will be filled with sunshine, but chilly. Highs will only be in the 40s. In fact, that'll be the case through this week as it remains 5-10 degrees below normal. Our next chance at rain after today is Tuesday night into Wednesday, perhaps even starting off as a mix in the higher elevations north and west. Stay tuned!
Very cold temperatures across much of the US
Well below average temperatures for much of the US with rain and snow for many central states. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.
natureworldnews.com
Storm System to Unleash in Central U.S, Causing Heavy Snow and Severe Weather
The latest weather forecasts showed that parts of the Central U.S would expect a storm system that could bring adverse weather conditions, including heavy snow, bad weather, and high winds. Residents located in the affected areas are advised to be cautious and stay updated with the weather advisory. Almost a...
If weather forecast is accurate, that storm won't be memorable, expert says
CHESTNUT HILL - It seems like everyone in New England has a memory of a winter storm. It's a badge of honor or a storm of survival with wounds as salty as the sidewalks, no matter how much time has passed.But does our memory of those storms change over time?"Our memories aren't as accurate as we might think that they are," Dr. Elizabeth Kensinger, a professor of psychology and neuroscience at Boston College, told WBZ-TVShe says the "Back in the day, the weather was worse," thoughts may be part of a common theme for memories."Remembering a past that unfolded differently...
Significant weekend storm brings heavy snow, rain, and wind to much of the US
A major storm system is bringing a number of weather hazards to the western US this weekend before tracking into the central and eastern US next week. Meteorologist Allison Chinchar has the forecast.
WTRF
When Will The Rain Stop? Check It Out!
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies throughout the day, filtering in just a bit of sunshine to end the day. Winds will be westerly 05-10mph with gusts up to 15mph. The high temperature for the day will be 41 degrees and the low will be 29 degrees. MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies throughout...
natureworldnews.com
Northeast to Expect Unseasonably Warm Weather This Weekend that Could Challenge Record High Temperatures
The latest weather update showed that portions of the Northeast would feel unseasonably warm this coming weekend as the first week of November begins. In previous reports, the start of November with Halloween was affected by chilly weather conditions in Mid-Atlantic to Pacific Northwest. Rainy weather emerged in South-Central U.S.
Comments / 0