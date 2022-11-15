ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Next Avenue

Transportation To Medical Appointments Can Be Tricky For Solo Agers

There are local organizations that offer rides, but research and planning may be required. When I had to reschedule my routine colonoscopy from March of this year to the next available date in July, I'd already had to reprogram it twice due to the pandemic and a change in my doctor's schedule. However, in March, it was because I didn't have someone I knew to sign me out when I left the hospital.
ARKANSAS STATE
McKnight's

Nursing shortage is affecting patient care, nurses charge in poll

The nursing shortage is taking a toll on patients, according to a recent poll by nurse staffing platform Connectrn. In a survey last month of 1,000 nurses, 9 out of 10 respondents said they felt the quality of care is suffering due to staffing shortages. More than half said their patients have suffered because they have too much on their plates.
ZDNet

Eye-popping: Images project grim health future for delivery drivers

The gig economy, coupled with on-demand everything, has its perks. But if you work as a delivery driver, your health is probably in shambles. Circuit, a company that makes last mile route planning software, surveyed 1,000 delivery drivers about their health and habits. The team then used AI to visually represent what those drivers are likely to look like in the next 25 years if habits don't improve.
The Independent

Relaxing childcare ratios ‘an unhelpful distraction that could reduce quality’

Relaxing adult-to-child ratios in childcare is an “unhelpful distraction” that is unlikely to reduce costs for families, a charity has said.Such a move would exacerbate rather than solve England’s childcare crisis and is unpopular with parents and professionals, Coram warned.Changing the early years staff per child ratio from 1:4 to 1:5 for two-year-olds is being considered by Government after a public consultation launched in July,In the consultation document, the-then children’s minister Will Quince said safety and quality were at the heart of the proposals, which he said would give providers more flexibility over staffing according to children’s needs.Relaxing childcare ratios...
mcknightsseniorliving.com

Long-term care system ‘collapsing’ due to staffing challenges, industry advocate testifies

“Our long-term care system is collapsing under the weight of high costs and low staff,” an aging services advocate recently told lawmakers in Kansas. “It is hurting the quality and availability of services in our communities, and we are struggling to find solutions,” LeadingAge Kansas Chief Advocacy Officer Rachel Monger testified earlier this month before the Robert G. Bethell Joint Committee on Home and Community Based Services and KanCare Oversight.
Luke Fitzpatrick

Many People Don’t Trust Doctors To Provide Quality Care

Finding the right doctor for your needs is crucial to your health. Many people don’t trust their doctors to provide quality care or get the medical help they need. Doctors seem to spend less time with their patients than ever, making it difficult to find one you trust will listen to your health concerns. Patients deserve quality care and to feel like their health concerns are being heard and cared for properly.

Comments / 0

Community Policy