Relaxing adult-to-child ratios in childcare is an “unhelpful distraction” that is unlikely to reduce costs for families, a charity has said.Such a move would exacerbate rather than solve England’s childcare crisis and is unpopular with parents and professionals, Coram warned.Changing the early years staff per child ratio from 1:4 to 1:5 for two-year-olds is being considered by Government after a public consultation launched in July,In the consultation document, the-then children’s minister Will Quince said safety and quality were at the heart of the proposals, which he said would give providers more flexibility over staffing according to children’s needs.Relaxing childcare ratios...

3 DAYS AGO