Connecticut State

I-95 Study to Consider Expanding and Redesigning the Eastern Connecticut Interstate Corridor

The Connecticut Department of Transportation is studying a possible expansion of the eastern Connecticut I-95 corridor, within and outside the right of way, including lengthening on and off ramps. The Planning and Environmental Linkages Study is charged with identifying solutions to reduce congestion and lower travel time between Branford and the Rhode Island border.
Declining Revenue Will Meet Higher State Employee Costs

Ned Lamont won a convincing victory in last week’s election. Congratulations are in order. Citizens should extend him the same honeymoon that his challenger would have enjoyed. Yet, we must turn our attention to the future and the looming challenges we face. First, the state is facing a serious...
Gov. Lamont acknowledges two key replacements in his administration

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A week removed from his Campaign 2022 win, Connecticut’s governor held a news conference to address his second term in office. Gov. Ned Lamont spoke about his administrative plans. The news conference happened at 10:30 a.m. at the state capitol. Channel 3 asked Lamont about...
8 tips to prepare for Connecticut’s winter

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The price of home heating oil isn’t getting any cheaper, and with a potential shortage and rate hike on the horizon, now may be the time to start thinking of efficient ways to keep your home warm this winter. Some tips go without saying — add a layer on when […]
Meet the Connecticut Dem who won his race by a single vote

High school teacher Chris Poulos, who won his Connecticut state house race by just one vote, joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss how knocking on 5,300 doors and talking to voters inspired him. Sen. Chris Murphy, who previously held the seat and campaigned with Poulos, says: “When you meet him, you realize why he did so well.”Nov. 17, 2022.
Connecticut's depleted acorn crop will have wide-reaching impact

A humble but key building block of Connecticut’s ecosystem is in short supply this year: acorns. According to the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station (CAES), more than 80 wildlife species – everything from mice to bears – depend on acorns as a primary food source before and during winter. But an annual survey of hundreds of oak trees by CAES scientists recently found that Connecticut is suffering from a widespread acorn crop failure.
Concerns over home heating costs as cold temperatures arrive

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - From temperatures in the 70s this weekend to the potential for a little snow tomorrow night, talk about a wild swing. As we head towards winter, the focus shifts towards heating your home and the rising costs. With the temperatures dropping, the demand is up. Whether...
I-TEAM: Primary care doctor shortage affecting Connecticut

(WFSB) - If you’re having a hard time finding a primary care physician, you aren’t alone. The lack of primary care docs across the country and in Connecticut, is leaving patients exhausted. According to the Association of American Medical Colleges, the US could be short 48,000 primary care...
National Fast Food Day Deals across Connecticut

Conn. (WTNH) — Wednesday, Nov. 16 is National Fast Food Day! This means your favorite fast food joints, from Popeye’s to Domino’s, are offering up amazing and delicious deals nationwide. And in Connecticut, there are plenty of tempting deals to go around. News 8 compiled a list of deals you can get from different fast-food […]
