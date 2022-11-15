Read full article on original website
CT’s new comptroller gives update on the state’s ‘Hero Pay’ program
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A fund set up to give bonuses to essential workers is running out of money. The Connecticut Premium Pay Program, also called Hero Pay, is overseen by the state comptroller’s office. It was created to provide assistance to essential workers who kept the state operational throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
I-95 Study to Consider Expanding and Redesigning the Eastern Connecticut Interstate Corridor
The Connecticut Department of Transportation is studying a possible expansion of the eastern Connecticut I-95 corridor, within and outside the right of way, including lengthening on and off ramps. The Planning and Environmental Linkages Study is charged with identifying solutions to reduce congestion and lower travel time between Branford and the Rhode Island border.
Connecticut looking to extend gas tax holiday
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont is considering extending the state's gas tax holiday.
Change of pace: These are the states Conn. residents want to relocate to
Conn. (WTNH) — Do you ever feel like you need a change of pace? You’re not alone. Connecticut residents looking to relocate often look to the city or out west. A study, conducted by moving experts at movingapt.com, looked at Google search data across the state based on search terms like “houses in,” “Zillow,” “apartments […]
State DOT dealing with shortage of plow truck drivers ahead of winter
(WFSB) - Plow truck drivers are needed ahead of the major snow season. The Connecticut Department of Transportation (DOT) said they need people to apply. Dot said overall they have over 600 openings. It’s down from 750 earlier this year, but it’s something they want to fill as much as...
Declining Revenue Will Meet Higher State Employee Costs
Ned Lamont won a convincing victory in last week’s election. Congratulations are in order. Citizens should extend him the same honeymoon that his challenger would have enjoyed. Yet, we must turn our attention to the future and the looming challenges we face. First, the state is facing a serious...
CHART: 45 towns flipped from Stefanowski to Lamont in 2022 election
Gov. Ned Lamont won 45 towns in 2022 that Stefanowski won in 2018, and his margins improved in all but 17 municipalities. Here's the data.
Gov. Lamont acknowledges two key replacements in his administration
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A week removed from his Campaign 2022 win, Connecticut’s governor held a news conference to address his second term in office. Gov. Ned Lamont spoke about his administrative plans. The news conference happened at 10:30 a.m. at the state capitol. Channel 3 asked Lamont about...
Connecticut lawmakers take actions as catalytic converter thefts rise
CONNECTICUT, USA — It only takes seconds for someone to steal a catalytic converter. It happened in Wethersfield in August, an example of just how quickly it can happen. Thieves break into a car and move it into the street, a second car pulls up and the thieves...
Connecticut’s teacher pension debt decreases for first time in 8 years
Connecticut's teacher pension debt decreased for the first time in 14 years, according to the latest pension report. The post Connecticut’s teacher pension debt decreases for first time in 8 years appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Doorbell Cam Laws and Can I Legally Record A Conversation In Connecticut?
We have all seen the creepy ring cam pics of weirdos in masks staring into the lens of these micro surveillance cameras and it makes me wonder about the laws surrounding the use of home surveillance equipment. The ring cam is just one of many that are available out there on the market, but how far can you go to keep your property protected from predators?
New rent assistance funds will go to stop evictions already underway
The latest influx of money to Connecticut's rental assistance program, UniteCT, will help prevent evictions at court mediations.
Social Equity Council Moves Forward By Approving Cannabis Applicants
The Department of Consumer Protection is still aiming for Connecticut to open its first recreational cannabis businesses by the end of the year or early next year and the Social Equity Council met Monday to help move the process along. On Monday the Social Equity Council reversed six earlier denials...
8 tips to prepare for Connecticut’s winter
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The price of home heating oil isn’t getting any cheaper, and with a potential shortage and rate hike on the horizon, now may be the time to start thinking of efficient ways to keep your home warm this winter. Some tips go without saying — add a layer on when […]
Meet the Connecticut Dem who won his race by a single vote
High school teacher Chris Poulos, who won his Connecticut state house race by just one vote, joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss how knocking on 5,300 doors and talking to voters inspired him. Sen. Chris Murphy, who previously held the seat and campaigned with Poulos, says: “When you meet him, you realize why he did so well.”Nov. 17, 2022.
Connecticut's depleted acorn crop will have wide-reaching impact
A humble but key building block of Connecticut’s ecosystem is in short supply this year: acorns. According to the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station (CAES), more than 80 wildlife species – everything from mice to bears – depend on acorns as a primary food source before and during winter. But an annual survey of hundreds of oak trees by CAES scientists recently found that Connecticut is suffering from a widespread acorn crop failure.
Connecticut pharmacies sign on to prescribe antiviral meds to COVID-positive patients
WETHERSFIELD, Conn. — In another step forward in the fight against COVID, pharmacists across Connecticut will now be empowered to assess COVID-positive patients and prescribe them potentially life-saving medication. This new initiative is all about increasing availability and access to the oral COVID antiviral treatment pill called Paxlovid. The...
Concerns over home heating costs as cold temperatures arrive
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - From temperatures in the 70s this weekend to the potential for a little snow tomorrow night, talk about a wild swing. As we head towards winter, the focus shifts towards heating your home and the rising costs. With the temperatures dropping, the demand is up. Whether...
I-TEAM: Primary care doctor shortage affecting Connecticut
(WFSB) - If you’re having a hard time finding a primary care physician, you aren’t alone. The lack of primary care docs across the country and in Connecticut, is leaving patients exhausted. According to the Association of American Medical Colleges, the US could be short 48,000 primary care...
National Fast Food Day Deals across Connecticut
Conn. (WTNH) — Wednesday, Nov. 16 is National Fast Food Day! This means your favorite fast food joints, from Popeye’s to Domino’s, are offering up amazing and delicious deals nationwide. And in Connecticut, there are plenty of tempting deals to go around. News 8 compiled a list of deals you can get from different fast-food […]
