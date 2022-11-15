Read full article on original website
HOTBINS Opens in TampaModern GlobeTampa, FL
Florida Strawberry Fest Announces Massive Headliners, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Willie Nelson & MoreUncovering FloridaPlant City, FL
Invention by USF Researchers Creates Digital AlibiModern Globe
26 Upcoming Holiday Events to See in the State of Florida!Florida and BeyondFlorida State
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in FloridaJake WellsFlorida State
fox13news.com
Our Lady Food Pantry serving 300 families a week, entirely through volunteers
WIMAUMA, Fla. - For more than two decades Our Lady of Guadalupe Food Pantry has been feeding families in Hillsborough County. Their incredible mission to help feed those in need is what's right with Tampa Bay. On Saturday mornings, long lines form around Our Lady Food Pantry in Wimauma. "It...
Tickets on sale for ‘Lights in Bloom’ at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens
Tickets are now on sale for "Lights in Bloom," Marie Selby Botanical Gardens' annual holiday light show.
Dangerous U-turns in Lutz create concern among neighbors
Dianne Burchardt lives in the area and tells ABC Action News that people make U-turns on the corner of Van Dyke and Whirly roads in order to go east.
fox13news.com
Storms caused more beach erosion, damaged dune walkovers beyond repair in Treasure Island
TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. - Crews in Treasure Island Monday started removing two dune walkovers they said Hurricane Ian and Tropical Storm Nicole damaged beyond repair. Public works crews said Nicole specifically took more sand from part of Sunset Beach than they’ve lost in recent history. "Previously, we’d lose maybe...
fox13news.com
Short-term vacation rentals in Indian Rocks Beach divide residents, property owners
INDIAN ROCKS BEACH, Fla. - Short-term rentals took center stage Tuesday night in Indian Rocks Beach where the city commission held a special meeting to discuss issues and concerns related to vacationers. The town called for the special meeting after receiving countless complaints about tourists being publicly intoxicated, knocking on...
leesburg-news.com
Frozen turkeys will be available to those in need Thursday at LSSC
Lake and Sumter County residents in need of food before Thanksgiving are invited to the third annual ThanksGiveAway food distribution event on Thursday at Lake Sumter State College’s Leesburg campus. The drive-thru event is hosted by the United Way of Lake and Sumter Counties, which is partnering with Lake...
fox13news.com
Broth Bomb in Dunedin puts a fizzy, delicious twist on one-pot meals
DUNEDIN, Fla. - Everyone's heard of bath bombs. They bubble and fizz in the tub, giving you a luxurious bath time experience. The owner of a new company in Dunedin wondered, "How could we ‘bomb’ the flavor industry?" and Broth Bomb was born. The fizzy seasoning balls drop...
fox13news.com
Tampa Bay real estate market screeches to a halt after interest rate hike
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Big changes to the federal interest rate rocked Tampa Bay’s housing market over the last six months. During the summer, buyers missed opportunities left and right. Now they have options, but possibly at a much higher long term cost. Realtor Amy Heckler said she’s noticed...
Expect heavier police presence this holiday shopping season in Hillsborough County
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is stepping up its patrol of major shopping areas as the holiday shopping season gets underway.
Bay News 9
Indian Rocks Beach to address problems with weekend rental homes
INDIAN ROCKS BEACH, Fla. — John Perruccio and his wife fell love with Indian Rocks Beach back in 2015. Tuesday, residents and city leaders of Indian Rocks Beach will discuss stricter guidelines for vacation rentals. Mayor Joanne Kennedy says they are going to be looking at new inspections, fees...
Longboat Observer
St. Armands Winter Fest moves toward Friday opening despite quarrel
Teams of workers nearly outnumbered tourists in St. Armands Circle this week, setting up attractions, decorating and lighting the shopping district’s park for the six-week run of a new festival scheduled to open at 4 p.m. Friday. Organizers and merchants say the St. Armands Winter Spectacular, which will feature...
plantcityobserver.com
Walden Lake Development Proposal Works Its Way Through Planning Department
The latest round of design plans, derived from resident feedback, feature more open green space for conservation, recreation and aesthetic purposes. Fujio Cho, considered to be the founding father of Toyota Motor Manufacturing, U.S.A., once said ‘plans are things that change.’. For the owners of Walden Lake, LLC who...
fox13news.com
Ruskin museum takes guests back to the Ice Age
In Hillsborough County, you can time travel into the early Ice Age while visiting the Paleo Preserve Fossil Museum in Ruskin. It's where the past is on full display.
Beach Beacon
Crafts on Main Street — downtown Dunedin Craft Festival to attract more than 200 artisans
DUNEDIN — The holidays are just around the corner, but there’s no need to be concerned about continuing supply chain issues. Shoppers can find a variety of one-of-a-kind, affordable gifts at the 29th annual Downtown Dunedin Craft Festival, set for Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 19-20, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Main Street in downtown Dunedin.
Enchant returns for third year at Tropicana Field with massive Christmas maze and millions of lights
New to this year’s event is a national sponsor, the Hallmark Channel.
fox13news.com
Tampa uses faster, cheaper method to fix nearly 100-year-old underground pipes
TAMPA, Fla. - The City of Tampa said it is working to fix many aging underground pipes, and it's using a method that doesn't involve major heavy machinery. The method officials are using is called "Pipe-lining," and it can be done in a matter of days instead of weeks. It's a quick and easy way to reinforce existing pipes without digging up the street.
fox13news.com
Traffic, trash and loud noise: Indian Rocks Beach residents want stricter guidelines for vacation rentals
INDIAN ROCKS BEACH, Fla. - Indian Rocks Beach residents are fed up. They have voiced that their quiet neighborhoods are filling up with vacation rental homes that can sometimes turn into party houses. They’re concerned about safety and noise, but that’s just the beginning of it. There are...
businessobserverfl.com
Waterfront house in Sarasota with 12-car garage goes to auction
Shiver me timbers! A $10 million house known by neighbors as The Pirate House on Lido Key in Sarasota for its pirate statue on the patio has gone to auction. DeCaro Auctions International is auctioning off the house, which is also known by locals as the Cactus House for the number of cacti on the property. The residence resembles the modern Miami Beach Art Deco movement, according to a statement.
Hotbins, an Amazon return store where prices change daily, opens in Tampa
It could be a box of pampers, or it could be an Xbox, you don't really know!
fox13news.com
EmpowHERment uplifting women across Bay Area through community and free resources
PALM HARBOR, Fla. - A Pinellas County nonprofit is empowering women to be their best selves. EmpowHERment has two community centers in Pinellas County providing a wide range of services and resources to all women. Between their Clearwater and Palm Harbor locations, EmpowHERment hosts workshops to help women improve their...
