Eight CBA student-athletes committed to play athletics at D-1 institutions

Dewitt, NY – Christian Brothers Academy hosted a commitment day in the Callahan Gym to recognize those student-athletes who will be continuing their intercollegiate athletic careers at Division I Institutions in Fall 2023.

The following student-athletes were in attendance:

Luke Boule, University of Albany, Baseball

Grace Fletcher, Marist College, Track & Field

Will Harrigan, Columbia University, Baseball

Andrew Kohlbrenner, Marquette University, Lacrosse

Joseph Papa, St. Joseph’s University, Lacrosse

Casey Vaughn, Siena College, Baseball

Giselle Vlassis, Lehigh University, Tennis

Lloyd Ziparo, Boston University, Lacrosse

