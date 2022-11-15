Eight CBA student-athletes committed to play athletics at D-1 institutions
Dewitt, NY – Christian Brothers Academy hosted a commitment day in the Callahan Gym to recognize those student-athletes who will be continuing their intercollegiate athletic careers at Division I Institutions in Fall 2023.
The following student-athletes were in attendance:
Luke Boule, University of Albany, Baseball
Grace Fletcher, Marist College, Track & Field
Will Harrigan, Columbia University, Baseball
Andrew Kohlbrenner, Marquette University, Lacrosse
Joseph Papa, St. Joseph’s University, Lacrosse
Casey Vaughn, Siena College, Baseball
Giselle Vlassis, Lehigh University, Tennis
Lloyd Ziparo, Boston University, Lacrosse
