Top recruits Nick Saban, Alabama flipped late in the recruiting process
Looking back on big flips the Crimson Tide has accomplished late in the recruiting cycle over the years.
Late Kick: What happens to Ole Miss if Lane Kiffin leaves for Auburn?
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate breaks down the circumstances for Ole Miss if Lane Kiffin leaves for Auburn.
Saban reveals why Kendrick Blackshire has missed last three games
Alabama linebacker Kendrick Blackshire has missed the last three games due to injury, and on Wednesday, head coach Nick Saban revealed exactly what the sophomore is dealing with. “He’s been injured,” said Saban on the SEC coaches weekly media teleconference. “He’s been out for four weeks. May be back next...
Running back Mark Fletcher has decommitted from Ohio State
Ryan Day and running backs coach Tony Alford landed a commitment from one of the country’s top 2023 running backs, Mark Fletcher from Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) American Heritage in April. However, the past two weekends Fletcher has visited Miami and Florida, and thus the Ohio State staff had begun...
Report: Ole Miss offers Lane Kiffin new contract
Ole Miss has put a new contract in front of Lane Kiffin that would make him among the 10 highest-paid college football coaches in America, according to a report from Richard Cross, a radio talkshow host for SportsTalk Mississippi. The monetary details of the offer have not been disclosed. Kiffin...
Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State beat Kentucky
INDIANAPOLIS — Michigan State got a second swipe at a top-5 team in as many games, and this time the Spartans didn’t miss. After letting a double-digit lead fizzle out in last Friday’s loss to No. 2 Gonzaga, MSU was the better team down the stretch Tuesday night against No. 4 Kentucky.
Kansas State coach Jerome Tang sounds off on why he created 'Snyder Award'
Jerome Tang and his staff have only been around Manhattan and Kanas State for a few months but they are already ingrained in the culture. After starting the season 2-0 including a road win at California, Tang and his team are set to host the Kansas City Roos on Thursday night before heading to the Caribbean Sea for the Cayman Islands Classic. The Wildcats open up with Rhode Island on Monday night. Tang has focused to completely change the culture of the program, and part of that change is to institute "awards" for players throughout the week.
Kenny Payne calls out Louisville players after Cardinals' loss to App State: 'There has to be some pride'
The Louisville Cardinals thought they stole a game at home against Appalachian State. However, El Ellis’ game-winning shot was waved off after video replay as time expired. It was the third straight loss to open the year for Louisville, something head coach Kenny Payne was not pleased about, considering the big deficits Tuesday. He pointed to a lack of aggression.
Top247: Reshuffling QBs in the class of 2024
As college football’s regular season winds down, the majority of high school football programs across the country will enter the final weeks of playoff contention with hopes of delivering the precious dream of a state championship to their hometown. However, at 247Sports, this time of the year brings a different significance for those of us involved in the evaluation and rankings process. This is the time of the year when we get to reevaluate our Top247 class and change the recruiting landscape.
Ole Miss pulls trigger on five-star Cali linebacker Noah Mikhail
Ole Miss continues to recruit for the future. On Wednesday, the Rebels pulled the trigger on an offer to one of the most promising 2025 linebackers in the nation. Ole Miss has offered linebacker Noah Mikhail, a 6-3, 205-pounder already rated with five stars and with an enviable offer sheet.
Ryan Day had Ohio State football players practice is snow ahead of unbeaten Buckeyes' game at Maryland
Ohio State has just two games left remaining on its schedule, with Maryland (6-4, 3-4) on the road this Saturday. The No. 2 Buckeyes then go on to play No. 3 Michigan for its finale that will decide who the East Division's representative in the Big Ten Championship Game will be, it might also lock up a spot in the playoff.
Late Kick: Does Jimbo Fisher have a culture problem at Texas A&M?
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate breaks down the mood around the Texas A&M football program.
UCLA Expecting Biggest Recruiting Weekend of Season For USC Game (THU 4:45 P.M. UPDATE)
In what will be the final home of 2022 for UCLA, the Bruins will be hosting by far their biggest recruiting weekend when they take on USC at the Rose Bowl...
N.C. A&T's B&GMM won't make the championship game but the band will play on at the Rose Bowl
It's true. The North Carolina A&T Blue and Gold Marching Machine won't be making it Gardner-Webb for the Big South Championship showdown between the Bulldogs and the North Carolina A&T State University Aggie fo0tball team. The band has performed at a majority of functions this year and Gardner-Webb would literally...
What Josh Heupel said Thursday about Vols' injuries, trip to South Carolina
After Tennessee wrapped up its walk-through Thursday morning, coach Josh Heupel met with reporters for his final availability with local media before his team's game Saturday night at South Carolina. The fifth-ranked Vols will take on the Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C., in their penultimate regular-season game. Tennessee...
Crash to rock bottom entering Bedlam signifies depth of change that was needed at Oklahoma
NORMAN, Okla. — I stood in the bowels of Dolphin Stadium as a distraught Nic Harris bawled on a golf cart just outside the locker room. Just moments earlier, with time winding down, a backpedaling Tim Tebow had motioned his arms together at Harris with the Gator Chomp, as he and Florida dashed the elite defensive back and Oklahoma’s chances at an eighth national championship.
Bulldogs continue to prioritize Pittsburgh commit Brice Pollock
2023 Pittsburgh commitment Brice Pollock finished up his prep career at Shiloh (Ga.) High School last weekend and did so in the Class 6A playoffs. Naturally, the 247Sports three-star cornerback was hoping to extend his postseason journey.
How walk-on quarterback Jarrett Synek climbed Nebraska's depth chart
Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple details how redshirt freshman walk-on Jarrett Synek moved to No. 3 on the team's depth chart.
SEC Happy Meter Back In Action
The Official SEC Happy Meter has been out of commission for a few weeks, word leaking out that the commissioner finally okayed a requisition for the AAA batteries to get it back into service. There’s not much time for teams to make this a happy season, but some will find...
Priority DL target for Sooners picks up fifth star to highlight latest Top247 update for 2024 class
The new Top247 for the class of 2024 is live, and with the latest release comes a bevy of notable updates for Oklahoma’s top 2024 targets. The Sooners do not yet have a commit in the cycle, but that should change within a couple of months, as they lead outright for numerous prospects in the class.
