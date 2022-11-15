Bradenton (SNN TV) Nov. 15, 2022 – Earlier this year a man was thousands of miles away from home. He was severely injured in a tragic accident and suffered burns to almost half his body. The patient was taken to HCA Florida Blake Hospital, one of only six burn units in the state of Florida and the only one in Manatee and Sarasota counties. The patient spent several weeks in the burn intensive care unit (ICU) and the team of caregivers there helped the patient and his family both physically and emotionally. The patient’s family was very grateful saying, “God chose us to come to you because you are all the best and you have all made this experience, thousands of miles away from home, a great one.”

MANATEE COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO