Los Angeles County, CA

Albany Herald

Driver arrested after mowing down a group of Los Angeles-area law enforcement recruits, injuring 25, including 5 critically

The 22-year-old driver of a car that mowed down a group of law enforcement recruits running in formation Wednesday morning has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder of a peace officer, according to an update from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Nicholas Joseph Gutierrez was booked Wednesday afternoon,...
