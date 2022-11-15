Read full article on original website
Related
Albany Herald
Driver arrested after mowing down a group of Los Angeles-area law enforcement recruits, injuring 25, including 5 critically
The 22-year-old driver of a car that mowed down a group of law enforcement recruits running in formation Wednesday morning has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder of a peace officer, according to an update from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Nicholas Joseph Gutierrez was booked Wednesday afternoon,...
Comments / 0