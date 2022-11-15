ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Vice

What It’s Like Inside the Penal Colony Brittney Griner Was Sent to in Russia

After two weeks of radio silence from Russian officials regarding Brittney Griner’s transfer to an unnamed labor camp, her attorneys confirmed on Thursday that the WNBA player turned Russian political prisoner had been taken to Female Penal Colony IK-2 in Mordovia. It is here, about 300 miles from where...
CBS Miami

Photos: Shells hit near nuclear plant; Blackouts roll across Ukraine

Residents sign the Ukrainian national anthem during a gathering in downtown Kherson, southern Ukraine, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. Russian forces fired tank shells, rockets and other artillery on the city of Kherson, which was recently liberated from Ukrainian forces. Residents queue to fill containers with drinking water in Kherson, southern Ukraine, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. Russian forces fired tank shells, rockets and other artillery on the city of Kherson, which was recently liberated from Ukrainian forces. Residents fill containers with drinking water in Kherson, southern Ukraine, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. Russian forces fired tank...
The Comeback

Russia makes surprising Brittney Griner admission

"We have made a substantial offer that the Russian Federation has consistently failed to negotiate in good faith." The post Russia makes surprising Brittney Griner admission appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
PIX11

Teen bassoonist from Ukraine makes Carnegie Hall debut

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Imagine fleeing your war-torn homeland of Ukraine and coming to the US with dreams of becoming a professional musician in the states. That’s the journey of a 16-year-old Ukrainian bassoonist who just made his debut at Carnegie Hall. Each one of the teenaged musicians of the New York Youth Symphony are […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Post Register

In blockaded Gaza, World Cup fans watch from the sidelines

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Hundreds of fans gathered at a sports hall in Gaza City on Sunday, which Qatar prepared for the Palestinian residents of the impoverished territory to watch the World Cup matches for free. The fans looked attentively at the large screen as the opener...
dallasexpress.com

U.S. Citizens Crossing Border to Mexico in Record Numbers

More Americans than ever are crossing the southern border to live in Mexico, according to data released by Mexico’s Interior Ministry. The data shows that 8,412 U.S. citizens were issued temporary resident visas in the first nine months of the year, an 85% increase compared to the same period in 2019.

