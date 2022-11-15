Read full article on original website
Related
Lima News
Toledo Blade: An agenda for DeWine
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has been re-elected but with no clear mandate or agenda for leadership in a second term. That said, there’s plenty that needs doing. The governor ducked debates and used a huge fund-raising advantage to fill our TVs with video of the Intel chip plant’s groundbreaking. U.S. business is bringing manufacturing back to America, and Ohio’s inherent advantages make us competitive for the relocations. DeWine must do more than preside over the status quo.
Lima News
Texting-and-driving crackdown clears Ohio House, but Senate opposition looms
COLUMBUS — The Ohio House of Representatives passed legislation Wednesday prohibiting drivers from holding or using their phones while behind the wheel, but it faces opposition in the Ohio Senate. However, the legislation would allow for a long list of exceptions including holding a phone to one’s ear for...
Lima News
Area players honored on All-Northwest district team
Area players were well-represented on the 2022 Ohio Prep Sports Writers Association All-Northwest District teams released Wedneday. Wapakoneta’s Connor Meckstroth was named division III co-defensive player of the year and Celina head coach Brennen Bader was tab top coach. In Division IV, Van Wert’s Aiden Pratt garnered offensive player...
Comments / 0