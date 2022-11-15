Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has been re-elected but with no clear mandate or agenda for leadership in a second term. That said, there’s plenty that needs doing. The governor ducked debates and used a huge fund-raising advantage to fill our TVs with video of the Intel chip plant’s groundbreaking. U.S. business is bringing manufacturing back to America, and Ohio’s inherent advantages make us competitive for the relocations. DeWine must do more than preside over the status quo.

