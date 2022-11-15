‘I Am Going to Call Him a Monster’: Victim’s Sister Denounces Florida Man Charged with Murdering Estranged Wife

Read full article on original website
Family of Mimose Dulcio reeling as missing case morphs into homicide
MIAMI -- The estranged husband of a missing Broward County woman has been arrested and is facing a murder charge after detectives found evidence that "suggested" the woman had been slain.Investigators said Tuesday that Jose Luis Pacheco, 36, was being held on one count of second-degree murder in a Miami-Dade County jail in connection with the slaying and disappearance of wife Mimose Dulcio, 39, who was last seen Thursday around 5:30 p.m. at her home.In an email, officials said Pacheco was arrested in Hialeah Monday evening.Investigators obtained a search warrant for the couple's home and shared vehicle before they found...
Family members identify man in deadly police-involved shooting
West Palm Beach police officers shot and killed a man who they said was armed. Police have not released an update, but family members said the person who was killed was 22-year-old Jerrionte Gibson.
Click10.com
Broward judge rebukes suspect’s mom after she tries to ‘blame the victims’ of fatal crash
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Monday was an incredibly emotional day for Carlos Hunter, Sr., as he appeared in Broward County court Monday to testify against the man police say is responsible for the loss of his 11-year-old son and both of his legs. Hunter and his son Carlos, Jr....
Palm Beach Co. man sentenced to life in prison for MMA fighter's murder
A sentencing trial took place at the Palm Beach Courthouse in the murder case of a Palm Beach County mixed martial arts fighter.
It Was A Violent Monday In West Palm Beach With 3 Separate Shootings
Two of the shootings involved juvenile victims and the third was a police-involved shooting involving a 22-year old man with a gun.
Group saws through roof, steals $500K in phones from Florida warehouse
Police arrested five men accused of sawing thru the roof of a South Florida warehouse to steal more than $500,000 worth of cell phones
Dakota Delray Beach Resident, 22, Jailed On DUI Charge
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A 22-year-old West Delray Beach resident is facing a DUI charge following his arrest late Saturday night by police in Palm Springs. Robert Gawne, of the 15200 block of Waterleaf Lane in the new community of Dakota, was taken […]
Body found in canal at 'Boca Bridges' community in West Boca Raton
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found in a canal at the Boca Bridges community Wednesday.
cw34.com
His violent crash killed his girlfriend, but authorities spent days wondering who drove
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man and a woman leave a restaurant and get into a car. Approximately 12 minutes later, their trip ends in tragedy. She is dead and he is later under arrest. Much later, actually. An investigator with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office wrote...
Board fires schools chief after Parkland massacre report
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The superintendent of Florida’s second largest school district was fired after a late-night motion brought up by a board member appointed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis following a grand jury report into the Parkland school massacre. The board voted 5-4 to fire Broward Schools Superintendent Vickie Cartwright, who has held the position since the summer of 2021, after Broward school board member Daniel Foganholi brought up the surprise motion Monday night. The district has been embroiled in controversy since a grand jury investigation into the Parkland shooting also uncovered unrelated allegations of mismanagement. A former official was charged with contract-rigging, a former superintendent with perjury and four school board members were eventually removed. Separately, audits reported in October of two contracts with long term vendors — one for caps and gowns and the other for training and education management — found that parents and the district were overcharged some $1.4 million.
cw34.com
Missing woman from Palm Beach County
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing woman out of Palm Beach County. Deisha Dickenson, 31, was last seen on Nov. 8 near the Costco at Lantana and I-95. She was last seen wearing a blue dress, white shoes...
Major Crash Shuts Florida Turnpike Near Glades Road
BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: At 7:15 a.m., traffic appears to be moving extremely slowly. Expect significant delays. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A major crash has closed the southbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike, just south of Glades Road. The crash, involving multiple cars, was first reported […]
beartruthnews.com
Parkland shooter’s home life revealed
February 14, 2018, 17 students and teachers were brutally murdered at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida by a 19 year old named Nikolas Cruz. To commit this heartless massacre, he used an AR-15, a military grade weapon. An in-depth trial occurred to determine his punishment. As this made national news, school boards took notice of this and immediately altered their guidelines and safety procedures to ensure students safety in their district. Days after the incident took place, the Age 21 Act was placed to alter the legal age to purchase a gun from 18 to 21 years old. After this tragedy many questions arose of how the school did not see it coming.
Graphic Video: South Florida Groomer accused of abusing dogs
Warning: Graphic depictions of animal abuse.FORT LAUDERDALE - A Boca Raton dog groomer was arrested after he was reportedly caught on cellphone video abusing two dogs. Plinio Roberto De Camargo Jr., the co-owner of American Dog Pet Grooming, has been charged with two counts of animal cruelty. According to investigators, an employee at the grooming service shot several videos which purportedly show Camargo abusing two dogs. In one he is shown punching a small dog, in another, he is "forcefully manhandling" a dog as it yelps in a tub, according to investigators. Arrest reports show this was not the first time Camargo has received complaints. However, this was the first time investigators had proof. Camargo is out on bond.
Florida dad sues Palm Beach school after teacher allegedly posted gay pride flags, 'proselytized' to students
An Orthodox Christian dad living in Florida filed a lawsuit against the School District of Palm Beach, alleging a teacher posted gay pride flags and "proselytized” to students.
Law & Crime
