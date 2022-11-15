‘I Am Going to Call Him a Monster’: Victim’s Sister Denounces Florida Man Charged with Murdering Estranged Wife

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The superintendent of Florida’s second largest school district was fired after a late-night motion brought up by a board member appointed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis following a grand jury report into the Parkland school massacre. The board voted 5-4 to fire Broward Schools Superintendent Vickie Cartwright, who has held the position since the summer of 2021, after Broward school board member Daniel Foganholi brought up the surprise motion Monday night. The district has been embroiled in controversy since a grand jury investigation into the Parkland shooting also uncovered unrelated allegations of mismanagement. A former official was charged with contract-rigging, a former superintendent with perjury and four school board members were eventually removed. Separately, audits reported in October of two contracts with long term vendors — one for caps and gowns and the other for training and education management — found that parents and the district were overcharged some $1.4 million.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO