Tampa, FL

Tampa business turns scrap metal into custom artwork

TAMPA, Fla. - A local business is sculpting art from what many would consider to be junk. They're proving that just some scrap metal and a lot of creativity, there's no limit to what you can create. Rusic Steel Creations has been making custom artwork in the Tampa Bay area...
Recovering alcoholic finds strength by serving others

TAMPA, Fla. - Volunteers at Feeding Tampa Bay's Trinity Cafe serve meals every day to the food insecure and one of them knows all too well the struggles of the streets because he's been there. Joel Sitloh volunteers Monday through Friday and serves with as big a smile as you'll...
'A Christmas Story' brings back fond memories at Robert's Christmas Wonderland

CLEARWATER, Fla. - It's been nearly 40 years since the release of the holiday classic "A Christmas Story" and the fan base keeps growing. "It just brought back so many memories of growing up, and I think that's why it resonates a lot with families around Christmastime," said Dennis Wilkinson, one of the managers of Robert's Christmas Wonderland in Clearwater.
Time capsule of automotive history set for auction in Tampa

SEFFNER, Fla. - A unique collection of automotive history in the Tampa Bay area is set to go up for auction. The set of autos ranges from the shiny to the very, very dusty. It’s like time capsule of motor vehicles. The collection belonged to Leroy Gonzalez, of Seffner,...
Tampa uses faster, cheaper method to fix nearly 100-year-old underground pipes

TAMPA, Fla. - The City of Tampa said it is working to fix many aging underground pipes, and it's using a method that doesn't involve major heavy machinery. The method officials are using is called "Pipe-lining," and it can be done in a matter of days instead of weeks. It's a quick and easy way to reinforce existing pipes without digging up the street.
Broth Bomb in Dunedin puts a fizzy, delicious twist on one-pot meals

DUNEDIN, Fla. - Everyone's heard of bath bombs. They bubble and fizz in the tub, giving you a luxurious bath time experience. The owner of a new company in Dunedin wondered, "How could we ‘bomb’ the flavor industry?" and Broth Bomb was born. The fizzy seasoning balls drop...
Help after Ian: Disaster relief center open Thursday in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. - Help is available for Hillsborough County residents who suffered financial losses after Hurricane Ian. Many Floridians think of hurricane damage as downed trees and fences, flooded property, and damaged roofs. But for many, a hurricane's impacts ripple through many more parts of families' lives. That's why the...
Harbor pilots help guide massive ships in Tampa Bay waters

TAMPA, Fla. - Harbor pilots have one of the most unique jobs in the world, but it can also be one of the most dangerous. They don't fly planes, but they do guide massive ships into Tampa Bay. The 200,000 ton ships and cruises coming in haul gas, goods, and...
Former Hillsborough firefighter reignites passion for golf

BLOOMINGDALE, Fla. - On her home golf course in Bloomingdale, Patti Valero is far removed from the night her life changed forever. It was 2009 and Valero was riding on her motorcycle when she was hit by a wrong-way drunk driver. Though she doesn't remember how it happened, Valero does...
Ruby Bridges Day: How a 6-year-old became an icon of bravery, desegregation in the south

SARASOTA, Fla. - Walking together and wearing purple, students from Bay Haven School of Basics Plus commemorated the actions of one brave little girl. "She walked into that school with people yelling at her, and screaming at her, and she was scared and frightened, and she powered through it and that’s really what we are symbolizing today," said 5th grader Finley Macbeth. "We are showing that everybody can power through it no matter what race, color or background."
Snowcat Ridge returns in Dade City after Nicole delays opening day

DADE CITY, Fla. - There's snow in the forecast in Florida – at least for one spot in Pasco County. Snowcat Ridge is finally open for the 2022 season. It was originally scheduled to open last week, but got pushed back because of Tropical Storm Nicole. Snowcat Ridge claims to be Florida’s first and only alpine snow park with "real" snow. It's an outdoor attraction in Dade City featuring a 60-foot tall, 400-foot-long snow tubing hill. Riders can tube down the hill in either a single, double, or family-sized tube at speeds that can hit almost 30 miles an hour.
St. Pete high school football star who collapsed on the field to represent organ donation in Rose Parade

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - An image of a St. Petersburg high school football player will be seen across the country to draw attention to the importance of organ donation. On Wednesday, Jaquez Welch’s family put the finishing touches on a floral portrait of the 18-year-old at Bayfront Health, so it can be added to Donate Life’s float in the Rose Parade in January.
