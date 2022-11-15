SARASOTA, Fla. - Walking together and wearing purple, students from Bay Haven School of Basics Plus commemorated the actions of one brave little girl. "She walked into that school with people yelling at her, and screaming at her, and she was scared and frightened, and she powered through it and that’s really what we are symbolizing today," said 5th grader Finley Macbeth. "We are showing that everybody can power through it no matter what race, color or background."

