Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
HOTBINS Opens in TampaModern GlobeTampa, FL
Florida Strawberry Fest Announces Massive Headliners, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Willie Nelson & MoreUncovering FloridaPlant City, FL
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in FloridaJake WellsFlorida State
Invention by USF Researchers Creates Digital AlibiModern Globe
26 Upcoming Holiday Events to See in the State of Florida!Florida and BeyondFlorida State
Related
fox13news.com
Tampa business turns scrap metal into custom artwork
TAMPA, Fla. - A local business is sculpting art from what many would consider to be junk. They're proving that just some scrap metal and a lot of creativity, there's no limit to what you can create. Rusic Steel Creations has been making custom artwork in the Tampa Bay area...
fox13news.com
Gabby Petito's family awarded $3 million in lawsuit against Brian Laundrie's parents, estate
NORTH PORT, Fla. - A final judgment in the civil lawsuit against the family of Brian Laundrie says his estate must pay $3 million to the estate of the girlfriend he killed – Gabby Petito – back in 2021. The ruling is in response to a wrongful death...
fox13news.com
Lived trauma drives Crisis Center of Tampa Bay CEO's passion for helping others
TAMPA, Fla. - The Crisis Center of Tampa Bay assists people who are in crisis and dealing with trauma. The staff is trained to listen and help with those big life problems. Training is one part. Having lived through trauma, grief and crisis, and being able to relate to the caller goes even further.
fox13news.com
Recovering alcoholic finds strength by serving others
TAMPA, Fla. - Volunteers at Feeding Tampa Bay's Trinity Cafe serve meals every day to the food insecure and one of them knows all too well the struggles of the streets because he's been there. Joel Sitloh volunteers Monday through Friday and serves with as big a smile as you'll...
fox13news.com
'A Christmas Story' brings back fond memories at Robert's Christmas Wonderland
CLEARWATER, Fla. - It's been nearly 40 years since the release of the holiday classic "A Christmas Story" and the fan base keeps growing. "It just brought back so many memories of growing up, and I think that's why it resonates a lot with families around Christmastime," said Dennis Wilkinson, one of the managers of Robert's Christmas Wonderland in Clearwater.
fox13news.com
Time capsule of automotive history set for auction in Tampa
SEFFNER, Fla. - A unique collection of automotive history in the Tampa Bay area is set to go up for auction. The set of autos ranges from the shiny to the very, very dusty. It’s like time capsule of motor vehicles. The collection belonged to Leroy Gonzalez, of Seffner,...
fox13news.com
Tampa uses faster, cheaper method to fix nearly 100-year-old underground pipes
TAMPA, Fla. - The City of Tampa said it is working to fix many aging underground pipes, and it's using a method that doesn't involve major heavy machinery. The method officials are using is called "Pipe-lining," and it can be done in a matter of days instead of weeks. It's a quick and easy way to reinforce existing pipes without digging up the street.
fox13news.com
Broth Bomb in Dunedin puts a fizzy, delicious twist on one-pot meals
DUNEDIN, Fla. - Everyone's heard of bath bombs. They bubble and fizz in the tub, giving you a luxurious bath time experience. The owner of a new company in Dunedin wondered, "How could we ‘bomb’ the flavor industry?" and Broth Bomb was born. The fizzy seasoning balls drop...
fox13news.com
St. Pete community gets close-up look at Tampa International Airport's new Airside D plans
TAMPA, Fla. - Tourism is the lifeblood of Florida, and with Florida seeing record-breaking numbers in 2022, Tampa International Airport is building plans to keep up with the growth. Wednesday night at the Museum of the American Arts & Crafts Movement in St. Petersburg, the community got an up-close look...
fox13news.com
Help after Ian: Disaster relief center open Thursday in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. - Help is available for Hillsborough County residents who suffered financial losses after Hurricane Ian. Many Floridians think of hurricane damage as downed trees and fences, flooded property, and damaged roofs. But for many, a hurricane's impacts ripple through many more parts of families' lives. That's why the...
fox13news.com
Harbor pilots help guide massive ships in Tampa Bay waters
TAMPA, Fla. - Harbor pilots have one of the most unique jobs in the world, but it can also be one of the most dangerous. They don't fly planes, but they do guide massive ships into Tampa Bay. The 200,000 ton ships and cruises coming in haul gas, goods, and...
fox13news.com
Former Hillsborough firefighter reignites passion for golf
BLOOMINGDALE, Fla. - On her home golf course in Bloomingdale, Patti Valero is far removed from the night her life changed forever. It was 2009 and Valero was riding on her motorcycle when she was hit by a wrong-way drunk driver. Though she doesn't remember how it happened, Valero does...
fox13news.com
Great Rides: 1973 Chevy Corvette and 1967 Chrysler Newport
David in Lakeland describes the color of his 1973 Chevy Corvette as 'hugger orange.' Eric in Sarasota says his 1967 Chrysler Newport was one of 2,900 built by Chrysler.
fox13news.com
Ruby Bridges Day: How a 6-year-old became an icon of bravery, desegregation in the south
SARASOTA, Fla. - Walking together and wearing purple, students from Bay Haven School of Basics Plus commemorated the actions of one brave little girl. "She walked into that school with people yelling at her, and screaming at her, and she was scared and frightened, and she powered through it and that’s really what we are symbolizing today," said 5th grader Finley Macbeth. "We are showing that everybody can power through it no matter what race, color or background."
fox13news.com
Bucs legend Mike Alstott continues tradition of donating Thanksgiving meals to Hillsborough firefighters
TAMPA, Fla. - As many Tampa-area residents prepare to gather around the table with family members or close friends on Thanksgiving, roughly one-third of Hillsborough County Fire Rescue's firefighters are preparing to spend the holiday away from their own loved ones, working long shifts responding to emergencies. For the fourth...
fox13news.com
STEM program focused on animatronics launches at two Manatee County middle schools
BRADENTON, Fla. - Two Manatee County middle schools are adding unique STEM programs thanks to the largest manufacturer in theme park animatronics. Garner Holt and his team at Garner Holt Productions in California are the minds behind some of the most lifelike animatronic figures at places like Disney World, Universal Studios and Chuck E Cheese.
fox13news.com
Snowcat Ridge returns in Dade City after Nicole delays opening day
DADE CITY, Fla. - There's snow in the forecast in Florida – at least for one spot in Pasco County. Snowcat Ridge is finally open for the 2022 season. It was originally scheduled to open last week, but got pushed back because of Tropical Storm Nicole. Snowcat Ridge claims to be Florida’s first and only alpine snow park with "real" snow. It's an outdoor attraction in Dade City featuring a 60-foot tall, 400-foot-long snow tubing hill. Riders can tube down the hill in either a single, double, or family-sized tube at speeds that can hit almost 30 miles an hour.
fox13news.com
St. Pete high school football star who collapsed on the field to represent organ donation in Rose Parade
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - An image of a St. Petersburg high school football player will be seen across the country to draw attention to the importance of organ donation. On Wednesday, Jaquez Welch’s family put the finishing touches on a floral portrait of the 18-year-old at Bayfront Health, so it can be added to Donate Life’s float in the Rose Parade in January.
fox13news.com
Dealing with loss during the holidays: BayCare offers free grief counseling sessions
TAMPA, Fla. - During the last few years, the Tampa Bay community has dealt with a tremendous amount of loss. Counselors say the sense of grief can be magnified as the holidays approach. That's why BayCare will again offer its free Grief Matters Holiday Help online group course. The grief...
fox13news.com
Our Lady Food Pantry serving 300 families a week, entirely through volunteers
WIMAUMA, Fla. - For more than two decades Our Lady of Guadalupe Food Pantry has been feeding families in Hillsborough County. Their incredible mission to help feed those in need is what's right with Tampa Bay. On Saturday mornings, long lines form around Our Lady Food Pantry in Wimauma. "It...
Comments / 0