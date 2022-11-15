ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George’s County, Toys for Tots partner to help families in need

By Brian Farrell
DC News Now
DC News Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NisPs_0jC53Ysm00

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The U.S. Marine Toys for Tots Foundation is working with Prince George’s County to brighten the holidays for children and families in need.

The program’s website offers people the opportunity to make monetary contributions , and it lists toy drop-off locations for people who prefer to purchase a toy for a child.

Families who are in need of assistance also are able to apply on the website . Once a distribution date is chosen, you’ll find it there. Then, families who need to pick up toys will head to the Prince George’s County Police Department, located at 7600 Barlowe Rd., Landover, Md. Anyone picking up toys will need to have their approval email as well as identification to verify that they live in Prince George’s County.

DC News Now

DC News Now

