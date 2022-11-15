ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Motley Fool

Suze Orman Says Couples Shouldn't Bank Together. Here's Why

There are certain aspects of your life you may want to keep separate. Some couples like to do everything together -- including banking. Going that route is a mistake you might regret. There are different types of couples you might encounter. Some are wrapped up in each other and do...
Yakima Herald Republic

How to Use the Debt Lasso Method to Pay Off Debt Faster

If the debt avalanche and snowball methods leave you feeling a bit cold when you think of all the interest you’ll end up paying, consider the debt lasso method. Developed by David Auten and John Schneider, the Debt Lasso method involves corralling your high-interest debt into a low-interest one so you can pay down the principal balance more quickly — and for less money.
Forbes Advisor

Pre-Foreclosure: What Happens When You Miss Mortgage Payments

When you fall behind on mortgage payments, your lender may eventually take your home to recoup the loss. But that won’t happen right away. Lenders must follow a series of steps that start with pre-foreclosure. During this early phase in the foreclosure process, you may get the opportunity to...
The Independent

8 times you’re using the wrong credit card

There’s no such thing as a universal best credit card. The right card for you depends on your lifestyle, your goals and your credit history. For instance, if you’re looking for travel rewards but your friend is building credit, the best card for each of you will differ greatly.
reviewed.com

Should you bank with Credit Karma Money?

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Credit Karma Money is a checkings and savings account that offers a modern alternative to traditional banking services. While some may balk at the idea of an online-only bank account, Credit Karma Money has just enough perks and features to attract even the most stubborn consumers. Along with the lack of fees, the service provides customers with a high-yield savings account, the chance to earn cash rewards, and early access to direct deposit paychecks.
Cheddar News

Retail Sales, Credit Card Debt & Interest Rates Rise in Tandem

"American consumers keep spending — but not without the help of their credit cards. Retail sales jumped 1.3 percent in October from the month before and 8.3 percent from a year ago, according to the latest federal data, as purchases of automobiles, furniture, and food services ramped up amid rising prices. The data came as retailers such as Walmart, Home Depot, and Lowe's beat Wall Street estimates on their third quarter earnings, and presented a picture of an economy that is heading into the holiday season with real momentum. At the same time, Target reported a decline in profit and projected slower...
CBS Austin

Debt consolidation and debt relief helps Texas residents with rising interest rates

Inflation has caused many Texans to use credit cards to help make ends meet. This has led to an increase in families struggling to pay credit card debt, who will be further impacted as the Fed raises interest rates. While the rate hikes don’t immediately impact most users, credit card rates are adjustable, and borrowers may find their credit card interest rates and minimum payments are increasing in the months following the rate hikes. The good news is that there are some options to combat this problem.
TEXAS STATE

