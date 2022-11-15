Read full article on original website
North Port Police arrest six people on unlicensed construction charges and are looking for three more.EddyEvonAnonymousNorth Port, FL
New Mayor and Vice Mayor are Elected; the City of Sarasota Appoints Two Commissioners.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Brunch on the Bay generates $537,000 for scholarships and the USF Sarasota-Manatee Nursing/STEM building.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Take To The Sand And See Amazing Sand Sculptures At The Siesta Key Crystal Classic Sand Sculpting Festival Nov 11-14Off Our CouchSiesta Key, FL
3 Florida Cities Mentioned as Among the Happiest in the United StatesL. CaneFlorida State
sarasotamagazine.com
All the Best Holiday Events Happening in Sarasota This Year
Saturday, Nov. 19, George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way, North Port, (941) 240-8122, northportfl.gov. From 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 19, the Gingerbread House Workshop will feature music, games and a hot chocolate bar. Houses built at the workshop or at home can be entered into the Gingerbread House People’s Choice contest on Monday, Nov. 21, and will remain on view for voting through Saturday, Dec. 3, culminating in an awards ceremony at the Poinsettia Festival. Each kit is stocked with all the necessary building materials. Admission is $15 and includes one house kit; each additional house is $10.
Longboat Observer
Siesta Key home tops sales at $5.4 million
A home in Ocean View tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Robert Pappas, of Sarasota, sold the home at 8347 Midnight Pass Road to Michael and Sheila Cloonen, trustees, of Palmer, Texas, for $5,445,000. Built in 2010, it has four bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a pool and 6,512 square feet of living area. It sold for $6.5 million in 2021.
floridaweekly.com
There are reasons why Punta Gorda Elks Lodge 2606 is second largest in the nation
Here’s a fact you might not know: The Benevolent Protective Order of Elks Punta Gorda Lodge 2606 is the second largest in the United States. Its membership of 5,196 is topped only by the 5,250-strong roster of BPOE Greater Wildwood (New Jersey) Lodge 1896. This broaches the question: How...
Tickets on sale for ‘Lights in Bloom’ at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens
Tickets are now on sale for "Lights in Bloom," Marie Selby Botanical Gardens' annual holiday light show.
Longboat Observer
St. Armands Winter Fest moves toward Friday opening despite quarrel
Teams of workers nearly outnumbered tourists in St. Armands Circle this week, setting up attractions, decorating and lighting the shopping district’s park for the six-week run of a new festival scheduled to open at 4 p.m. Friday. Organizers and merchants say the St. Armands Winter Spectacular, which will feature...
Festival cancelled due to 'circumstances beyond company's control'
Ticket holders are in limbo after the cancellation of the Blended Festival scheduled to be held on November 19th and 20th at Perry Harvey Sr. Park in Tampa.
Mysuncoast.com
Suncoast locals travel back to yesteryear at the Sarasota Medieval Fair
MYAKKA CITY, Fla. (WWSB) - Whether you’re interested in archaic duals, or metal working by a real blacksmith— the Sarasota Medieval Fair is the place to get your fix. Tucked in the Woods of Mallaranny in Myakka City, people are able to transport themselves to yesteryear. With Hurricanes...
Harmful red tide emerges along Florida coastline after Hurricanes Ian and Nicole
Red tide, or a harmful bloom of algae, is harming Florida beaches and marine life after Hurricanes Ian and Nicole swept through the Sunshine State.
Venice pet rescue damaged by Hurricane Ian gets surprise from ‘Chewy Claus’
A pet rescue damaged by Hurricane Ian got a surprise from online pet retailer Chewy during its new holiday "Letters to Chewy Claus" campaign.
Red tide brings coughing, dead fish to Venice beach in Sarasota
FWC said that red tide is showing up in Manatee and Sarasota counties, and on Venice Beach, dead fish are scattered along the coastline.
Red tide causing high risk of respiratory irritation in Manatee, Sarasota counties
A number of beaches from Manatee to Sarasota Counties are under a moderate to high risk of respiratory irritation due to harmful red tide algal blooms, according to recent data from the National Centers for Coastal Ocean Science (NCCOS).
fox13news.com
Our Lady Food Pantry serving 300 families a week, entirely through volunteers
WIMAUMA, Fla. - For more than two decades Our Lady of Guadalupe Food Pantry has been feeding families in Hillsborough County. Their incredible mission to help feed those in need is what's right with Tampa Bay. On Saturday mornings, long lines form around Our Lady Food Pantry in Wimauma. "It...
fox13news.com
Recovering alcoholic finds strength by serving others
TAMPA, Fla. - Volunteers at Feeding Tampa Bay's Trinity Cafe serve meals every day to the food insecure and one of them knows all too well the struggles of the streets because he's been there. Joel Sitloh volunteers Monday through Friday and serves with as big a smile as you'll...
Englewood Beach Waterfest will go on despite red tide levels
Beach goers explain why Waterfest should happen and the president of Waterfest announces that there will be free admission.
srqmagazine.com
All Hail the New Wink Wink Modern Lounge Menu
It’s flirty, it’s fun, it’s mid-century modern, elevated tiki bar bliss. Yes, there’s something special happening at Wink Wink Modern Lounge, the restaurant connected with the Rosemary District’s Sarasota Modern Hotel, and judging by its new menu, we’re all in for a long love affair.
Wesley Chapel residents flooded out, nowhere to turn
Wesley Chapel residents are turning to 8 On Your Side about flooding they blame on new development in Pasco County. One day after our story, the Southwest Water Management District sent staff to listen to resident's concerns.
fox13news.com
STEM program focused on animatronics launches at two Manatee County middle schools
BRADENTON, Fla. - Two Manatee County middle schools are adding unique STEM programs thanks to the largest manufacturer in theme park animatronics. Garner Holt and his team at Garner Holt Productions in California are the minds behind some of the most lifelike animatronic figures at places like Disney World, Universal Studios and Chuck E Cheese.
Mysuncoast.com
Holiday food giveaways set this week
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Two large holiday food giveaways for needy families are scheduled this week in Sarasota. Thursday, Nov. 17, 4-6 p.m., Ed Smith Stadium, 2700 12th St. Enter on Tuttle Avenue entrance just south of 12th Street. Saturday, Nov. 19, 9-11 a.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777...
Mysuncoast.com
SCF gets additional funds for commercial driver training
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - State College of Florida Manatee-Sarasota will receive a second grant of nearly $3 million to continue to expand it’s commercial driver’s license program, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday. This is in addition to $1.2 million the college received for the program in September. FleetForce...
fox13news.com
Tampa business turns scrap metal into custom artwork
TAMPA, Fla. - A local business is sculpting art from what many would consider to be junk. They're proving that just some scrap metal and a lot of creativity, there's no limit to what you can create. Rusic Steel Creations has been making custom artwork in the Tampa Bay area...
