Sarasota, FL

sarasotamagazine.com

All the Best Holiday Events Happening in Sarasota This Year

Saturday, Nov. 19, George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way, North Port, (941) 240-8122, northportfl.gov. From 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 19, the Gingerbread House Workshop will feature music, games and a hot chocolate bar. Houses built at the workshop or at home can be entered into the Gingerbread House People’s Choice contest on Monday, Nov. 21, and will remain on view for voting through Saturday, Dec. 3, culminating in an awards ceremony at the Poinsettia Festival. Each kit is stocked with all the necessary building materials. Admission is $15 and includes one house kit; each additional house is $10.
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Siesta Key home tops sales at $5.4 million

A home in Ocean View tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Robert Pappas, of Sarasota, sold the home at 8347 Midnight Pass Road to Michael and Sheila Cloonen, trustees, of Palmer, Texas, for $5,445,000. Built in 2010, it has four bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a pool and 6,512 square feet of living area. It sold for $6.5 million in 2021.
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

St. Armands Winter Fest moves toward Friday opening despite quarrel

Teams of workers nearly outnumbered tourists in St. Armands Circle this week, setting up attractions, decorating and lighting the shopping district’s park for the six-week run of a new festival scheduled to open at 4 p.m. Friday. Organizers and merchants say the St. Armands Winter Spectacular, which will feature...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Suncoast locals travel back to yesteryear at the Sarasota Medieval Fair

MYAKKA CITY, Fla. (WWSB) - Whether you’re interested in archaic duals, or metal working by a real blacksmith— the Sarasota Medieval Fair is the place to get your fix. Tucked in the Woods of Mallaranny in Myakka City, people are able to transport themselves to yesteryear. With Hurricanes...
SARASOTA, FL
fox13news.com

Recovering alcoholic finds strength by serving others

TAMPA, Fla. - Volunteers at Feeding Tampa Bay's Trinity Cafe serve meals every day to the food insecure and one of them knows all too well the struggles of the streets because he's been there. Joel Sitloh volunteers Monday through Friday and serves with as big a smile as you'll...
TAMPA, FL
srqmagazine.com

All Hail the New Wink Wink Modern Lounge Menu

It’s flirty, it’s fun, it’s mid-century modern, elevated tiki bar bliss. Yes, there’s something special happening at Wink Wink Modern Lounge, the restaurant connected with the Rosemary District’s Sarasota Modern Hotel, and judging by its new menu, we’re all in for a long love affair.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Holiday food giveaways set this week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Two large holiday food giveaways for needy families are scheduled this week in Sarasota. Thursday, Nov. 17, 4-6 p.m., Ed Smith Stadium, 2700 12th St. Enter on Tuttle Avenue entrance just south of 12th Street. Saturday, Nov. 19, 9-11 a.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

SCF gets additional funds for commercial driver training

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - State College of Florida Manatee-Sarasota will receive a second grant of nearly $3 million to continue to expand it’s commercial driver’s license program, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday. This is in addition to $1.2 million the college received for the program in September. FleetForce...
BRADENTON, FL
fox13news.com

Tampa business turns scrap metal into custom artwork

TAMPA, Fla. - A local business is sculpting art from what many would consider to be junk. They're proving that just some scrap metal and a lot of creativity, there's no limit to what you can create. Rusic Steel Creations has been making custom artwork in the Tampa Bay area...
TAMPA, FL

