Woman pulls out gun, threatens to kill driver during road rage incident in Winter Haven, police say
Police say a woman landed behind bars after an alleged road rage incident in Winter Haven on Wednesday.
11-year-old boy hit by SUV in Polk County has injuries to leg, face, stomach, family says
POINCIANA, Fla. — Eleven-year-old Zion Alston left his home Monday morning to head to his bus stop before going to school. During his walk, Zion was struck by an SUV in a hit-and-run in Poinciana. "Something told me to tell him not to go because I had just received...
Mother of Orange County man permanently wounded after being struck by ATV on sidewalk speaks out
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County mother said her son was struck down by someone driving an ATV and left on the side of the road. She said she believes the hit-and-run crash involved a large group of people riding ATVs and dirt bikes. It happened in Dr....
click orlando
Motorcyclist killed after slamming into pole in Orange County, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 34-year-old man is dead after his motorcycle wrecked early Wednesday morning in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the Kissimmee man was heading north on a Kawasaki Ninja on Palk Parkway, south of Lake Street around 3 a.m. [TRENDING: Become...
fox13news.com
Surveillance video shows moment when Poinciana hit-and-run driver collided with child
In this surveillance footage, the driver is seen crashing into an 11-year-old child. Polk County deputies said the driver fled but turned himself in that morning. The child was taken to a nearby hospital and has a broken leg.
1 dead after 5-car collision in Highlands County
The Florida Highway Patrol said one person is dead after a five-car crash in Highlands County on Monday.
11-year-old injured after hit-and-run in Polk County; suspect turns himself in
An 11-year-old child is recovering after a hit-and-run Tuesday morning, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
positivelyosceola.com
22-year-old girl arrested for stealing cash, and food from food trucks in Kissimmee, deputies say
The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Kissimmee woman who they say is responsible for a string of food truck burglaries at World Food Trucks in Kissimmee. 22-year-old Nicole Onqu was arrested on November 10 for breaking into numerous food trucks then robbing cash drawers, stealing electronic items, and food items with a total value of $3,225.
73-year-old woman dies, another driver seriously hurt after crash in Winter Haven
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A woman died after a car crashed into her SUV Sunday evening in Polk County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened just after 7 p.m. on Lucerne Park Road (State Road 544), east of Wildflower Drive in Winter Haven. Troopers say a...
WESH
FHP: Man dies in Orange County crash
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol responded to a deadly Orange County crash Wednesday. A 34-year-old man from Kissimmee was driving a motorcycle and crashed just after 3 a.m. Wednesday on Palm Parkway and Lake Street. Troopers said he was headed north on Palm Parkway. As the driver...
fox35orlando.com
Person shot while waiting in car at McDonald's drive-thru in Orlando, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - One person is expected to recover after being shot while sitting in a car at a McDonald's drive-through Monday night, according to police. Officers said it happened on West Colonial Drive around 11 p.m. The Orlando Police Department is working to learn who was driving the second...
fox13news.com
Polk County child struck by vehicle in Poinciana neighborhood
POINCIANA, Fla. - A child was hit by a vehicle in a Poinciana neighborhood. The incident occurred Tuesday morning on Rio Grande Forest Lane. There is no word yet on what led up to the collision. According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, the child has a broken leg. :...
click orlando
Crash shuts down SR-33 in Clermont for hours
CLERMONT, Fla. – A crash has northbound State Road 33 shut down in Clermont for about two hours on Wednesday, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said the crash happened near County Road 474. [TRENDING: WATCH AGAIN: NASA’s mega moon rocket lifts off...
fox13news.com
Port of Tampa Bay construction worker dead after 3,000-pound bundle of lumber crushes him, deputies say
TAMPA, Fla. - A construction worker is dead after a bundle of lumber rolled off a forklift and crushed him Wednesday, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said. Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputies said they responded to the accident at Port Tampa Bay at about 11:07 a.m. A person working at...
Child dies after being found unresponsive at hotel near Universal Orlando
A child has died after being found unresponsive alongside their mother at an Orlando hotel.
Florida deputies say woman attacked father, locked niece in bedroom
A woman was arrested on several charges after she attacked her father and locked herself in a bedroom with her niece while armed with a B.B. gun.
Winter Haven Woman Dies, Lakeland Woman Injured After Crash On Lucerne Park Road
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A 73-year-old Winter Haven woman has died and a 24-year-old Lakeland woman suffered serious injuries in a crash that happened around 7:05 pm on Sunday. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a car driven by the Lakeland woman was traveling eastbound on
WESH
Apopka police officer arrested on DUI charges
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police have arrested an Apopka police officer for allegedly driving under the influence. They arrested 31-year-old Sara Muni Tuesday night after she got into a crash with another driver, pushed him, and blocked his path, police said. She also opened the driver’s car door without his permission and repeatedly told him she was a cop.
fox13news.com
Woman caught on video stealing puppy from Lakeland store, investigators say
LAKELAND, Fla. - Investigators are searching for a woman who was seen stealing a Dachshund puppy from "All About Puppies" in Lakeland. The woman, who has not been identified, was caught on the store's surveillance video stealing the puppy on October 13 at around 2:45 p.m., the Lakeland Police Department said.
1 dead after Hillsborough County shooting: HCSO
One person is dead after a shooting on Tuesday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO).
