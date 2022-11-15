ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poinciana, FL

positivelyosceola.com

22-year-old girl arrested for stealing cash, and food from food trucks in Kissimmee, deputies say

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Kissimmee woman who they say is responsible for a string of food truck burglaries at World Food Trucks in Kissimmee. 22-year-old Nicole Onqu was arrested on November 10 for breaking into numerous food trucks then robbing cash drawers, stealing electronic items, and food items with a total value of $3,225.
KISSIMMEE, FL
WESH

FHP: Man dies in Orange County crash

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol responded to a deadly Orange County crash Wednesday. A 34-year-old man from Kissimmee was driving a motorcycle and crashed just after 3 a.m. Wednesday on Palm Parkway and Lake Street. Troopers said he was headed north on Palm Parkway. As the driver...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Polk County child struck by vehicle in Poinciana neighborhood

POINCIANA, Fla. - A child was hit by a vehicle in a Poinciana neighborhood. The incident occurred Tuesday morning on Rio Grande Forest Lane. There is no word yet on what led up to the collision. According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, the child has a broken leg. :...
POLK COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Crash shuts down SR-33 in Clermont for hours

CLERMONT, Fla. – A crash has northbound State Road 33 shut down in Clermont for about two hours on Wednesday, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said the crash happened near County Road 474. [TRENDING: WATCH AGAIN: NASA’s mega moon rocket lifts off...
CLERMONT, FL
WESH

Apopka police officer arrested on DUI charges

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police have arrested an Apopka police officer for allegedly driving under the influence. They arrested 31-year-old Sara Muni Tuesday night after she got into a crash with another driver, pushed him, and blocked his path, police said. She also opened the driver’s car door without his permission and repeatedly told him she was a cop.
APOPKA, FL
fox13news.com

Woman caught on video stealing puppy from Lakeland store, investigators say

LAKELAND, Fla. - Investigators are searching for a woman who was seen stealing a Dachshund puppy from "All About Puppies" in Lakeland. The woman, who has not been identified, was caught on the store's surveillance video stealing the puppy on October 13 at around 2:45 p.m., the Lakeland Police Department said.
LAKELAND, FL

