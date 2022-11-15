ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Bay News 9

Judge blocks DeSantis law on barring 'woke' education

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge in Florida on Thursday blocked a law pushed by Gov. Ron DeSantis that restricts certain race-based conversations and analysis in colleges. Tallahassee U.S. District Judge Mark Walker issued a temporary injunction against the so-called “Stop Woke” act in a ruling that called...
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

Trump 2024 rivals court his donors at big Las Vegas meeting

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Republican Party's nascent 2024 class, emboldened as ever, openly cast Donald Trump as "a loser” over and over on Friday as they courted donors and activists fretting about the GOP's future under the former president's leadership. Trump's vocal critics included current and former...
LAS VEGAS, NV

