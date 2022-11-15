Read full article on original website
Mitch McConnell Votes Against Interracial Marriage Bill Despite Asian Wife
The Senate voted to move forward with the Respect for Marriage Act with a bipartisan majority of 62 on Wednesday.
Bay News 9
Judge blocks DeSantis law on barring 'woke' education
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge in Florida on Thursday blocked a law pushed by Gov. Ron DeSantis that restricts certain race-based conversations and analysis in colleges. Tallahassee U.S. District Judge Mark Walker issued a temporary injunction against the so-called “Stop Woke” act in a ruling that called...
'When will it stop?': LGBTQ community, Pulse survivors react to Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs
LGBTQ leaders, activists and Pulse shooting survivors said they feared for their safety after a mass shooting Saturday at Club Q in Colorado Springs.
Bay News 9
Trump 2024 rivals court his donors at big Las Vegas meeting
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Republican Party's nascent 2024 class, emboldened as ever, openly cast Donald Trump as "a loser” over and over on Friday as they courted donors and activists fretting about the GOP's future under the former president's leadership. Trump's vocal critics included current and former...
