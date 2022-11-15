ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

The Independent

Colorado Springs shooting: What we know about rampage that killed five and injured 25 at LGBT+ club

A gunman killed five people and injured 25 others during a mass shooting inside a LGBT+ nightclub in Colorado Springs on 19 November.Police officers responded to the scene shortly after midnight after 911 dispatchers received “numerous” calls that there was an active shooter inside the club, according to Colorado Springs Police Department spokesperson Lt Pam Castro.Club Q said it was “devastated” by the “hate attack”.A post on the club’s Facebook page said that people inside the building helped stop the gunman.“Our [prayers] and thoughts are with all the victims and their families and friends,” according to a post on...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KTVZ

3 men charged after deadly shootout off Puerto Rico coast

Federal authorities filed drug trafficking charges Friday against three men allegedly involved in a deadly shootout with U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents off the coast of Puerto Rico.One agent was killed and two more were injured after men traveling on a boat headed toward Cabo Rojo on a key smuggling route exchanged fire with a routine patrol, according to a Friday release by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The FBI is leading the investigation into the shooting.
KTVZ

A Dallas police officer has been arrested after a shooting inside an Uber

A Dallas police officer was arrested Friday after pointing a gun at the front seat passenger of an Uber ride they were sharing, police said. Officer Anthony Heims was arrested by the Dallas Police Department and charged with aggravated assault, according to a news release. Police responded to a 911...
DALLAS, OR

