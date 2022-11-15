ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
Thrillist

These Are the Cheapest Places to Buy a Home in the U.S. Right Now

While the NYC real estate market continues to be a thing of nightmares, cities across the US are boasting reasonably priced properties. Wild for us New Yorkers, but it actually makes sense. According to a recent study conducted by LendingTree, it's a lot easier for folks to buy in the South and Midwest.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CNBC

The 10 most expensive ZIP codes in the U.S.

For the third straight year, Atherton, California, is the most expensive ZIP code in the U.S. to own a home. Homes in the exclusive Bay Area town sold for a median price of $9 million in 2022, increasing 0.56% from 2021, according to an analysis by online realtor RealtyHop. The first-place ranking goes back three years to when the annual rankings were first tracked.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Cheddar News

As Tech Layoffs Hit Silicon Valley, California's Future Gets Called Into Question

"When the news of sweeping layoffs hitting the tech industry started hitting the headlines, Delivering Happiness Jenn Lim CEO felt like she understand what people were going through. A victim of layoffs during the dot-com bubble burst in the late 1990s to early 2000s, she remembers the depression that hit the Bay Area."It's such a drastic change from the high to the low," said Lim, who authored "Beyond Happiness." "I think in some ways, because we've been in a low for a while and we've had already a recession, things have been continuously tenuous."Within the last month, about 38,000 tech...
CALIFORNIA STATE
geekwire.com

At Amazon HQ in Seattle, employees share mixed emotions about company layoffs

The Banana Stand, Spheres, restaurants, food trucks and mini dog park were all bustling on and around Amazon’s headquarters campus in Seattle on Wednesday afternoon. As employees ventured out during the sunny lunchtime hour, the only cloud hanging over the company’s office towers was the layoffs being conducted inside.
SEATTLE, WA
marinelink.com

US Container Freight is Shrinking

Container freight volumes at the largest U.S. ports were down 3.8% in September compared with the same month a year earlier, confirming the slackening of merchandise trade and downturn in the business cycle. The ports of New York-New Jersey, Los Angeles, Long Beach, Savannah, Houston, Norfolk, Charleston, Seattle and Oakland...

Comments / 0

Community Policy