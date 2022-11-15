If the current costs of your favorite foods is hard to stomach, just head to Sam’s Club, which is actually lowering the price on one of its most popular cafe items. Previously priced at $1.50, the Sam’s Club hot dog combo is now only $1.38. The combo includes a hot dog and 32-ounce drink with free refills. That means you can start your shopping trip with a hot dog and soda, grab all of your essentials, then get a refill for your drive home.

1 DAY AGO