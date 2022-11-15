Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
WWEs Scarlett Bordeaux Has Drink Thrown On Her By Fan At WWE Live Event At The Peoria Illinois Civic CenterJason Morton
Best Hiking Trails and State Parks in PeoriaTammy EminethPeoria, IL
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
25newsnow.com
Prosecutors: Pekin murder suspect admitted to ‘punching’ victim in face
PEKIN (25 News Now) - A murder suspect admitted to punching a victim in the face before his eventual death weeks later, according to court documents obtained by 25 News. 20-year-old Kolby Kincade is in jail for the murder of 53-year-old Richard Wass. Police say both lived at the same apartment complex on Pine Street, and neighbors say they lived next door to each other.
Central Illinois Proud
$1.5 million bond set for first-degree murder suspect
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria man, arrested in connection to the murder of a 15-year-old boy, made his first appearance before a judge on Wednesday. Erick D. Jackson, 18, received a $1.5 million bond during his hearing. Jackson was arrested on Monday, Nov. 14, and charged with first-degree...
1470 WMBD
Victim identified in Pekin homicide as suspect remains jailed
PEKIN, Ill. – We’re learning more about the death of a Pekin man, days after he was severely beaten and as the man accused of doing it now faces murder charges. Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley says Richard Wass, 53, was pronounced dead at his home Friday, November 11, and while an autopsy has been held, the cause of death is being withheld.
Trial date set for woman accused of killing 2 people with her car in April
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — There’s now a trial date for a woman accused of striking two people with her car, resulting in their deaths. The incident happened near Throttle Bar and Grill in East Peoria back in April. 24-year-old Stephanie Melgoza faces charges including aggravated DUI, aggravated reckless driving, and failure to reduce speed. Wednesday […]
25newsnow.com
1 person wounded in Bloomington mobile home park, building hit in separate gunfire report
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Bloomington Police say one person was wounded in a shooting late Wednesday night in a mobile home park on the city’s south side. A building was hit by gunfire on the city’s east about 90 before that, but police don’t know now of any connection.
starvedrock.media
SV Teen Faces Felony Charges After Alleged Scuffle With Police
A teenage girl is accused of getting violent with police in La Salle. Nineteen-year-old Aubreah Worden of Spring Valley was arrested Tuesday afternoon in the 900 block of 9th Street. She's charged with aggravated battery to a peace officer, resisting an officer and criminal damage to property. Worden was hauled...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria man arrested for stealing fire truck
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A local man was indicted Tuesday for being in possession of a fire truck owned by the Peoria Fire Department. Brandon D. Knight, 24, is alleged to have been in possession of a stolen motor vehicle on Sept. 24. The vehicle in question? None other...
newschannel20.com
Man charged with murder in deadly I-55 crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — An Auburn man has been indicted on six counts, including murder, after a deadly crash on I-55 last week. Shane Woods is accused of driving the wrong way on I-55 near mile marker 89 in Sangamon County on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Four vehicles were involved...
wlds.com
Greene County Jail Inmate Hospitalized For Suicide Attempt Has Died
The Greene County Jail inmate who attempted suicide over a week ago has died. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon says that 60 year old Kent P. Humphrey of Quincy, who was transported by EMS to St. John’s Hopsital in Springfield for injuries sustained in a suicide attempt on November 3rd died Saturday evening in the ICU.
25newsnow.com
2 arrested after gun fired during altercation
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A gun fired during an altercation did not injure anyone, but two people were arrested as a result. Bloomington residents Robert White and Shikyra Johnson were both arrested after Bloomington Police officers were dispatched to a residence in the 300 block of Locust Street. Officers...
25newsnow.com
Peoria man sentenced to 30 years in prison for role in conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A 31-year-old Peoria man is sentenced to 30 years in prison for his role in a conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine. Evidence presented against Christopher R. Williams, Jr., of the 2100 block of West Starr Street, also known as “Black,” alleged that Williams was a large-scale dealer of ice methamphetamine throughout the greater Peoria area.
1470 WMBD
Peoria man gets decades in prison on federal meth-related charges
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man described by federal prosecutors as the leader of an extensive methamphetamine conspiracy will spend the next three decades in jail. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Christopher Williams, Jr., 32, was given 360 months in prison after pleading guilty back in May to several methamphetamine-related charges, including Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess it.
wmay.com
Report: Driver Had Been Stopped By Police Shortly Before Fatal I-55 Crash
The Auburn man who is now facing charges in a fatal crash on Interstate 55 last week had been stopped by police shortly before the deadly collision, but left the scene in defiance of the officer’s instructions. The State Journal-Register reports that a Divernon police officer pulled 44-year-old Shane...
wjbc.com
Two McLean County residents facing weapon charges
BLOOMINGTON – McLean County prosecutors are charging two Bloomington residents with multiple weapon charges. Early Monday morning, police responded to the 300 block of Locust St. for shots fired call. During an investigation, police reported an altercation between Robert White and Shikyra Johnson, and a gun was fired. Prosecutors...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria police issue collision alert
UPDATE (10:01 p.m.) — As of 10 p.m., the traffic collision alert in Peoria has been lifted. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department issued a traffic collision alert for the City of Peoria at 4:50 p.m. Wednesday. According to a press release, those involved in vehicle...
Man charged for murder in Grand Ave. shooting pleads not guilty
A Galesburg man facing murder charges for the shooting on Grand Avenue this summer pleaded not guilty on Monday afternoon in Knox County Court. 33-year-old Asheem Afutu faces charges of murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm in connection with the killing of Gregory D. Tucker in a Grand Ave. parking lot on July 24th, 2022.
Central Illinois Proud
Correctional officer arrested for worker’s comp fraud
MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A McLean County Correctional Officer has been arrested Tuesday after a months-long investigation showed revealed that he misused leave time and committed fraud in worker’s compensation claims. Ryan C. Hitch, 48, was arrested Tuesday by officers from the McLean County Sheriff’s office and...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria man sentenced for possession of firearm ammunition as a felon
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria resident Jacobi Turner-Claudin, 29, was sentenced to 40 months in federal prison for possessing firearm ammunition as a registered felon. Senior U.S. District Judge Michael M. Mihm was presented evidence by prosecutors that Turner-Claudin was a passenger in a vehicle that fled from the police on April 21, 2022.
1470 WMBD
Man sentenced to federal prison following April police chase
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man will go to prison for a few years after pleading guilty to a felony weapons-related charge. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Jacobi Turner-Claudin, 29, was sentenced last week to three and a third years in prison after pleading guilty back in July to a charge of Possession of Firearm Ammunition by a Felon.
newschannel20.com
Man arrested in deadly I-55 crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — An Auburn man who pleaded guilty to his involvement in the January 6th Capitol Riot has now been arrested for a deadly crash on I-55. Shane Woods, 44, has been arrested for reckless homicide, aggravated driving under the influence, fleeing/eluding, driving under the influence. "Our...
Comments / 0