Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Day in History: November 17William Saint ValWashington, DC
Black Women The Main Target Of Washington D.C.'s First Serial KillerStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
Virginia, Maryland, and DC Drivers Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a REAL ID to Board a Plane or Enter Federal BuildingsMark HakeMaryland State
The 2009 Murder Of The Salsa QueenStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
NFL and Team Owner Sued by GovernmentNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Related
NBC Washington
On Dec. 5, Virginia's HOV Rules Will Change on I-66. Here's What to Know
A big warning for drivers in Northern Virginia: Changes are coming to Interstate 66, both inside and outside the Capital Beltway. HOV requirements along the entire length of I-66, from Rosslyn to Gainesville, will go from HOV-2 to HOV-3 starting Dec. 5. All other drivers will have to pay to use the toll lanes.
Loudoun County launches new Silver Line bus routes
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — The Silver Line is now open. As a result, Loudoun County Transit will begin to phase-in Silver Line Bus service beginning Wednesday. A total of 21 new Silver Line bus routes will provide weekday service to and from 156 local stops including Loudoun County Park and Ride lots and Silver Line Metrorail stations. Here's what you need to know.
Sinkhole closes portion of Clopper Road in both directions
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Editor's Note: The above video was published in June of 2022 regarding another sinkhole in Montgomery County. Drivers are being asked to find an alternate route after a sinkhole closed a portion of Clopper Road on Tuesday. Clopper Road is currently closed in both directions...
New Silver Line extension draws in excitement from riders, leaders
DULLES, Va. — The highly anticipated Silver Line extension is finally open. The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) project consists of six new Metro stops including the Washington Dulles International Airport. The second phase of the plan was $250 million over budget and four years behind schedule, but...
Man goes for 'speed record' at all DC-area Metro stations
ASHBURN, Va. — After years of waiting, the new Silver Line Metro extension is finally open. For most people that means another option for getting to Dulles International Airport and elsewhere, for one D.C. man, it means a chance at a spot in the record books. Lucas Wall, a...
arlnow.com
County proposes removing right-turn-only lanes to improve safety in East Falls Church
Arlington County has drafted preliminary designs to slow speeds and improve safety for cyclists and pedestrians along a busy artery in the East Falls Church neighborhood. It proposes a number of streetscape changes to N. Sycamore Street between Langston Blvd and 19th Street N., near the East Falls Church Metro station and not far from the W&OD Trail. A fatal crash happened just over a year ago within the project’s boundaries at the intersection of N. Sycamore Street and Washington Blvd.
fox5dc.com
Fairfax County residents organize against data center rezoning
Virginia residents organize against data center rezoning. In Fairfax County, a victory for homeowners who suspected a data center was headed to their community. Neighbors in the Bren Mar section of the county, close to the Alexandria city line and Van Dorn Street Metro Station, got their first clue when they spotted a flier about a proposed rezone for an area near their homes.
It Just Got Cheaper and Easier to Fly Out of IAD Airport
D.C. travelers can now easily take the metro to Washington Dulles International Airport.
Regulators slam WMATA for ongoing safety issues
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — The Washington Metro Safety Commission issued a scathing report Tuesday on ongoing safety issues at WMATA. During a Washington Metrorail Safety Commission (WMSC) commissioners meeting Tuesday afternoon, the regulatory agency said it found instances where WMATA put trains into service with rail cars that did not meet WMATA’s own safety standards. Then allowing those trains to remain in service “bypassing WMATA’s wholistic safety process.”
mocoshow.com
Clopper Rd in Germantown Closed Due to Sinkhole
WSSC UPDATE: WATER STATION OPEN – 11/15 – 7pm – 10pm at Clopper Mill Elementary School 18501 Cinnamon Dr., Germantown. Clopper Road (MD-117) is currently closed from Mateny Road to Waring Station Road due to a sinkhole, according to the Montgomery County Office of Emergency Management & Homeland Security. Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route and expect significant delays. We will post an update when more information is available.
WAMU
Excitement and jubilation as metro opens the silver line extension to Dulles
Ribbon cutting ceremony at the Ashburn station. WMATAÕs Randy Clarke, 4th from left, and Loudoun County Board of Supervisors Chair Phyllis Randall, 5th from left, as confetti falls. It was a scene of jubilation, excitement, and relief. Decades after it was planned – and four years after it was...
WTOP
How 1 new Silver Line stop could spark development in 2 counties
Some local residents might not know the location of one particular stop along the new Silver Line extension — Innovation Station. But if someone mentioned “that oddly shaped, dark-colored glass building you see from the Dulles Toll Road,” that would solve the mystery. “If you’ve seen the...
Traffic signals will be added at Exit 133 (Route 17) in Stafford this week
Courtesy of Ben Schumin (CC 2.0) Drivers at Exit 133 (Rt. 17) in Stafford should be aware that VDOT is adding temporary traffic signals that will direct those entering and exiting I-95 northbound.
Two people shot on Metrobus in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metro Transit Police Department and the Metropolitan Police Department were investigating a double shooting that took place in Southeast Thursday morning. The Washington Metropolitan Transit Authority (WMATA) said the people were shot on a Metrobus on the A6 Route near 8th and Yuma streets SE. (Initially, WMATA said one […]
On I-95 South, Exit 126 (Spotsylvania) will have a nighttime closure this week
I-95 drivers who use Exit 126 (Spotsylvania) at night, take note: The southbound off-ramp will close on Wednesday night. VDOT said the Exit 126 off-ramp in Spotsylvania, which leads to Rt. 1, will close from November 16 at 10 p.m. until 2 a.m. on Thursday, November 17.
Sinkhole prompts road closure in Montgomery County; crews work to fix broken water main
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A large sinkhole opened up in the middle of a roadway, leading public safety workers to close the roadway as crews tried to repair a large water main break. The sinkhole led to the closure of Clopper Road between Mateny Road and Game Preserve Road. The broken water […]
Residents asked to shelter in place after Lorton stabbing
LORTON, Va. (DC News Now) — Police were working to contact a man and take him into custody on Wednesday evening after they believe he stabbed a woman in Lorton. Police said they were first called to the 9600 block of Hagel Circle. The woman was taken to the hospital with injuries, but they expected […]
WUSA
2nd gas explosion in 8 months in Montgomery County
At least 12 people were hurt after what firefighters believe was a gas-fed fire and explosion in Gaithersburg Wednesday morning. Two of those people are hospitalized.
WUSA
Dulles Airport metro station will open tomorrow after years of delays
After years of delays and cost overruns... You'll finally be able to take the metro to Dulles Airport. Six new stations will open tomorrow at 5 a-m.
loudounnow.com
Leesburg Council Picks Battlefield Interchange Design
The Leesburg Town Council is lining up behind an unusual interchange design to address a frequent traffic coke point on the Rt. 15 bypass. On Tuesday, the council is expected to formally endorse a Rt. 15/Battlefield Parkway interchange that will use two roundabouts and a bridge to keep traffic—and pedestrians—moving.
WUSA9
Washington, DC
44K+
Followers
12K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Washington, D.C. local newshttps://www.wusa9.com/
Comments / 0