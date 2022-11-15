ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

NBC Washington

On Dec. 5, Virginia's HOV Rules Will Change on I-66. Here's What to Know

A big warning for drivers in Northern Virginia: Changes are coming to Interstate 66, both inside and outside the Capital Beltway. HOV requirements along the entire length of I-66, from Rosslyn to Gainesville, will go from HOV-2 to HOV-3 starting Dec. 5. All other drivers will have to pay to use the toll lanes.
GAINESVILLE, VA
WUSA9

Loudoun County launches new Silver Line bus routes

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — The Silver Line is now open. As a result, Loudoun County Transit will begin to phase-in Silver Line Bus service beginning Wednesday. A total of 21 new Silver Line bus routes will provide weekday service to and from 156 local stops including Loudoun County Park and Ride lots and Silver Line Metrorail stations. Here's what you need to know.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

New Silver Line extension draws in excitement from riders, leaders

DULLES, Va. — The highly anticipated Silver Line extension is finally open. The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) project consists of six new Metro stops including the Washington Dulles International Airport. The second phase of the plan was $250 million over budget and four years behind schedule, but...
WASHINGTON, DC
arlnow.com

County proposes removing right-turn-only lanes to improve safety in East Falls Church

Arlington County has drafted preliminary designs to slow speeds and improve safety for cyclists and pedestrians along a busy artery in the East Falls Church neighborhood. It proposes a number of streetscape changes to N. Sycamore Street between Langston Blvd and 19th Street N., near the East Falls Church Metro station and not far from the W&OD Trail. A fatal crash happened just over a year ago within the project’s boundaries at the intersection of N. Sycamore Street and Washington Blvd.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Fairfax County residents organize against data center rezoning

Virginia residents organize against data center rezoning. In Fairfax County, a victory for homeowners who suspected a data center was headed to their community. Neighbors in the Bren Mar section of the county, close to the Alexandria city line and Van Dorn Street Metro Station, got their first clue when they spotted a flier about a proposed rezone for an area near their homes.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Regulators slam WMATA for ongoing safety issues

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — The Washington Metro Safety Commission issued a scathing report Tuesday on ongoing safety issues at WMATA. During a Washington Metrorail Safety Commission (WMSC) commissioners meeting Tuesday afternoon, the regulatory agency said it found instances where WMATA put trains into service with rail cars that did not meet WMATA’s own safety standards. Then allowing those trains to remain in service “bypassing WMATA’s wholistic safety process.”
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Clopper Rd in Germantown Closed Due to Sinkhole

WSSC UPDATE: WATER STATION OPEN – 11/15 – 7pm – 10pm at Clopper Mill Elementary School 18501 Cinnamon Dr., Germantown. Clopper Road (MD-117) is currently closed from Mateny Road to Waring Station Road due to a sinkhole, according to the Montgomery County Office of Emergency Management & Homeland Security. Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route and expect significant delays. We will post an update when more information is available.
GERMANTOWN, MD
WTOP

How 1 new Silver Line stop could spark development in 2 counties

Some local residents might not know the location of one particular stop along the new Silver Line extension — Innovation Station. But if someone mentioned “that oddly shaped, dark-colored glass building you see from the Dulles Toll Road,” that would solve the mystery. “If you’ve seen the...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
DC News Now

Two people shot on Metrobus in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metro Transit Police Department and the Metropolitan Police Department were investigating a double shooting that took place in Southeast Thursday morning. The Washington Metropolitan Transit Authority (WMATA) said the people were shot on a Metrobus on the A6 Route near 8th and Yuma streets SE. (Initially, WMATA said one […]
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Residents asked to shelter in place after Lorton stabbing

LORTON, Va. (DC News Now) — Police were working to contact a man and take him into custody on Wednesday evening after they believe he stabbed a woman in Lorton. Police said they were first called to the 9600 block of Hagel Circle. The woman was taken to the hospital with injuries, but they expected […]
LORTON, VA
loudounnow.com

Leesburg Council Picks Battlefield Interchange Design

The Leesburg Town Council is lining up behind an unusual interchange design to address a frequent traffic coke point on the Rt. 15 bypass. On Tuesday, the council is expected to formally endorse a Rt. 15/Battlefield Parkway interchange that will use two roundabouts and a bridge to keep traffic—and pedestrians—moving.
LEESBURG, VA
WUSA9

WUSA9

