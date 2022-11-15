Read full article on original website
WSAZ
Staff shortages forcing Kanawha schools to prepare for potential remote learning
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With the combination of staff shortages and an abbreviated, holiday work week, Kanawha County Schools is preparing families for a potential return to remote learning. “I have a concern about every day, as far as do we have enough drivers, do we have enough cooks, do...
Staffing shortages in Kanawha County, West Virginia schools could lead to remote learning Thanksgiving week
With 24 bus driver vacancies in the county and shortages in numerous other areas he said having one or two people out would be a major problem.
Elementary school in West Virginia on remote learning due to detected carbon monoxide
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Gauley River Elementary School in Craigsville, West Virginia, will be on remote learning on Wednesday and resume normal schedule on Thursday due to HVAC repairs after carbon monoxide (CO) was detected in the building. The Nicholas County Board of Education announced on Tuesday that Gauley River students were dismissed. School […]
WSAZ
Swing Sing in Charleston
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - High school show choir season is ramping up with local groups busy fine tuning their routines in the classroom. There is a lot of hard work to be put forth before the entertainers can hit the road this winter. In Kanawha County, the season begins with...
wvpublic.org
New Apprentice Program Takes Hold At Old School Glass Company
As one of the state’s last true glass factories, Blenko Glass Production Manager David Wertz was concerned about the century-old Milton institution surviving within a declining national industry. Partnering with the U.S Department of Labor Apprenticeship Program and the West Virginia Department of Economic Development, the state’s first registered...
WSAZ
Tablecloth tradition with Cabell County Schools
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Thanksgiving isn’t just the time to celebrate old traditions, you can also create new ones!. Dr. Ashely Stephens with Cabell County Schools stopped by First Look at Four with a fun activity that only requires a tablecloth.
wchsnetwork.com
BridgeValley sells residential property in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, W.Va. — The BridgeValley Community and Technical College Board of Governors agreed Wednesday to sell a residential property it owns in Montgomery. The BOG voted unanimously to accept an offer of $81,000 for the house at 161 Fayette Pike. The house used to belong to West Virginia University...
Woodrow Wilson High School to get new coliseum
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) –Raleigh County Schools will conduct at least $40 million in renovations at Woodrow Wilson High School. Over the next eight years, Raleigh County Schools Superintendent David Price said on Monday, November 14, 2022. “It’s part of the plan that will take several years at Woodrow,” noted Price. The plan includes a new […]
Dynamite and picket lines: The great textbook debate that forever changed US school boards
School board meetings have become ground zero for clashing political movements. Once placid meetings now erupt in chaos with heckling, protests and even death threats.
WSAZ
Read Across the River Cities with United Way
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Volunteers spent Tuesday afternoon at local classrooms reading across the river cities. Bill Rosenberger, Carol Bailey and Doug Korstanje stopped by First Look at Four to talk about the program.
DHHR host in-person hiring event for southern counties in West Virginia
LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced today, November 15, 2022, they will be hosting an in-person hiring event in Lewisburg later in the week. The hiring event will be held on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 316 Maplewood Avenue, Suite 3, in Lewisburg. Several positions will be […]
Program to encourage shopping at local businesses in Huntington, West Virginia begins
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A program that will allow participants to earn points and enter into drawings by shopping locally during the holiday season has started in Huntington. The Greater Huntington Candy Cane Trail started on Tuesday. It was launched by the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce with the support of Truist and the Cabell […]
wchsnetwork.com
Kanawha County Commission holds fourth public meeting on Capital Sports Center
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Commission held its fourth public meeting for the Capital Sports Center project on Tuesday. Commissioner Ben Salango, Commission President Kent Carper and City of Charleston officials were on hand at Shawnee Sports Complex to hear from the public on their joint proposed indoor sports complex.
thelevisalazer.com
Grandsons of Wayne County resident honor late grandfather with new scholarship
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Three Marshall University medical alumni have established a new endowed scholarship at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine in honor of their late grandfather. Cousins Samuel D. Wellman Jr., M.D., class of 1983 and a neonatologist in Hickory, North Carolina; Marc A. Workman,...
Charleston-native actor in ‘The Office’ reads book to West Virginia students
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Students at Montrose Elementary School were read “The Office: A Day at Dunder Mifflin Elementary” by an actor in the hit TV show “The Office.” According to the Kanawha County Schools’ Facebook page, Bobby Ray Shafer, who played Bob Vance in the show, stopped by to read the book. The […]
WSAZ
Dilapidated property demolition begins in Nitro
NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Parts of Nitro West Virginia will soon be getting a makeover. The city recently received $350,000 in grant funding to demolish some abandoned properties. The first demolition of the multi-phase project began Tuesday with the first demolition of many. The first property is right off of...
Beckley Galleria Chick-fil-A, officially back open!
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Calling all chicken lovers, the Beckley Galleria Chick-fil-A is officially back open! Richard Jarrell, the Owner and Operator of the Beckley Galleria Chick-fil-A said the drive thru and indoor dinning are officially open. Jarrell told 59News they had a soft opening on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 but they are now officially […]
wchsnetwork.com
Buzz Food Service acquires Huntington-based S.S. Logan Packing Company
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Two of the most well-known wholesale meat distributors in southern West Virginia are now one. On Tuesday, Kanawha Valley-based Buzz Products, Inc. announced the acquisition of Huntington-based S.S. Logan Packing Company. S.S. Logan Packing was founded in 1925 by the Logan family, is the manufacturer and distributor of Cavalier Brand hot dogs, bologna, bacon, and other popular regional grocery items.
WSAZ
Local standout signs with Marshall Softball
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Ramey George didn’t have to consider her college choice for very long. The Huntington St. Joseph’s student grew up in the shadow of Marshall University and when it came time to decide on where she wanted to play college softball, the Herd won the day.
City of Beckley holds leaf pickup
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The City of Beckley is holding its annual leaf and yard debris pickup. If you have bagged leaves or small branches you would like for the City Public Works Department to pick up, you are asked to place them by the curb. The department says leaves must be placed in bags or […]
