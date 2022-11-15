ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

WSAZ

Swing Sing in Charleston

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - High school show choir season is ramping up with local groups busy fine tuning their routines in the classroom. There is a lot of hard work to be put forth before the entertainers can hit the road this winter. In Kanawha County, the season begins with...
CHARLESTON, WV
wvpublic.org

New Apprentice Program Takes Hold At Old School Glass Company

As one of the state’s last true glass factories, Blenko Glass Production Manager David Wertz was concerned about the century-old Milton institution surviving within a declining national industry. Partnering with the U.S Department of Labor Apprenticeship Program and the West Virginia Department of Economic Development, the state’s first registered...
MILTON, WV
WSAZ

Tablecloth tradition with Cabell County Schools

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Thanksgiving isn’t just the time to celebrate old traditions, you can also create new ones!. Dr. Ashely Stephens with Cabell County Schools stopped by First Look at Four with a fun activity that only requires a tablecloth.
CABELL COUNTY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

BridgeValley sells residential property in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, W.Va. — The BridgeValley Community and Technical College Board of Governors agreed Wednesday to sell a residential property it owns in Montgomery. The BOG voted unanimously to accept an offer of $81,000 for the house at 161 Fayette Pike. The house used to belong to West Virginia University...
MONTGOMERY, WV
WVNS

Woodrow Wilson High School to get new coliseum

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) –Raleigh County Schools will conduct at least $40 million in renovations at Woodrow Wilson High School. Over the next eight years, Raleigh County Schools Superintendent David Price said on Monday, November 14, 2022. “It’s part of the plan that will take several years at Woodrow,” noted Price. The plan includes a new […]
BECKLEY, WV
WSAZ

Read Across the River Cities with United Way

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Volunteers spent Tuesday afternoon at local classrooms reading across the river cities. Bill Rosenberger, Carol Bailey and Doug Korstanje stopped by First Look at Four to talk about the program.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WVNS

DHHR host in-person hiring event for southern counties in West Virginia

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced today, November 15, 2022, they will be hosting an in-person hiring event in Lewisburg later in the week. The hiring event will be held on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 316 Maplewood Avenue, Suite 3, in Lewisburg. Several positions will be […]
LEWISBURG, WV
WSAZ

Dilapidated property demolition begins in Nitro

NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Parts of Nitro West Virginia will soon be getting a makeover. The city recently received $350,000 in grant funding to demolish some abandoned properties. The first demolition of the multi-phase project began Tuesday with the first demolition of many. The first property is right off of...
NITRO, WV
WVNS

Beckley Galleria Chick-fil-A, officially back open!

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Calling all chicken lovers, the Beckley Galleria Chick-fil-A is officially back open! Richard Jarrell, the Owner and Operator of the Beckley Galleria Chick-fil-A said the drive thru and indoor dinning are officially open. Jarrell told 59News they had a soft opening on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 but they are now officially […]
BECKLEY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Buzz Food Service acquires Huntington-based S.S. Logan Packing Company

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Two of the most well-known wholesale meat distributors in southern West Virginia are now one. On Tuesday, Kanawha Valley-based Buzz Products, Inc. announced the acquisition of Huntington-based S.S. Logan Packing Company. S.S. Logan Packing was founded in 1925 by the Logan family, is the manufacturer and distributor of Cavalier Brand hot dogs, bologna, bacon, and other popular regional grocery items.
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Local standout signs with Marshall Softball

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Ramey George didn’t have to consider her college choice for very long. The Huntington St. Joseph’s student grew up in the shadow of Marshall University and when it came time to decide on where she wanted to play college softball, the Herd won the day.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WVNS

City of Beckley holds leaf pickup

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The City of Beckley is holding its annual leaf and yard debris pickup. If you have bagged leaves or small branches you would like for the City Public Works Department to pick up, you are asked to place them by the curb. The department says leaves must be placed in bags or […]
BECKLEY, WV

