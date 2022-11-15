Read full article on original website
Judge appoints receiver for Hammocks HOA after board members accused of theft, fraud
MIAMI - Days after five current and former members and a vendor for the Hammocks Community Association were accused of stealing at least a million dollars in association funds, the case has been placed in front of a judge. During a hearing Thursday, residents impacted by the theft packed a courtroom and aired out their frustrations to a judge about what they say happened to them going back to 2017. The judge also designated a receiver to work with a provisional board of directors, until new elections. The HCA oversees 40 communities and over 6,500...
A woman was arrested for feeding homeless people in Arizona. Now she's suing the city.
Norma Thornton, 78, faced up to four months in jail for feeding homeless people at a park in Bullhead City, Arizona. Now she's suing the city.
Georgia sheriff Victor Hill convicted of strapping jail detainees into restraint chairs
Clayton County, Ga. Sheriff Victor Hill was found guilty in federal court Wednesday on six charges that he violated the civil rights of jail detainees by strapping them into restraint chairs as punishment. The verdict was handed down late in the afternoon after the jury, which had been deadlocked for...
Doctor indicted in $53M California fraud case — plus money laundering, drug charges
A doctor working out of a walk-in clinic in Los Banos has been indicted by a federal grand jury on a host of offenses, including mail fraud and money laundering, as part of a disability insurance fraud scheme estimated at $53 million. The 46-year-old faces drugs charges for alleged use...
Convicted killer slain in California prison attack
IMPERIAL, Calif. (AP) — A California prison inmate serving a life sentence has died after he was attacked with hand-made weapons by two other prisoners, state corrections officials said Tuesday. William Quintero, 47, was attacked Monday in a recreation yard at Centinela State Prison and was airlifted to a...
New Orleans Pastor Pleaded Guilty To Money Laundering, Admitted to Swindling His Church Of Almost $900K
Everyone who has attended service in a Baptist church has heard the minister encourage members to be diligent in paying their tithes and offerings to the kingdom. However, many pastors have fallen out of position for the love of money. Reverend Dr. Charles Southall III, Executive Pastor of First Emanuel...
'Loudmouth' Capitol rioter who said elected officials were 'all going to be executed' sentenced to 4 years in prison
A Memphis man who filmed himself inside the Capitol on Jan. 6 was sentenced to 4 years in prison. Matthew Bledsoe was convicted by a jury in July on several Capitol riot charges. More than 900 people have been arrested on Capitol riot charges, and more than 400 have pleaded...
Judge Jails 20-Year-Old Capitol Rioter: ‘You Make Your Bed, You Gotta Lie in It’
A 20-year-old former Air Force recruit, who shattered a window with a baseball bat and used a chemical spray on cops during the Capitol riot, was jailed Thursday after pleading guilty to several charges, including felony counts of assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers with a deadly or dangerous weapon. Aiden Bilyard, from North Carolina, admitted to illegally entering the Capitol through the window he smashed. After the riot, he returned to his Air Force basic training. Bilyard’s mother’s Facebook posts helped investigators later identify him as a participant in the violence, NBC News reported. U.S. District Judge Reggie B. Walton said Thursday that the law requires anyone who pleads guilty to a felony to be detained pending sentencing. He declined to make an exception for Bilyard, called his conduct “outrageous.” “You make your bed, you gotta lie in it,” he said.Read it at NBC News
Second "We Build The Wall" fraud trial ends in conviction
A Colorado businessman was convicted Friday of charges that he and others siphoned hundreds of thousands of dollars from an online fundraiser to build a wall along the U.S. southern border despite a promise to donors that every cent would go toward building the wall.Timothy Shea stared straight ahead without reaction as he was convicted in Manhattan federal court of two conspiracy counts and an obstruction of justice charge by a jury that deliberated about six hours after a one-week retrial. He said nothing when he was asked to comment as he left the building. Sentencing was set for Jan....
Baker Who Refused to Bake Cake for Lesbian Couple Wins Court Case
While a Colorado baker continues to challenge a ruling over violating state anti-discrimination laws by refusing to make a cake for a gender transition, a California baker has just had her court case ruled in her favor. Cathy Miller is the owner of Tastries Bakery in Bakersfield, California, and the lawsuit stemmed from Miller's refusal to make a cake for a lesbian couple's wedding. This case has been in and out of court since 2018.
Corrections Officials Deny Claims Nikita Dragun Was Held in Men's Jail
Miami-Dade Corrections officials are disputing reports that transgender influencer and YouTuber Nikita Dragun was held in the men's jail unit following her arrest in Miami Beach. Dragun, 26, was arrested Monday for disorderly conduct and battery on an officer after allegedly making a scene at The Goodtime Hotel on South...
Feds demand 15-year prison sentence for Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes
SAN JOSE -- Federal prosecutors have asked a judge to sentence disgraced Theranos CE0 Elizabeth Holmes to 15 years in prison, arguing she deserves a lengthy prison term because her massive scheme duped investors out of hundreds of millions of dollars by falsely convincing them her company had developed a revolutionary blood testing device.Calling the case "one of the most substantial white collar offenses Silicon Valley or any other District has seen," prosecutors vehemently rejected defense attorneys' characterization that Holmes had been unfairly victimized, in part by media coverage.Holmes is set to appear for sentencing on Nov. 18 in federal...
Sheriff found in contempt in same case that ensnared Arpaio
PHOENIX (AP) — A federal judge on Tuesday found the sheriff of metro Phoenix to be in civil contempt of court in the same racial profiling case in which his predecessor, Joe Arpaio, was found to be in contempt six years earlier. Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone was found...
Federal Prison Nurse In Florida Charged With Smuggling Drug-Laced Papers To Inmates
A federal prison nurse in Florida has been charged with smuggling drugs into prison on drug-laced papers and passing them onto inmates. Ruben Montanez-Mirabal, 32, made his first appearance in federal court on Friday to face charges that he accepted bribes in exchange for smuggling
Social Media Scammer Hushpuppi Sentenced to 11 Years in Federal Prison for Money Laundering
A Nigerian man labeled a social media influencer and scammer has been sentenced to more than 11 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to his misdeeds last year. According to the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Central District of California, Ramon Olorunwa Abbas, known by his Instagram handle as Hushpuppi, has been sentenced to 135 months in federal prison.
Federal inmate tried to shoot visitor at Arizona prison camp
WASHINGTON — (AP) — A federal prison inmate who was able to obtain a firearm at a prison camp in Arizona pulled out the gun in a visitation area and attempted to shoot a visitor in the head, The Associated Press has learned. The weapon misfired and the...
Federal appeals court releases True the Vote leaders from jail
After spending nearly a week in jail, Catherine Engelbrecht and Gregg Phillips — leaders of Texas-based right-wing voting activist group True the Vote — have been released. They’d been held for contempt of court since Halloween, having repeatedly refused to release the name of a man they called a “confidential FBI informant” who is a person of interest in a defamation and hacking case against them.
Alleged LockBit ransomware gang member arrested in Canada
Mikhail Vasiliev, a dual Russian-Canadian citizen, is awaiting extradition to the US. Authorities in Canada have arrested an alleged member of the LockBit gang, according to the Department of Justice. Mikhail Vasiliev, a dual Russian-Canadian citizen, is awaiting extradition to the US, where he is charged with conspiracy to intentionally damage protected computers and to transmit ransom demands. Vasiliev faces a prison sentence of up to five years and a fine of up to $250,000 if he is convicted.
Federal judge blocks request for Rikers federal takeover
A view of Rikers Island, with Manhattan in the background. A federal judge will not hear arguments from attorneys representing detainees living in deadly conditions at Rikers Island that a federal receiver should be appointed to wrest control of the jails away from the city. [ more › ]
