ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sourcing Journal

Dillard’s CEO: ‘Inventory Control Remains a Priority’

By Vicki M. Young
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DlNXR_0jC527LR00

Dillard’s Inc. saw comparable store sales rise again in the third quarter, with men’s apparel and accessories continuing to drive sales.

In a Nutshell: “While we were up against an unprecedented third quarter, we achieved a 3 percent comparable store sales increase and reported our seventh consecutive quarter of gross margin over 40 percent,” CEO William T. Dillard II, said.

Dillard’s said its stronger performing categories included cosmetics, men’s apparel and accessories, home and furniture and shoes. Juniors ’ and children’s apparel were the weakest performing sectors.

Men’s apparel and accessories have been driving sales at Dillard’s since the first quarter . While women’s apparel buoyed sales in the first quarter, the category turned out to be the weakest in the second quarter. For the third quarter, women’s apparel was neither a top performer nor a laggard. Juniors’ and children’s apparel, a top category sales driver in the first quarter, seems to be slipping sequentially from the second quarter to the third. One category that has done well for each of the three quarters has been cosmetics, suggesting that a recession-minded behavioral shift has been underway.

Dillard’s said consolidated gross margin for third quarter slipped to 44.6 percent of sales versus 46.2 percent of sales for the same year-ago quarter. Retail gross margin dipped to 45.7 percent versus 46.7 percent a year ago.

Dillard’s closed two stores during the quarter. One was in Sikes Senter in Wichita Falls, Tex. and the other was in East Hills Mall in St. Joseph, Mo. Last week, Dillard’s opened a newly remodeled unit at Westgate Mall in Amarillo, Tex.

Dillard’s ended the quarter operating 249 Dillard’s doors and 28 clearance centers across 29 states, as well as its online site at dillards .com.

The retailer also revealed it had acquired $24.3 million, or 99,000 shares, of Class A Common Stock at an average price of $245 per share under its share repurchase program. To date, the company has purchased $436.6 million, or a little over 1.7 million shares, of Class A Common Stock at an average price of $255.49.

On Tuesday, Dillard’s and Macerich said the retailer will construct a new, larger store to replace its existing operations at South Plains Mall in Lubbock, Texas. The new, flagship 220,000-square-foot store will take over a former Sears site, replacing the two locations Dillard’s currently occupies at the mall.

Construction is slated to begin immediately, with an anticipated opening date in early 2024. The department store first opened its South Plains Mall location in July 1972.

“We are pleased to enhance our presence at South Plains Mall, further solidifying the center as one of West Texas’ premier shopping destinations,” Dillard said. “Today’s announcement underscores and celebrates our 50-year service commitment to our Lubbock-area customers.”

The new store will feature Dillard’s latest enhancements in store design, merchandising and technology and feature a premium lineup of brands tailored specifically to the tastes and preferences of Dillard’s West Texas customers.

“We could not be more pleased that Dillard’s is expanding its presence at South Plains, Lubbock’s leading retail destination,” said Ed Coppola, president of Macerich in a statement. “Shoppers across the U.S. rely upon Dillard’s curated selection of smart, high-quality fashion lines, beauty offerings and items for the home. The brand’s expansion in Lubbock speaks to Dillard’s long history of delighting customers with desirable products and stellar service, its strength as a company, and the continued appeal of South Plains Mall.”

Net Sales: Net sales for the third quarter ended Oct. 29 rose 4.3 percent to $1.54 billion from $1.48 billion, which included the operations of the retailer’s construction business, CDI Contractors LLC. Total retail sales for the quarter, excluding CDI, were up 2.7 percent to $1.5 billion from $1.46 billion, with comparable store sales rising 3 percent.

For the nine months, net sales rose 8.3 percent to $4.74 billion from $4.38 billion. Total retail sales rose 7.8 percent to $4.63 billion from $4.3 billion, with comparable store sales up 8 percent.

Earnings: For the quarter, net income fell 4.8 percent to $187.9 million, or $10.96 a diluted share, from $197.3 million, or $9.81, a year ago.

For the year ending Jan. 28, 2023, Dillard’s said it expects to spend $130 million in capital expenditures, up 25 percent from $104 million in 2021.

For the nine months, net income rose 11.3 percent to $602.5 million, or $34.05 a diluted share, from $541.2 million, or $25.76, in the same year-ago period.

CEO’s Take: “Inventory control remains a priority as we have seen its powerful effects on our business,” Dillard said. “To date this year, our net income is up 11 percent over last year’s strong performance and earnings per share is up 32 percent.”

More from Sourcing Journal Best of Sourcing Journal

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

Midwest Furniture Retailer Calling it Quits

For more than two decades, furnishings retailer Weekends Only Furniture & Mattress drew customers in droves with its unusual business model—only opening on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. But now the St. Louis-based retailer will close its doors for good. Weekends Only—which operates five stores in the St. Louis metro, along with two in Indianapolis and one in Springfield, Missouri—announced its plans to shut down following the planned retirement of owner Tom Phillips, as well as the recent departure of CEO Lane Hamm. Hamm now serves as CEO of Phoenix-based AZ MedQuip, a home medical equipment company. Liquidation of all eight stores is...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Sourcing Journal

Why People Might Soon Be Paying More at Marshalls

The owner of TJ Maxx and Marshalls isn’t so sure if inflation is forcing shoppers to switch to cheaper goods. That’s because the off-price giant’s focus on selling “good, better, best” brands means it’s not chasing a single customer profile, TJX CEO Ernie Herrman told Wall Street analysts in a call Wednesday. “It makes it a little tougher to read if there [is] trade down or not because we’re not going after a certain demographic,” he said of how the Ross and Burlington rival targets “all different income levels.” In a Nutshell: “As we enter the fourth quarter, we’re in a...
Sourcing Journal

QVC Owner’s Inventory Bloat Isn’t as Bad As the Average

Revenue fell 13 percent at Qurate Retail Inc. in the third quarter. In a Nutshell: The QVC, HSN and Zulily owner cut debt by 9 percent at the end of the third quarter to $5.91 billion from $6.47 billion in the second quarter. The West Chester, Penn.-based company finished Q3 with $624 million in cash, or 11 percent from $561 million the year before. The $443 million it got from selling five properties helped the company repay some debt. Qurate also received insurance payouts for a North Carolina fulfillment center fire nearly one year ago. Interim chief financial officer James...
Joel Eisenberg

Walmart Location Unexpectedly Closing

A major Walmart retailer is permanently shuttering, surprising residents. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com, WTAE.com, and Google.com.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Salon

The best Costco store in the country is located in this state

Costco is truly a one-stop shop, with items ranging from bulk budget buys and seasonal baked goods to electronics and household essentials. The warehouse chain currently operates in 46 different states, with the exception of Maine, Rhode Island, West Virginia and Wyoming, all of which are devoid of a single location.
WISCONSIN STATE
MassLive.com

Changes coming to Costco: Here’s what customers can expect

It’s almost holiday time and the selection at Costco is proof: Aisles at the warehouse retailer are packed with Christmas decorations, gift options are scattered throughout all departments and bakery goods are definitely starting to lean into pumpkin/apple territory. But those warm and fuzzy holiday feels aren’t the only...
ARIZONA STATE
Robb Report

America’s Biggest Mall Owner Is Shutting Down Most of Its Shopping Centers on Thanksgiving Day

Some of the country’s largest shopping centers are staying closed on Thanksgiving. But not all of them. The United States’ biggest mall owner, Simon Property Group, confirmed to FN that it will keep all of its locations closed on Nov. 24, or Thanksgiving Day, this year, with the exception of two properties in Las Vegas: Forum Shops at Caesars and Shops at Crysals.
LAS VEGAS, NV
WKBN

These stores will be closed Thanksgiving Day this year

(WJW/WKBN) – Attention shoppers — many retailers have announced that their doors will be closed on Thanksgiving this year. WKBN’s sister station, FOX 8, has compiled a list of stores that will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. This list will be updated as more retailers announce closures.
TheStreet

Costco Recalls a Key Grocery Product After Consumer Complaints

Poultry company Foster Farms is recalling roughly 148,000 pounds of fully cooked frozen chicken-breast patty products that were shipped to warehouse club chain Costco (COST) - Get Free Report. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said on Oct. 29 that the items may be contaminated with...
CALIFORNIA STATE
C. Heslop

Yet Another Snack Discontinued By Kroger

Do you shop at Kroger locations? You may have noticed fewer and fewer of your favorites on shelves each trip. It is not a shortage. Kroger has been discontinuing some of the brand options it offers.
Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal

Los Angeles, CA
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A hub of global news and information, relied upon by leaders in the textile, soft goods, and apparel industries.

 https://sourcingjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy