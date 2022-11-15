ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Conflict of interest warning as George Osborne ‘advises’ on Budget while working for investment bank

By Jon Stone
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15uf3x_0jC522vo00

Labour has warned of a possible conflict of interest following reports that George Osborne has been advising the chancellor on his Budget while working for a City investment bank.

Mr Osborne, who served as chancellor between 2010 and 2016, held a meeting with Jeremy Hunt ahead of Thursday’s key autumn statement.

Labour said Mr Osborne should not be given access to "market-sensitive" information and urged the Treasury to disclose exactly what discussions he had been privy to.

Approached by The Independent, a Treasury spokesperson denied that Mr Osborne was providing economic advice and said the former Tory MP did not have access to sensitive information.

Mr Osborne has been employed by investment bank Robey Warshaw since February.

Treasury officials said the contact pre-dated the Budget and did not amount to “ongoing engagement”.

But shadow city minister Tulip Siddiq said she was “deeply concerned” that Mr Osborne had spoken to the chancellor and said it could pose a “potential conflict of interest”.

“Sensitive information on Treasury policy, if inappropriately handled, could result in insider trading, disorder in UK markets and put the economic security of the British public at risk,” she said.

Thursday’s statement will set out the economic course Britain will take under Rishi Sunak, and is likely to contain significant tax rises and cuts to public spending.

Such information is highly sought after by City investors looking to get ahead of the financial markets.

“The chancellor can’t just sneak his old friend George Osborne into the Treasury through the backdoor without any appropriate public scrutiny of his business dealings outside of parliament,” said Ms Siddiq.

“Any potential conflict of interest could have serious implications for the UK’s reputation as safe and fair place to invest.

“If this failing Conservative government has learnt any lessons at all from the market chaos and damage caused to the UK’s global standing in recent weeks, they must respond to the questions set out in my letter as a matter of urgency.

“If we were leading the autumn statement this week, Labour would be making fairer choices and putting forward our proper plan for growth.”

A Treasury spokesperson said: “The individual in question does not provide economic advice to the Treasury and has no access to market-sensitive information.

“All due care is taken to ensure members of the Economic Advisory Council – who attend in an independent capacity – are not privy to any material non-public information, or market sensitive information.”

MPs last month demanded an inquiry into possible insider trading resulting from Kwasi Kwarteng’s September mini-Budget after it emerged the then chancellor had met with various financiers before setting out his plan for the economy.

Prior to his resignation, there were reports Mr Kwarteng attended a champagne reception with hedge fund managers who were said to have “egged on” his plan to make £45bn of unfunded tax cuts – a plan which later sent financial markets haywire.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘We are not living’: Hunt’s autumn statement ‘too late’ for those on benefits

People on benefits have described feeling like “the walking dead” as they voiced fears Jeremy Hunt’s expected announcement of a payment increase in line with rising prices will come too late.The Chancellor’s autumn statement will be unveiled on Thursday after further rises in gas and electricity bills sent UK inflation to its highest level for 41 years, according to official figures.Phoenix, a mother-of-four from Crystal Palace, south-east London, relies on universal credit to provide for her children, who are between four and 15.“I think it’s too late,” the 33-year-old, who did not wish to give her surname, told the PA...
The Independent

Awkward exchange between Xi and Trudeau caught on camera

Xi Jinping and Justin Trudeau were caught having an awkward exchange on the sidelines of a G20 meeting in Bali after China’s president raised concerns about the details of their earlier talks being leaked to the media.“Everything we discussed has been leaked to the papers and that’s not appropriate,” President Xi could be seen telling the Canadian leader through his translator. “That’s not the way conversation was conducted, if there is sincerity on your part (sic).”Prime minister Trudeau, who nodded incessantly while looking at China’s head of state, responded sharply to the remarks.“Well I do believe in free and...
The Independent

City of London ‘concerned about Bill of Rights’ impact on businesses’

Senior representatives of large law firms and key stakeholders in the City of London have expressed “considerable concern” about the unintended consequences of the Bill of Rights on businesses.Stephen Denyer, the Law Society’s director of strategic relationships, told the PA news agency that there is a “widespread feeling amongst businesses that the Bill presents an unnecessary risk and problem”.The Bill of Rights will return to Parliament “sooner rather than later”, the PA news agency understands, with a date still to be officially confirmed.Dominic Raab had introduced the Bill during his first stint as justice secretary but it was then shelved...
The Independent

Energy bills to rise to £3,000 a year from April under government ‘guarantee’, Jeremy Hunt announces OLD

Average energy bills will rise to £3,000 a year from April under the government’s 'guarantee', Jeremy Hunt has announced. The measure, outlined in his first autumn statement as chancellor, potentially means misery for millions. The figure is currently £2,500 after ministers were forced to act in the face of soaring energy bills. But the policy costs the government tens of billions of pounds a year. Despite saying that energy bills were one of his “biggest worries about families”, Mr Hunt announced that from April the average cost will rise to £3,000. Setting out his...
The Independent

Reaction to different areas of Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s autumn statement

Jeremy Hunt has delivered his autumn statement to MPs in the House of Commons, during which he said he was having to make difficult decisions.The Chancellor’s package is a move away from his predecessor Kwasi Kwarteng, whose mini-budget less than two months ago led to chaos in the markets.Here is the reaction to different sections of the autumn statement:– BusinessMichael Kill, chief executive of the Night Time Industries Association, said: “This Government is guilty of neglecting thousands of businesses and millions of employees and freelancers across the night-time economy, this budget has not gone far enough and still lacks clarity,...
The Independent

Rees-Mogg criticises Hunt for taking ‘easy option of putting up taxes’

Former business secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg has criticised Jeremy Hunt’s autumn statement, accusing him of taking the “easy option “of putting up taxes.Amid concerns among some Tory MPs at the decision to raise taxes as the country is entering a recession, Mr Rees-Mogg said ministers should be seeking to cut spending through efficiency savings in public services.“Taxation has got too high and there are issues with the level of expenditure that we have got,” he told Channel 4 News.“I think there is a real problem with fiscal drag bringing more and more people into the 40p (tax) band who, particularly if...
The Independent

Autumn Budget - live: Rees-Mogg attacks tax hikes as UK faces living standards crash

Former cabinet minister Jacob Rees-Mogg has criticised Jeremy Hunt’s autumn statement, accusing the chancellor of taking the “easy option” of putting up taxes.Mr Hunt set out plans for almost £25bn in tax increases and more than £30bn in spending cuts by 2027-28.The UK faces a collapse in living standards, higher bills, tax hikes and increased unemployment as the economy slumps further into recession following the autumn statement.Most households will be worse off as a result of the Budget changes, under which the cap on energy bills will increase and the tax burden will rise to its highest since the...
The Independent

Tory MPs demand fuel duty freeze amid warning of a 12p rise in March

Tory MPs are demanding an assurance from Chancellor Jeremy Hunt that he will not go ahead with a planned rise in fuel duty following a warning it would add 12p to the price of a litre of petrol or diesel.In its latest economic forecasts, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) noted that the rise – which is pencilled in for next March – would bring in a record cash increase of £5.7 billion if it goes ahead.The OBR also noted that chancellors have repeatedly frozen the duty – even though it is supposed to rise each year in line with...
The Independent

UK ‘swings’ from scrapping 45p tax to lowering of top rate threshold

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt had bad news on Thursday for those on the highest incomes as he announced a reduction to the threshold for paying the top rate of tax from £150,000 to £125,140.While not a surprise, it marked a sharp about-turn from only a few weeks ago when then-chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng stood up in the House of Commons and announced plans to scrap the top rate of tax as part of a radical bid to boost growth.The move was widely criticised and Liz Truss’s administration, before it fell apart, was eventually forced into an embarrassing u-turn over the outcry.Mr Hunt,...
The Independent

Rachel Reeves says ‘kamikaze’ Budget has forced the UK economy into a ‘doom loop’

Rachel Reeves has hit out at Jeremy Hunt’s kamikaze Budget, suggesting “the mess we are in is the result of 12 weeks of Conservative chaos but also 12 years of Conservative economic failure”.The shadow chancellor went on to say the government has forced the UK economy into a “doom loop” as she pulled apart the “unfairness” of the Autumn statement.“Of all the things he could save from the wreckage of the kamikaze Budget, he chooses to press ahead with the plan to lift the cap on bankers’ bonuses,” Ms Reeves said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
The Guardian

Hunt brings in Blairite heavyweights to aid public sector reform

Jeremy Hunt has called on political heavyweights linked to Tony Blair’s government to help him reform public services. Delivering his autumn statement to the Commons, the chancellor announced that former Labour adviser Sir Michael Barber had been asked to help with the government’s skills reform programme, and that former Labour health secretary Patricia Hewitt would be advising on how to make sure the new integrated care boards operate efficiently.
BBC

Autumn Statement: Jeremy Hunt warns of challenges as living standards plunge

Families face "real challenges", Jeremy Hunt has warned, as government forecasters predict the biggest drop in living standards since records began. The Office for Budget Responsibility says household income will fall by 7% over the next 18 months. The chancellor said tax rises and a spending squeeze in his Autumn...
The Independent

Housing Secretary vows to hold landlords to account following death of toddler

Housing Secretary Michael Gove has vowed to hold landlords to account following the death of a two-year-old boy who suffered prolonged exposure to mould in a housing association flat.Awaab Ishak, two, died in December 2020 from a respiratory condition caused by mould in the one-bedroom flat where he lived with parents, Faisal Abdullah and Aisha Amin, in Rochdale, Greater Manchester.At an inquest on Tuesday, senior coroner Joanne Kearsley said his death should be a “defining moment” for the housing sector.Rochdale Boroughwide Housing’s repeated failure to heed Awaab’s family’s pleas to remove the mould in their damp-ridden property was a terrible...
The Independent

The Independent

922K+
Followers
300K+
Post
463M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy