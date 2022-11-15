Louisiana gets $1.72B fed grant for hurricane repair

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Tuesday that the Louisiana Division of Administration has signed a second grant agreement with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for recovery from the hurricanes that hit the state in 2020 and 2021.

The agreement sets up a $1.72 billion line of credit for recovery from Hurricane Ida and sever storms that hit in May of 2021. It also includes a $450 million line of credit for recovery from Hurricanes Laura and Delta.

“With the execution of this grant agreement, the state can provide recovery assistance to residents, businesses and communities affected by Hurricane Ida and the May 2021 Severe Storms and expand assistance for Laura and Delta," Gov. Edwards said. “Louisiana was hit hard over the last two years, and with access to this new federal recovery funding, we are expanding statewide programs for homeowner assistance, affordable rental housing, economic revitalization, and infrastructure and community resilience projects.”

“This second allocation from HUD was incorporated into the state’s recent action plan amendment and significantly increases program budgets,” Louisiana Office of Community Development Executive Director Pat Forbes said. “Funding awarded through the two new disaster recovery programs—the Hometown Revitalization Program and the Resilient Communities Infrastructure Program—will also allow affected areas to implement their local recovery and resilience plans, and make long-term, impactful investments in their most vulnerable communities.”